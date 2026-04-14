Troubling Chats Between Angel and Estranged Partner, Tumi, Surface Amid Their Short-Lived Marriage
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
- More chats between warring estranged lovers Angel Smith and Tumininu have surfaced online amid their crisis
- In parts of the chats, the estranged lovebirds opened up about their relationship before they went ahead with their marriage
- What they said about each other generated comments from fans, who slammed them for disturbing their peace
Fresh chats of estranged couple Angel Smith and Tumininu, better known as Tumi, have surfaced online amid their ongoing feud.
The reality star has been at war for a few days now after their wedding, which took place abroad, as their chats surfaced online.
Tumininu has also been on a rampage on social media, dragging her mother-in-law and sharing details about why Smith allegedly got married to her.
In another chat making the rounds online, more messages between the couple surfaced, showing that they did not really share a deep connection before they decided to get married.
Tumi and Angel Smith speak about cheating
In parts of the chats, Tumininu appeared to have cheated on her wife, and they had to talk about it.
They stated that the disconnection came after the cheating, as Smith was asking Tumininu how she would still feel the same way after realizing what she did.
The couple also named people who tried to intervene and settle their differences. At some point, Tumininu tried to explain how she was lured into cheating by someone known as Ruth.
According to her, Ruth was the one who encouraged them to start kissing and wanted them to go further.
However, Tumininu claimed she resisted because of the love she has for Angel Smith. She also confessed that she was drunk when she kissed Ruth.
Tumi and Angel encourage each other to reconnect
While encouraging each other about their wedding taking place soon, they both noted that they would feel the connection again after resolving their disagreement caused by the cheating incident.
They also spoke about people’s opinions and how they have affected their relationship and marriage.
Here is the Instagram chat below:
Reactions trail Angel Smith, wife's chats
Fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the estranged couple over their feud. Here are comments below:
@mizaleezah shared:
"I don’t even understand what I’m reading."
@mariposa_grmm stated:
"With the way Nigeria is hot, somebody cannot even afford to buy shawarma without thinking twice, please now, please wrap this up."
@bitcoin_chief said:
"Typical bot behavior lol. Wetin concern us for women to women matter again.'
@teeto__olayeni wrote:
"Can they wrap this up? They still have a Monaco wedding to plan."
@sandridge_lag commented:
"It's obvious the man-woman cheats too consistently,Angel for calm down jejely cargo her stuffs and gather her money well quietly then move."
@nma_bekke reacted:
"You cheat first, Angel cheat second you are complaining."
Angel Smith's wife shares amount spent on her
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith’s wife, Tumi, had shared more details on what led to the breakdown of their union.
In a post making the rounds online, she made several allegations against Angel Smith, including claims about the amount he spent on her.
What he said generated a series of reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts on the union.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng