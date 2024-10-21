What is the oldest church in America? 12 worship places to visit

America's rich religious heritage is reflected in its many historic churches, some of which date back to the earliest days of European colonisation. These churches are not only places of worship but also monuments to history and culture that reflect the diversity and richness of American heritage. Uncover some of the oldest churches in America you should visit.

Source: Getty Images

The oldest places of worship in America tell the story of faith, resilience, and community. These churches are still standing today, though many have undergone reconstructions over the past few centuries. Whether you are a history buff or a traveller seeking spiritual insight, below are some of the oldest churches in the United States that you must visit in 2024.

What is the oldest church in America?

The oldest churches are appreciated for numerous reasons. In addition to serving as places of worship, these monuments are seen as the epitome of captivating art and glory. Below is a list of the oldest churches in America.

Church Year built San Miguel Mission 1610 San Agustín de la Isleta Mission 1613–1621 Jamestown Church 1639 San Estevan Del Rey Mission Church 1629–1641 Old Trinity Church 1671 St. Mary's, Whitechapel 1669 Third Haven Meeting House 1684 Old Ship Church 1681 St. Luke's Church 1682 Old Indian Meeting House 1684 Old Quaker Meeting House 1694–1719 Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow 1685

1. San Miguel Mission

San Miguel Mission, also known as San Miguel Chapel, is a Spanish colonial mission church in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Photo: Sjlayne

Source: Getty Images

Location : Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States

: Santa Fe, New Mexico, United States Denomination : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic Status: Active

San Miguel Mission, also known as San Miguel Chapel, is a Spanish colonial mission church in Santa Fe, New Mexico. It is the oldest known church in the continental United States. It is among the earliest mission churches built between 1610 and 1626 by Spanish missionaries and the Indigenous Tlaxcalan people.

San Miguel Mission was rebuilt twice in the mid-to-late 17th century and again in 1710 following the Pueblo Revolt. It continues to be a place of active worship and a historical landmark, drawing visitors interested in the region's colonial history and cultural heritage.

2. San Agustín de la Isleta Mission

San Agustín de la Isleta Mission is the oldest catholic church in the USA. Photo: Wilsilver77

Source: Getty Images

Location : Isleta Pueblo, New Mexico

: Isleta Pueblo, New Mexico Denomination : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic Status: Active

San Agustín de la Isleta Mission, located in Isleta Pueblo, New Mexico, is one of the oldest continuously active Catholic churches in the United States. It was founded in 1613 by Spanish Franciscan missionaries to spread Christianity among the local Native Americans.

It was initially built by Spanish Franciscan missionaries at the Isleta Pueblo. The mission has undergone several restorations, notably after damage from the Pueblo Revolt of 1680, but its original structure and historical significance have been preserved.

3. Jamestown Church

Jamestown Church is one of the earliest Anglican churches located in Historic Jamestown, Virginia. Photo: Jouni Vlkki

Source: Getty Images

Location : Jamestown, Virginia

: Jamestown, Virginia Denomination : Anglican

: Anglican Status: Active

Jamestown Church is one of the earliest Anglican churches in the United States. It is located in Historic Jamestown, Virginia, and was established in 1607, making it one of America's oldest Christian worship sites. It is now part of Historic Jamestown and is owned by Preservation Virginia.

The church has undergone several reconstructions over the centuries. The original 1607 structure was a simple wood structure, but it was replaced with a more durable brick structure in 1639. Parts of the brick tower from this 17th-century church still stand today.

4. San Estevan Del Rey Mission Church

San Esteban Del Rey Mission was built in the 17th century from adobe, straw, mud and ponderosa pine using slave labour. Photo: Jann Huizenga

Source: Getty Images

Location : Acoma Pueblo, Acoma, New Mexico

: Acoma Pueblo, Acoma, New Mexico Denomination : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic Status: Active

San Estévan del Rey Mission Church is a Spanish mission church in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gallup on the Acoma Pueblo Reservation in western New Mexico. It was constructed between 1629 and 1641 and is one of the most remarkable examples of early Spanish colonial mission architecture in the United States.

Today, the church remains an active place of worship for the Acoma people and is a designated National Historic Landmark. It is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It remains a mission church and is part of the San José de la Laguna parish in Laguna, New Mexico.

5. Old Trinity Church

Old Trinity Church is an historic Episcopal church at 1716 Taylors Island Road in Church Creek, Maryland. Photo: @dorchesterparish on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location : Church Creek, Maryland

: Church Creek, Maryland Denomination : Episcopal

: Episcopal Status: Active

Old Trinity Church is an historic Episcopal church at 1716 Taylors Island Road in Church Creek, Maryland. It was established in 1675, making it one of the oldest churches in continuous use in the United States and the original thirteen states.

The church was restored in the 1950s, holds regular Sunday worship services, and has an active burial ground.

6. St. Mary's, Whitechapel

St Mary's Whitechapel is an Episcopal church in Lancaster, Virginia. Photo: @St.MarysWhitechapel on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location : 5940 Whitechapel Road, Lancaster, Virginia

: 5940 Whitechapel Road, Lancaster, Virginia Denomination : Episcopal

: Episcopal Status: Active

St Mary's Whitechapel is an Episcopal church in Lancaster, Virginia. Founded in 1969, the parish is well-known for being the church of Mary Ball Washington, mother of George Washington, during her youth. It was built in the simple, elegant style of colonial-era churches in Seventeenth-Century Virginia.

The original wooden structure has undergone several renovations, and the current building was completed in the late 19th century. Today, St. Mary's Whitechapel serves as an active place of worship, hosting regular services and community events. The churchyard also contains a historic cemetery with gravestones dating back to the 17th and 18th centuries.

7. Third Haven Meeting House

Third Haven Meeting House was built 1684 by Quakers in Easton on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Photo: Carol M. Highsmith

Source: Getty Images

Location : Talbot County, Maryland

: Talbot County, Maryland Denomination : Quaker (Religious Society of Friends)

: Quaker (Religious Society of Friends) Status: Active

Third Haven Meeting House is a historic Quaker meeting house in Easton, Maryland. Built in 1684, it is one of the oldest surviving Quaker meeting houses in the United States and is a significant site for the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers).

Third Haven Meeting House is still an active Quaker congregation, welcoming visitors and members for regular meetings, special events, and historical tours.

8. Old Ship Church

The Old Ship Church is the oldest continuously worshiped-in church in North America. Photo: KenWiedemann

Source: Getty Images

Location : Main Street, Hingham, Massachusetts

: Main Street, Hingham, Massachusetts Denomination : Puritan

: Puritan Status: Active

The Old Ship Church, also known as the Old Ship Meetinghouse, is a Puritan church built in 1681 in Hingham, Massachusetts. It is the only existing 17th-century Puritan meetinghouse in the United States. It is the oldest continuously worshiped-in church in North America and the only surviving example of this country's English 17th-century Gothic style of church architecture.

The Old Ship Church was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960 and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. It is a Unitarian congregation that is open to the public and has services on Sundays.

9. St. Luke's Church

St. Luke's Church is among the oldest churches in America, specifically in Virginia. Photo: Education Images

Source: Getty Images

Location : Benns Church, Virginia

: Benns Church, Virginia Denomination: Anglican, then Episcopal

Anglican, then Episcopal Status: Active

St. Luke's Church, also known as Old Brick Church or Newport Parish Church, is a historic church in Isle of Wight County, Virginia, United States. It is among the oldest houses of God in the USA, specifically in Virginia. Its exterior structure is built using bricks featuring elements of Romanesque, Gothic, and Jacobean designs.

St. Luke's Church was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places to recognise its historic and architectural distinction. President Dwight D. Eisenhower also selected the site as a National Shrine in 1957. Presently, the church operates as a museum and holds community preservation workshops.

10. Old Indian Meeting House

The Old Indian Meeting House is the oldest Native American church in the United States. Photo: Lee Snider

Source: Getty Images

Location : Mashpee, Massachusetts

: Mashpee, Massachusetts Denomination : Congregational/Native American

: Congregational/Native American Status: Active

The Old Indian Meeting House, located on the Mashpee Wampanoag Reservation in Massachusetts, is the oldest Native American church in the United States. It was founded around 1684 for use by the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe that had been converted to Christianity by the European colonists.

In 1717, the church was moved from its original town location to its current one, and the building was remodelled. The building also served as a school and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.

11. Old Quaker Meeting House

The Old Quaker Meeting House is one of the oldest houses of worship in the United States, built between 1694 and 1719. Photo: @cityconnectionsrealty on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Location : Flushing, Queens in New York, New York

: Flushing, Queens in New York, New York Denomination : Quaker (Friends)

: Quaker (Friends) Status: Active

The Flushing Friends Quaker Meeting House, also known as the Old Quaker Meeting House, is a historic Quaker house of worship located in Flushing, Queens, New York. It is one of the oldest churches in New York and the second-oldest Quaker meeting house in the nation. The church was built in 1694.

The church is the only surviving example of a typical 17th-century ecclesiastical frame structure of medieval design in New York State. It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1967 and a New York City-designated landmark in 1970. Since its construction, it has served as a Quaker Meeting, with worship meetings taking place every Sunday.

12. Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow

The Old Dutch is the second oldest extant church and the 15th oldest extant building in New York. Photo: OlegAlbinsky

Source: Getty Images

Location : Sleepy Hollow, NY, USA

: Sleepy Hollow, NY, USA Denominatio n: Dutch Reformed

n: Dutch Reformed Status: Active

The Old Dutch is the second oldest church in America and the 15th oldest extant building in New York. It was built in 1685 by the lord of Philipsburg Manor and renovated after an 1837 fire. The Old Dutch church was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1961 and is the property of the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns.

Its stone structure and picturesque setting along the Pocantico River have made it an iconic landmark, mainly due to its association with Washington Irving’s famous story, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The church holds summer services there and on special occasions such as Christmas Eve.

What was the first church built in the USA?

San Miguel Chapel is reportedly the oldest church in the United States. Spanish settlers and Tlaxcalan labourers built the church around 1610.

Does Santa Fe have the oldest church in America?

Santa Fe is home to San Miguel Chapel, often recognised as the oldest church in the continental United States.

What is the second oldest catholic church in the USA?

The second oldest Catholic church in the United States is St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, Louisiana. It was founded in 1720.

The San Miguel Mission, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is often regarded as the oldest church in America. It was built by Spanish settlers in 1610. Other oldest churches in the United States include San Agustín de la Isleta Mission and Jamestown Church. Many of these churches still have active congregations, while others are open to the public as museums.

