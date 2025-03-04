American music legend Dolly Parton’s long-time husband, Carl Dean, died on Monday at the age of 82

Dean, who was famously quiet during his nearly 60-year marriage to Parton, died in Nashville, Tennessee, according to

In a statement Dolly released, she spoke lovingly about her man, who was said to be the main source of inspiration for her hit songs, triggering reactions online

American superstar Dolly Parton's beloved husband, Carl Thomas Dean, has died at the age of 82.

In a report by BBC, the country music star revealed the death of her famously reclusive husband on Monday, following nearly 60 years of marriage.

The Jolene singer confirmed on Instagram that Carl died on March 3rd in Nashville.

In her touching tribute, Dolly reflected on the " many great years” the couple spent together, expressing her profound love for Carl and thanking fans for their prayers.

'Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,' Dolly wrote.

Carl is survived by two siblings: Sandra and Donnie. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by his immediate family.

The full statement read: 'Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away on March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.'

"The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time."

Reports claim the couple has been married since 1966. In 2024, Dolly provided a rare look inside her marriage by revealing why her spouse refused to attend gatherings with her.

On an episode of Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde Podcast, the star revealed that her hubby 'loves' music but is 'not the least bit interested in being in it.'

He served as the inspiration for Dolly Parton's song, "Jolene." Parton told NPR in 2008 that she wrote the song about a flirting bank teller who appeared to be interested in Dean.

“She got this terrible crush on my husband,” she said. “And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us — when I was saying, ‘Hell, you’re spending a lot of time at the bank. I don’t believe we’ve got that kind of money.’ So it’s really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one.”

For decades, Parton and Dean maintained strict discretion around their relationship. In 1984, she told The Associated Press:

"A lot of people say there's no Carl Dean, that he's just somebody I made up to keep other people off me."

She joked about posing with him on the cover of a magazine:

"so that people could at least know that I'm not married to a wart or something."

See her social media post below:

Dolly Parton’s announcement spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

damon_innes said:

"So sad poor Dolly always admired their love. Projecting love across the world x."

thewiggles wrote:

"So sorry for your loss Dolly. Sending you love and strength."

ltlindathompson said:

"I am so saddened to read this… But I hope you find some comfort, darling Dolly, in knowing that you brought him many years of love and joy! You are such a gift to the world and I believe that Carl was a gift to you. Sending you Lots of love and deepest condolences."

junkgypsy wrote:

"The whole world is wrapping their arms around you, Dolly. You are the definition of “beloved” and we all send our love and prayers.🙏"

peachesanddiesel104 said:

"I’m sorry for your loss Dolly- you had a love that spanned the ages and that runs deep and forever."

