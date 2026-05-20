Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has mourned the passing of renowned entrepreneur Salihu Suleiman Okatahi, fondly called Kwadeco

Kwadeco's legacy, according to Natasha, includes significant contributions to healthcare access and economic opportunities in the Ebira community

Tributes poured in from community leaders and associates honouring Kwadeco's 'dedication to service and community development'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Okene, Kogi state - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi central, has joined family members, friends, the Ebira community and stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector to mourn the passing of renowned pharmaceutical entrepreneur, Salihu Suleiman Okatahi, popularly known as Kwadeco.

Legit.ng gathered that Okatahi passed away on Tuesday evening, May 19, 2026.

Kogi Central senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan mourns renowned pharmacist and entrepreneur Salihu Suleiman Okatahi, popularly known as Kwadeco. Photo credit: Enube Oyiza, Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The family’s statement announcing Okatahi’s exit read:

"It is with deep sorrow and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we announce the passing of Alhaji Suleiman Okatahi (Kwadeco), who answered the call of Allah this evening (Tuesday, May 19) in Okene.

"May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, shower His mercy upon him, protect him from the trials of the grave, and grant him Aljanatul Firdaus.

"We also pray that Allah grants his family, friends, and loved ones the strength, patience, and fortitude (Sabr) to bear this great loss.

"Indeed, to Allah we belong, and unto Him we shall return.

"Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un."

Natasha mourns pharmacist Kwadeco’s legacy

In a condolence message on Wednesday, May 20, obtained by Legit.ng, Senator Natasha described the late businessman as a respected family friend, a gentle elder statesman and an exceptional community builder whose contributions to healthcare and enterprise would remain unforgettable.

She noted that through his long-standing pharmaceutical business, the late Suleiman made significant contributions to improving access to healthcare services and creating economic opportunities for many young people across the community.

Natasha said:

“Alhaji Kwadeco, as we fondly called him, served the people of Ebiraland and beyond with dedication. His lasting impact on community healthcare and his expertise in the pharmaceutical industry will be greatly missed."

Furthermore, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved family and the continued success of the business legacy he left behind.

Natasha added:

“I pray that his gentle soul rests in perfect peace and that God continues to watch over his family and the long-established business that has provided employment opportunities for many young indigenes."

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan hails the late Salihu Suleiman Okatahi, describing his life as one of service, compassion, and community impact. Photo credit: Anataku Ozi Obe Muhammed, Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The National Assembly member described the late pharmacist’s life as one marked by service, compassion and commitment to community development, noting that his contributions would continue to inspire future generations.

Since news of Okatahi's death emerged, tributes have continued to pour in from community leaders, associates and admirers across and beyond Kogi Central.

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Natasha mourns Okey Ezea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha expressed sorrow over the death of her Senate colleague, Okey Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District and passed away after a brief illness in Lagos.

Describing the late Labour Party (LP) senator as “a good man—wise, gentle, and deeply supportive,” Senator Natasha paid tribute to the deceased legislator.

Source: Legit.ng