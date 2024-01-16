Presley Tanita Tucker’s bio: age, siblings, parents, net worth

Who is Presley Tanita Tucker? She is famous as the daughter of country music singer Tanya Tucker. Like her mother, she is a musician, and has released a few songs and performed at multiple events alongside Tanya. She is the eldest among the veteran country music singer’s children.

Presley Tanita Tucker performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Presley Tanita Tucker hails from a family of entertainers. Her parents and siblings are big names in the music and acting industries. She sings country music, and her mother has been her mentor as she has performed with her on several occasions.

Profile summary

Full name Presley Tanita Tucker Gender Female Date of birth 5 July 1989 Age 34 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 137 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Tanya Denise Tucker Father Benjamin Lee Reed Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Musician

Presley Tanita Tucker’s biography

Singer Presley Tanita Tucker was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. She is the eldest child of Tanya Tucker and Ben Reed and was raised alongside three siblings.

Who are Presley Tanita Tucker’s siblings? Her brother, Beau Grayson Tucker, was born on 2 October 1991, and he is a musician specialising in playing the guitar. He is reportedly a member of a California-based band.

She has a stepsister, Layla LaCosta Laseter, born on 25 June 1999, from Tanya and Jerry Laseter’s relationship. She is also into music as a country music singer and songwriter. Some of her songs include Misery and Gin, Misery Loves My Company, and Silent Night.

Presley Tanita Tucker is an American national of white ethnicity. She resides in her hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Presley Tanita Tucker’s parents

Who is Presley Tanita Tucker’s father? Her father is Benjamin Lee Reed, famous as Ben Reed. He is a Hollywood film producer and actor known for starring in numerous movies and TV series, including American Sniper, Starcrossed, and The Greatest Snowman.

Her mother is Tanya Denise Tucker, a prominent American country music singer and songwriter. The multi-award-winning singer has released over 20 studio albums and several songs, making her a big name in the industry. Her popular hits include Delta Dawn, Bring My Flowers Now, Strong Enough to Bend, and What’s Your Mama’s Name.

Ben Reed and Tanya Tucker dated for several years but never married. They had two children, Presley Tanita and Beau Grayson, in 1989 and 1991, respectively.

What is Presley Tanita Tucker’s age?

Tanya Tucker’s eldest daughter is 34 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 5 July 1989. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Presley Tanita Tucker’s career

Presley followed in the footsteps of her mother, Tanya. She is a musician but has not released many songs. She occasionally performs on stage with her mother, who has numerous hits under her belt. Tanita's popular song is Interlaken 2012.

What is Presley Tanita Tucker’s net worth?

Multiple sources, including Popular Bio and Popular Networth, allege that Presley Tanita’s net worth is $100 thousand. Another source, Biography Gist, alleges that her net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. Earnings from her music career are believed to be her primary source of income.

Is Presley Tanita Tucker married?

The musician is not married and has never exchanged marriage vows. She has been mum about her romantic relationships. Therefore, she is presumable not dating anyone at the moment.

Presley Tanita Tucker’s height and weight

Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). She weighs approximately 137 pounds (62 kilograms).

Fast facts about Presley Tanita Tucker

Presley Tanita Tucker is a musician, but she is popular as the daughter of singer Tanya Tucker and actor Ben Reed. Even though she has not released many songs, she has performed at multiple concerts alongside her mother. She is seemingly single and lives in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

