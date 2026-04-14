A young lady celebrated completing his studies at the University of Lagos from the department of radiography with a first class

She celebrated himself online and shared how she wrote UTME multiple times before gaining admission in her fourth trial

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian lady, Aisha Thomas celebrated as she signed out of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) with a bachelor’s degree in radiography.

Celebrating her academic feat on social media, an excited Aisha shared how she struggled to gain admission before graduating.

A University of Lagos student who gained admission after 4th UTME bags degree. Photo: Tikok/@ayesha.thomas5

Source: UGC

Lady who wrote UTME 4 times graduates

Identified as @ayesha.thomas5 on TikTok, the lady shared how she spent four years at home because she was writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Sharing her experience, the graduate wrote:

"Latest Graduate. Staying at home for 4 whole years writing JAMB and then spending seven years on a five-year course, Yeah that was definitely not on my vision board. It wasn’t a walk in the park . But when life hands you lemons, you squeeze them and make the best lemonade you can.

"The journey to becoming a radiographer tested me in ways I never imagined. From endless strikes to the COVID break, there were moments it felt like the finish line kept moving further away. Some days I was strong. Other days, Not so much. There were tears, frustration, and plenty “God when?” moments. But through it all, God never let go of me."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail University of Lagos graduate's experience

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the UNILAG radiography graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Ewomazino said:

"Congratulations."

Ifeoluwa_ said:

"Congratulations my Fav Rad."

Chantelle said:

"Congratulations RAD Aishat."

anjola_ojo said:

"Congratulations pretty!! Greater heights."

treatsby_toria said:

"Congratulations Rad Aisha."

Light of the World said:

"Congratulations Rad Aishat."

Olugbode Boluwatife A said:

"Congratulations my love."

A UNILAG student who wrote UTME 4 times finally bags degree, shares experience. Photo: @ayesha.thomas5

Source: TikTok

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng