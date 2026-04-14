Senate President Godswill Akpabio has alleged that the United States has started reducing its staff in the Nigerian embassy because of the fear that it could be bombed by Iran.

Akpabio's comment was a reference to the ongoing war between the US, Israel and Iran in the Middle East. The US and Israel had launched a military attack against the Islamic Republic and assassinated its Supreme Leader, along with several civilians, including over 150 schoolchildren, leading to the over 40 days war.

Godswill Akpabio says the US closed Nigeria's Embassy because of Iran's missiles Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

In another development, a day after issuing a security-based travel advisory, the US announced the closure of its embassy in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, for visa appointments, adding that all applicants have been rescheduled. According to a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, on Thursday, April 9, the visa operations at the US Consulate General in Lagos will continue, and American citizen services will only be available in emergency and by appointment.

Reacting to the development at the official launching of the Nigerian Revenue Service Corporate Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, April 14, Akpabio said that the allegation that many embassies are closing down were force, adding that the claim that foreign embassies in Nigeria are being closed is false.

His statement reads in part:

"Some embassies are closing down. Not many embassies are closing down. Many of the embassies are afraid of repercussions from their foes. For instance, I can see America is a bit worried about the bomb blasts from Iran, and so across the world, they have to reduce their staff in case."

However, the Senate president's statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of the comments:

Idowu Cyril Joshua condemned the Senate president's statement:

"Iran doesn't have the arsenal to Hit Nigeria directly, only through its proxies like Boko haram and others. Insecurity should not be used to play politics; Nigeria is not the only country in the world."

Timdick knocked Akpabio:

"Lmao. This is embarrassing, the Senate president giving beer parlour gossip vibes, sounding like the chaperone of drunkards giving his fellow drunkards lamba after downing a few bottles of Star Beer and plates of isiewu. Now u see why the 10th Senate is how it is; worst ever."

Darg criticised the Senate president:

"Why is the senate president always staggering, and making speeches like someone under the influence of drugs or a drunkard, a huge disgrace to his bloodline 'distinguished senator', indeed."

Yusuf commented:

"So Iran can bomb the USA embassy in Nigeria, that is why the USA are withdrawing their staff? No wonder Nigeria is not moving forward at all."

See the video of the Senate president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng