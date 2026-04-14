The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has finalised preparations for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

Over 2.2 million candidates are expected to take part in the nationwide Computer-Based Test between April 16 and April 22, 2026

JAMB has assured fairness, inclusivity, and strict enforcement against malpractice to uphold the integrity of the examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has confirmed that all preparations are complete for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The exam is scheduled to take place from April 16 to April 22, 2026.

JAMB conducts the 2026 UTME across 966 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide. Photo credit: JAMBhq/x

Source: Twitter

Number of candidates

According to NTA, no fewer than 2.2 million candidates are expected to sit for the examination across 966 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide.

JAMB has announced that 23 centres have been delisted due to poor performance during the recent Mock-UTME. This measure is aimed at ensuring fairness and efficiency in the conduct of the main examination.

Candidates who have not yet printed their examination slips are advised to visit the Board’s official website. The slips contain essential details including the date, time, and venue of the examination.

Special arrangements for candidates with disabilities

Special provisions have been made for candidates living with disabilities through the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group. This initiative ensures inclusivity and equal access to the examination process.

JAMB has issued a strong warning that strict penalties will be enforced against examination malpractice and the possession of prohibited items during the exercise. The Board emphasises its commitment to maintaining integrity and credibility in the examination process.

With over 2.2 million candidates expected, JAMB has put in place measures to ensure a smooth and fair examination. Candidates are urged to prepare adequately, follow instructions, and avoid any form of malpractice.

JAMB enforces strict rules against examination malpractice during the UTME exercise. Photo credit: JAMBhq/x

Source: UGC

What is UTME?

The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) is Nigeria’s national entrance test for admission into universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. Conducted annually by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), it assesses candidates’ readiness for higher education through computer-based testing.

The exam covers key subjects relevant to each candidate’s chosen course of study, and results play a crucial role in determining admission opportunities. JAMB also provides special support for candidates with disabilities to ensure inclusivity. Strict rules against malpractice are enforced, making UTME a vital and credible gateway to tertiary education in Nigeria.

Safety tips to follow as you travel to write UTME

Legit.ng earlier reported that with the UTME scheduled to begin soon, thousands of candidates across Nigeria will be travelling to their exam centres. Road journeys can be unpredictable, and safety should always be the top priority.

Acccording to Risk Control Nigeria, by following these essential tips, you can reduce risks, stay prepared, and arrive at your destination ready to focus on your exam. Preparation, awareness, and vigilance are the keys to a safe and successful trip.

Before you set off, it is wise to consult locals or experienced travellers about the current security situation along your route. They often have firsthand knowledge of areas that may be unsafe or prone to disruptions. This advice can help you avoid unnecessary risks and plan a safer journey. Listening to those who know the terrain well ensures you make informed decisions and travel with confidence.

Source: Legit.ng