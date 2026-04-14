Ademola Lookman has shared his thoughts after Atletico Madrid qualified for the UEFA Champions League semifinal this season

The former Atalanta winger scored the decisive goal as Los Rojiblancos lost 2-1 in the quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday, April 14

Lookman played for 66 minutes before being replaced by Argentine winger Nicolas Gonzalez

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has sent a message after Atletico Madrid qualified for the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Barcelona on Tuesday, April 14.

Atletico defeated the Catalans 3-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final of the competition, despite suffering a 2-1 defeat in the second leg, to reach the final four.

Ademola Lookman's goal sends Atletico Madrid to the UEFA Champions League semifinal for the first time in nine years. Photo by: Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Ademola Lookman has sent a message to his fans across the world after securing a place in the semifinals

Spanish internationals Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres put the visitors ahead inside 24 minutes, before Ademola Lookman’s strike in the 31st minute restored Atletico’s advantage in the tightly contested all-Spanish tie, following their 2-0 win in the first leg.

In the 80th minute, Eric García was sent off for bringing down Alexander Sørloth as he ran through on goal, ending Barcelona’s hopes of forcing extra time, per Sofa Scores.

Diego Simeone’s side are returning to the semi-finals for the first time since 2017, holding off the La Liga champions in a thrilling encounter.

Like Arsenal, Atletico Madrid are still chasing their first UEFA Champions League title, having lost the finals in 2014 and 2016 under Simeon, per Al Jazeera.

Lookman sends message to fans

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has sent a message to his fans across the world after securing a place in the semifinals for Atletico Madrid.

In a viral tweet on X, the 2024 CAF Player of the Year wrote that they are going to the semis. Lookman wrote in Spanish:

"SEMIFINALS VAMOS!!!! ❤️🤍"

Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman has scored his second goal against Barcelona since joining the club.

The Super Eagles forward also scored and provided an assist in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano last February.

Legit.ng has compiled fans' reactions following Ademola Lookman's comment. Read them below:

Ademola Lookman sends Atletico Madrid to the UEFA Champions League semifinal over Barcelona. Photo by: Jose Hernandez/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

@PoojaMedia said:

"Ahead of Lamine Yamal in the latest Ballon d'Or rankings."

@OmikaK30557 wrote:

"Baba your face show and your she shine.I trust your ball ⚽⚽⚽⚽ those your team mates need to be caution and release pass on time to you. Great night #UCL."

@443Shots added:

"SEMIFINALS VAMOS!!! 🔥❤️🤍

"Ademola, you buried Barcelona again! They screamed 'remontada' after 2 quick goals... then your dagger sent them home crying. 3-2 aggregate, third time we've knocked them out in UCL.

"Yamal talked big, Lookman delivered. Barça fans in tears as usual Naija king owns them. Legend! 🇳🇬."

@ChumaNnoli said:

"Scored against Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey last month and has now scored again against Barca in the Champions League.

"Lookman, Ademola is a big game player."

Cat predicts winner between Atletico and Barcelona

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nimbus Pronos, a feline oracle which has a reputation for predicting football matches, has picked which team will reach the semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

The cat backs Barcelona to proceed to the semi-final despite Atletico Madrid’s two-goal advantage, which means Barcelona wins by at least three goals.

Source: Legit.ng