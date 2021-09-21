Rhonda McCullough’s biography: what happened to Bernie Mac's wife?

Bernie Mac, an American actor and comedian, is a name that many people are familiar with. He rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian and appeared in films and television shows such as Mo Money, Booty Call, Friday, The Players Club, Guess Who, Pride, Soul Men, Transformers, Old Dogs, and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, among others. However, despite Bernie's continued popularity, few people are familiar with his wife, Rhonda McCullough.

Rhonda McCullough attends during the 2017 LOL Comedy Honors Awards Show at Alhambra Ballroom in the of New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Bernie Mac's wife? She is currently married to Horace Gilmore and also managing the Bernie Mac Foundation as the CEO. Check out her biography to learn more about her.

Profile summary

Full name : Rhonda McCullough

: Rhonda McCullough Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 1958

: 1958 Rhonda Mccullough's age : 63 years (as of 2021)

: 63 years (as of 2021) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'5"

: 5'5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Body measurements in inches : 32-24-33

: 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-61-84

: 81-61-84 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Black

: Black Mother : Mary Simmons

: Mary Simmons Marital status : Married

: Married Partner : Horace Gilmore

: Horace Gilmore Children : 1

: 1 Daughter : Je'Niece McCullough

: Je'Niece McCullough School : Chicago Vocational High School

: Chicago Vocational High School Profession : Film producer

: Film producer Net worth: $200,000

What is Rhonda McCullough's date of birth?

She was born in 1958 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Despite being married to a well-known celebrity, little is known about her family or childhood. Rhonda McCullough's birthday is similarly unknown.

From (L-R) Je'Niece McCullough, Reverend Jesse Jackson, and Rhonda attend a ceremony honoring the late comedian with a street sign on February 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Timothy Hiatt

Source: Getty Images

Education

Her only known educational background is that she attended Chicago Vocational High School.

Career

Rhonda is a film producer who is best known for producing the documentary I Ain't Scared of You: A Tribute to Bernie Mac in 2011. She has also appeared in several television shows as herself. Some of these famous shows are:

Oprah: Where Are They Now? (2016)

(2016) Unsung Hollywood (2015)

(2015) Biography (2003)

As the CEO and president of the Bernie Mac Foundation, Bernie Mac's wife continues to dedicate substantial time to the organization. The foundation focuses on combating sarcoidosis, which causes organ inflammation and is most common in African-American women and those of Scandinavian origin.

Rhonda McCullough and Bernie Mac's relationship

Rhonda and Bernie were sweethearts in high school. They got married in September 1977 and were blessed with a daughter a year later, in 1978.

Je'Niece McCullough is Rhonda's daughter's name. She is married to Theartris Childress III and is in her early 40s. Je'Niece graduated from Xavier University in Los Angeles with a BA in Psychology and an MA in Mental Health Counseling. She has a daughter, Jasmine, born in 2007.

Rhonda and Mac enjoyed a fantastic relationship as husband and wife. They had been through a lot together, and Rhonda had always been there for her husband as he built his career.

How long was Bernie Mac married?

The couple had been married for 31 years at the time of Mac's death in August 2008. Even though he is no longer alive, the comedian is remembered for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment world. He earned a name for himself as a fantastic comic who made people laugh.

Rhonda McCullough, right, wife of the late Bernie Mac and their daughter, Je'Niece McCullough, pose near a portrait of Bernie Mac at their family home in Frankfort, Illinois. Photo: Zbigniew Bzdak

Source: Getty Images

What did Bernie Mac die from?

Mac Bernie died on August 9th, 2008, as a result of pneumonia complications. He also had sarcoidosis, an inflammatory illness of uncertain origin that causes tissue inflammation. Sarcoidosis frequently affected his lungs, forcing him to spend the majority of his time in the hospital.

Rhonda, like any other person, was devastated by her husband's death. She talked about how difficult life had been without Bernie, revealing that she grew up with him.

Who did Bernie Mac's widow marry?

Rhonda married Horace Gilmore, whom she met through her younger sister, in 2011.

Since they both live a very private life away from the public eye, little is known about Rhonda Mccullough's new husband.

Rhonda Mccullough's net worth

According to Net Worth Post, she has an estimated net worth of $200,000. On the other hand, her husband was worth $15 million at the time of his death.

Is Rhonda Mccullough alive?

Rhonda is still alive, currently living with her husband.

Many people recognize Rhonda McCullough as Bernie Mac's widow. Since the comedian's untimely death, she has lived a private life.

READ ALSO: Actor Trevor Donovan's bio: age, brother, parents, partner, gay rumours

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Trevor Donovan. He is an actor and model from the United States who is best known for his role as Teddy Montgomery on the hit drama television series 90210.

He is also a dog lover and activist who devotes his time to improving the lives of both people and animals. Trevor is also set to star in the upcoming film Reagan, which is set to hit theatres in 2022. The film depicts the life of the United States of America's 40th president.

Source: Legit