JAMB activated the 2026 UTME reprint portal, allowing candidates to access and print their examination slips

Candidates were required to confirm their CBT centres, exam dates, and times through the official eFacility platform

Authorities advised early printing and physical familiarisation with exam centres to avoid last-minute errors

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has opened its 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination reprint portal, giving candidates nationwide access to their examination slips ahead of the upcoming test.

The portal allows candidates to confirm their Computer-Based Test centres, examination dates, and reporting times.

JAMB activated the 2026 UTME reprint portal, allowing candidates to check exam centres, dates, and times. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

The examination slip serves as a compulsory document for entry into CBT centres.

Officials warn that candidates without it will not be allowed to sit for the exam. With thousands of candidates expected to participate, early access to the system is designed to reduce confusion and prevent last minute disruptions.

How candidates access their exam details

Candidates are required to log on to the official JAMB eFacility platform at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng.

After signing in with their registered email address and password, they can select the “Print Examination Slip” option from their dashboard.

Once selected, candidates may be prompted to enter their registration number. The system then displays essential details, including examination centre, date, and time.

Candidates are advised to print at least two copies of the slip to avoid complications on exam day.

Why early printing matters for candidates

Education stakeholders have advised candidates not to delay the process until the final days before the examination. High traffic on the portal and possible technical delays can make last minute access difficult.

A CBT centre operator in Agbowo, Ibadan, noted that many candidates often arrive late or miss their centres due to poor preparation.

“Every year, we see candidates arriving late because they did not check their centres on time. Some even come to the wrong location. Printing early and visiting the centre beforehand can prevent avoidable mistakes,” the operator said.

Candidates are encouraged to visit their assigned centres at least a day before their examination. This allows them to familiarise themselves with the route, estimate travel time, and avoid unnecessary stress on the exam day.

Candidates can now access the JAMB eFacility portal to print their 2026 UTME examination slips online.. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

This step is particularly important for those posted to unfamiliar cities or busy urban areas where traffic conditions may affect punctuality.

Common mistakes candidates are warned against

Authorities have outlined several errors candidates should avoid during the reprinting process. These include waiting until the last minute to print, relying solely on cybercafé instructions without verification, and failing to check details personally on the official portal.

Candidates are also advised to ensure that printed slips are clear and readable. Lamination is discouraged unless explicitly allowed. Keeping multiple copies is recommended in case of loss or damage.

What the JAMB slip contains

Each examination slip includes the candidate’s full name, registration number, assigned CBT centre address, examination date, and time.

It also contains subject combinations and important instructions for the examination day.

The board advises candidates to read all instructions carefully before arriving at their centres. Officials say compliance with guidelines helps ensure smooth conduct of the examination nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Candidates who notice missing examination dates are advised to log out and try again later, as system delays may affect display. They can also check for updates on the official portal.

The board has confirmed that CBT centres cannot be changed after allocation. Requests for transfer are generally not approved.

While black and white printing is acceptable, candidates are encouraged to use coloured prints for clearer verification at examination centres

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng