Words of wisdom: 50 profound quotes to inspire you

An intelligent and astute person thinks and acts based on experience, insight, commonsense and knowledge. For any human being to achieve their goals and purpose in life, they must be motivated and optimistic. There are numerous words of wisdom to live by that can inspire you to greater heights.

Words of wisdom quotes are inspirational words that uplift and remind us of life lessons essential to building our character. Additionally, they are like pithy sayings stating a precaution, general truth, motivation, or even giving advice. Through wise words, human beings can tolerate life's uncertainties.

Best words of wisdom to inspire you

Life is a constant back and forth that everyone goes through with the main aim of finding their purpose on earth. Some wisdom quotes come a long way in directing someone down the right path to self-discovery.

The best way out is always through. — Robert Frost

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. — Walt Disney

The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice. — Brian Herbert

The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing. — Socrates

Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. — Albert Schweitzer

Life is too short to be wasted in finding answers. Enjoy the questions. — Paulo Coelho

There are many ways of going forward, but only one way of standing still. — Franklin D Roosevelt

Believe and act as if it were impossible to fail. — Charles Kettering

Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it. — Charles R. Swindoll

Keep steadily before you the fact that all true success depends at last upon yourself. — Theodore T. Hunger

Inspirational words of wisdom

Sometimes, wise motivational quotes are all you need to recollect yourself after a fall. Below are inspirational words of wisdom that can motivate you in your daily endeavours.

Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive. — Elbert Hubbard

If you want something you've never had, you must be willing to do something you've never done.

For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone. — Audrey Hepburn

We must believe that we are gifted with something and that this thing, at whatever cost, must be attained. — Marie Curie

Believe that life is worth living, and your belief will help create the fact. — William James

Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. — Confucius

Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal. — Henry Ford

When one door of happiness closes, another one opens, but we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us. — Helen Keller

I'm always doing things I can't do. That's how I get to do them. — Pablo Picasso

It is our attitude at the beginning of a difficult task which, more than anything else, will affect its successful outcome. — William James

Short words of wisdom

Words of wisdom need not be overly long; some of the best wise words are short and straight to the point. Here are a few wise, short quotes with heavy meaning.

The best revenge is massive success. — Frank Sinatra

The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. — Lao Tzu

A person's tongue can give you the taste of his heart. — Ibn Qayyim Al-Jawziyya

The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. — Audrey Hepburn

You can never plan the future by the past. — Edmund Burke

Happiness is not by chance but by choice. — Jim Rohn

What you feed your mind determines your appetite. — Zig Ziglar

I do not pray for success. I ask for faithfulness. — Mother Teresa

He who has a why to live can bear almost any how. — Friedrich Nietzsche

Be the change you wish to see in the world. — Mahatma Gandhi

Deep words of wisdom about life

The depiction of a wise person in most cultures is an older person. This is because wisdom comes with experience, and the more one is experienced, the more their level of knowledge. Below are motivational words of wisdom about life.

Everyone has inside them a piece of good news. The good news is you don't know how great you can be! How much you can love! What you can accomplish! And what your potential is. — Anne Frank

Tough times never last, but tough people do. — Dr. Robert Schuller

Try to be "good"; you'll be judged. Try to be yourself; you'll be criticized. Therefore, choose the second option. Evil uses the "nice, good people" as puppets. It appears dressed as a poor guy, telling them that he needs help...When these people realize they have been used, it is already too late. — Paulo Coelho

You are a product of your environment. So, choose the environment that will best develop you toward your objective. Analyze your life in terms of its environment. Are the things around you helping you toward success — or are they you back? — W. Clement Stone

Soon, when all is well, you're going to look back on this period of your life and be so glad that you never gave up. — Brittany Burgunder

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. — Thomas A. Edison

It's so hard to forget pain, but it's even harder to remember sweetness. We have no scar to show for happiness. We learn so little from peace. — Chuck Palahniuk

Just as treasures are uncovered from the earth, so virtue appears from good deeds, and wisdom appears from a pure and peaceful mind. To walk safely through the maze of human life, one needs the light of wisdom and the guidance of virtue. — Buddha

The first step toward success is taken when you refuse to be a captive of the environment in which you first find yourself. — Mark Caine

What we think determines what happens to us, so if we want to change our lives, we need to stretch our minds. — Wayne Dyer

Touching words of wisdom

It doesn't hurt to look up to people or aspire to be like another person; some people have inspired others to achieve more than they may have thought they could. Here are the best touching words of wisdom from famous people like Robert Frost, Abraham Lincoln, and Alice Walker.

In three words, I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on. — Robert Frost

Play to your strengths. If you aren't great at something, do more of what you're great at. — Jason Lemkin

If small things have the power to disturb you, then who you think you are is exactly that: small. — Eckhart Tolle

In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years. — Abraham Lincoln

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you've imagined. — Henry David Thoreau

The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any. — Alice Walker

You don't get character because you're successful; you build character because of the hardships you face. — Herman Edwards

Everything you've ever wanted is on the other side of fear. – George Addair

Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself. — Leo Tolstoy

The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a man's determination. — Tommy Lasorda

It takes intelligence and prudence to live a fulfilling life because one faces many ups and downs each day. The above words of wisdom quotes are the best and easiest way to keep yourself in check. They will often remind you of the most important life lessons to live by.

