Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, has formally released the full burial programme for his late father, Afeare Eric, outlining ceremonies

The retired Deputy Superintendent of Police died at age 71 in Ibadan after a brief illness on March 2, with Israel announcing his passing in an Instagram post on March 3

The arrangements showed a multi-day programme stretching from July 9 to 19, covering wake keeps, funeral service, interment, thanksgiving, and a final reception scheduled in Benin City

Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeara, better known as Israel DMW, has officially released the full burial programme for his late father, Afeare Eric, who passed away earlier this year.

The deceased, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, died on March 2, 2026, at the age of 71 after a brief illness in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Israel DMW announced the sad news the following day through a post on Instagram, where he shared a video of himself with his father during happier times, describing him as the pillar of strength who held the family together.

Davido's aide Israel DMW sets dates to bury his late father, Afeare Eric. Photo: israeldmw

Source: Instagram

According to the arrangements shared by The Guardian, most of the funeral activities will take place at Oguedo quarters, Levbu-Ake, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, while the final reception will be hosted in Benin City.

The programme begins on Thursday, July 9, 2026, when the body will be moved from Igue mortuary to the family residence for a night social wake keep.

On the following day, Friday, July 10, a funeral service will be conducted, after which interment will take place at the family compound in Oguedo quarters at 10 a.m.

On Saturday, July 11, an afternoon wake keep will be held at the deceased’s residence starting from 2 p.m.

The schedule continues on Sunday, July 12, with a Thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ake, beginning at 10 a.m.

According to the burial plan, the final activity of the programme is a grand reception, which has been fixed for Sunday, July 19, at the Crown Heart Pavilion on Country Road, Benin City.

The event will start at 12 noon and will serve as the closing gathering for family, friends, and well-wishers.

Israel DMW, who is widely known for his close association with Nigerian music star Davido, has ensured that the funeral arrangements reflect both tradition and respect for his father’s legacy.

The detailed schedule provides a clear guide for those planning to attend the ceremonies across Edo State and Benin City.

Israel DMW shares burial schedule for his late father as family plans.Photo: israeldmw

Source: Instagram

Israel DMW replies to Phyna after impotency claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel DMW responded after reality star Phyna mocked his manhood during a heated online clash.

The dispute began with Phyna’s social media battle with VeryDarkMan, where she accused him of seeking intimacy, and Israel later joined the conversation with a remark that triggered backlash.

Phyna fired back during a livestream, questioning his manhood and pointing out that he had no children, while Israel defended himself on Instagram, stressing that public figures who choose to remain married to one wife and raise children in that union are often wrongly labelled as impotent because they avoid the common babymama lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng