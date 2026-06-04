Shakira has shared details about her collaboration with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy on the FIFA World Cup 2026 theme song “Dia Dia.”

The Colombian singer described Burna Boy’s contribution as the defining highlight of the global project

The FIFA album also features top global and Nigerian artists, including Rema and Davido

Colombian singer Shakira has expressed excitement over her collaboration with Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy on the official FIFA World Cup 2026 theme song titled “Dia Dia.”

The singer, who spoke in a recent interview, described working with Burna Boy as a major creative milestone

Shakira did not hide her admiration for the Nigerian star as she reflected on how the collaboration came together.

Shakira describes working with Burna Boy as a major creative milestone. Photos: Burna Boy/Shakira.

Source: Instagram

According to her, Burna Boy was always part of her creative vision for the project, and she was pleased to finally bring it to life.

“When I had Burna Boy record it, that was the cherry on top. I always wanted to do something with Burna and I think his voice just takes it to another level,” she said.

Meanwhile, FIFA has officially unveiled the full line-up for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ album, which is already generating buzz across the music and sports world.

The album features a mix of international heavyweights and African stars, reinforcing the tournament’s global cultural appeal.

Alongside “Dia Dia,” other standout tracks include: “Goals” featuring Rema, Anitta, and LISA; “Game Time” by Future and Tyla; “No Place Like Home” featuring Davido; and “Blessings” led by Stormzy.

Reactions trail Shakira's interview on Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@baritonwiz stated:

"Shakira linking up with Burna Boy for a World Cup anthem is actually a dream combo. That Afro fusion energy plus her global pop sound is exactly the kind of collab that can take a tournament song to another level."

@The30BG_General noted:

"Lai Lai. I've always wanted to work with Burna boy. Person wey she just know about because of the world cup song"

@xprincealmani wrote:

"That their song dey move well omoo be like this Shakira get better YouTube Influence while ODG dey counter with Spotify influence. Beautiful Jam thou"

@Kpmansa commented:

"Shakira wanting Burna Boy on a track is that “global hit loading…” energy Now imagine that level of sound meeting Afro-fusion power… unreal. Also don’t sleep on the drops: Ansu Fati “Be That As It May” & my single SLEEP both land June 19th"

@JacobDanie41452 noted:

"Wizkid fc thought burna boy is looking for social media validation, and also a validation from the likes of olamide and tems manager, odogwu is international no be local champion."

Shakira says Burna Boy was always part of her creative vision for the project. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has caused intense debate across music spaces.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Regha rated the album a mere 2/10, insisting it was Burna Boy’s weakest effort yet.

Source: Legit.ng