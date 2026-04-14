More chats between warring estranged lovers Angel Smith and Tumininu have surfaced online amid their crisis

In parts of the chats, the estranged lovebirds opened up about their relationship before they went ahead with their marriage

What they said about each other generated comments from fans, who slammed them for disturbing their peace

Fresh chats of estranged couple Angel Smith and Tumininu, better known as Tumi, have surfaced online amid their ongoing feud.

The reality star has been at war for a few days now after their wedding, which took place abroad, as their chats surfaced online.

Fans share take about troubling chats between Angel and estranged partner, Tumi. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Tumininu has also been on a rampage on social media, dragging her mother-in-law and sharing details about why Smith allegedly got married to her.

In another chat making the rounds online, more messages between the couple surfaced, showing that they did not really share a deep connection before they decided to get married.

Tumi and Angel Smith speak about cheating

In parts of the chats, Tumininu appeared to have cheated on her wife, and they had to talk about it.

They stated that the disconnection came after the cheating, as Smith was asking Tumininu how she would still feel the same way after realizing what she did.

Fans drag Angel Smith over chat with wife, Tumi. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The couple also named people who tried to intervene and settle their differences. At some point, Tumininu tried to explain how she was lured into cheating by someone known as Ruth.

According to her, Ruth was the one who encouraged them to start kissing and wanted them to go further.

However, Tumininu claimed she resisted because of the love she has for Angel Smith. She also confessed that she was drunk when she kissed Ruth.

Tumi and Angel encourage each other to reconnect

While encouraging each other about their wedding taking place soon, they both noted that they would feel the connection again after resolving their disagreement caused by the cheating incident.

They also spoke about people’s opinions and how they have affected their relationship and marriage.

Here is the Instagram chat below:

Reactions trail Angel Smith, wife's chats

Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the estranged couple over their feud. Here are comments below:

@mizaleezah shared:

"I don’t even understand what I’m reading."

@mariposa_grmm stated:

"With the way Nigeria is hot, somebody cannot even afford to buy shawarma without thinking twice, please now, please wrap this up."

@bitcoin_chief said:

"Typical bot behavior lol. Wetin concern us for women to women matter again.'

@teeto__olayeni wrote:

"Can they wrap this up? They still have a Monaco wedding to plan."

@sandridge_lag commented:

"It's obvious the man-woman cheats too consistently,Angel for calm down jejely cargo her stuffs and gather her money well quietly then move."

@nma_bekke reacted:

"You cheat first, Angel cheat second you are complaining."

Angel Smith's wife shares amount spent on her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith’s wife, Tumi, had shared more details on what led to the breakdown of their union.

In a post making the rounds online, she made several allegations against Angel Smith, including claims about the amount he spent on her.

What he said generated a series of reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts on the union.

Source: Legit.ng