The Botswana authorities have denied the report that the country has declared a public holiday to celebrate Arsenal's victory in the English Premier League

Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years on Tuesday, May 19, a development that was widely celebrated

However, the denial of the report has started generating mixed reactions from football lovers across the world, particularly Africans

The government of Botswana has denied the report that it has officially declared a public holiday for the celebration of the English Premier League victory by the London football club, Arsenal.

In a social media post, the authorities of the popular African country said there was no such public holiday in the country while reacting to a circulated statement on social media.

Botswana denies declaring a public holiday for Arsenal's Premier League championship victory Photo Credit: @Arsenal

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, May 19, Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years. A development that has been widely celebrated by the supporters of the club globally.

Reactions as Botswana denies declaring holiday for Arsenal

However, the denial of the public holiday by Botswana has started generating mixed reactions from football lovers. Below are some of their comments:

Sphelele expressed concerns about the report, noting that Africans should not be fussing about the Premier League to encourage local leagues.

"I didn't know Botswana was like that, too.... I will always admire and appreciate Dr Irvin Khoza for what he's done for football in South Africa. No one here is fussing about the Premier League to that extent."

Dyceoffixial condemned the fake news, adding that it was too extreme:

"Can you imagine? This is the reason why they never wanted you guys to win the Trouphy. Arsenal fans asked for holidays in Botwana cus they won a trophy."

Reactions trail the report of Botswana declaring a holiday to celebrate Arsenal's victory Photo Credit: @Arsenal

Source: Twitter

Engr Hamidu criticised the Southern African country for not being active on social media:

"You guys are fake. I have spent three years on this platform, and I have never seen either a tweet-based or a person in spaces from Botswana active on X. And my first time seeing a tweet from Botswana is disclaiming a fake statement announcing a public holiday for Arsenal fans."

BillyPMS said South Africans would never be seen spreading such fake news because the local league is being celebrated:

"Lmao, even if it’s fake or not, I still thank Dr Irvin Khoza and Dr Kaizer Motaung for what they did to South African football. This madness will never see the light of day in SA."

DX3_DUMISA said the government should not have given attention to the fake news:

"You lot are focusing on AI-generated images instead of improving the economy, this admin gotta be fired bro got no job at all, Reasons why will never have Nuclear Weapons."

Listener_Reader commented:

"You see how problematic these people are? I suggest the good people of Botswana make Man Utd the official club for Batswana who support the EPL. We only need stable supporters in our region."

See the full statement from the government on X here:

Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner

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Source: Legit.ng