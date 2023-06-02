Bruno Gouery's height, partner, movies and television shows

Bruno Gouery is a renowned French actor and writer. He became prominent for appearing in Rose Island (2020). He gained more recognition for his roles in the 2020-2022 TV series Emily in Paris and The White Lotus (2022).

From an early age, Bruno Gouery harboured a passion for acting and pursued his dreams with determination. He made his acting debut in 2010 when he appeared in Astromaniak. He has since appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Underground Time.

Profile summary

Full name Bruno Gouery Gender Male Date of birth 11 July 1975 Age 47 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Paris, France Nationality French Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Greyish-white Eye colour Green Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Actor, writer Net worth $1 million Instagram @brunogouery

Bruno Gouery's biography

Bruno Gouery was born and raised in Paris, France. What is Bruno Gouery's age? He is 47 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 July 1975. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

He is a French national of white ethnicity–his mother is Italian. The famous actor is multilingual and speaks French, Italian and English. However, most of the actor's work has been in French.

Career

Bruno started acting in 2010 when he was featured in the TV comedy, Astromaniak. However, he rose to fame in 2020 when he starred in Rose Island. The popular actor has appeared in several projects and has over 20 acting credits under his name as of this writing.

Bruno Gouery's movies and TV shows

Below are the movies and television shows the French actor has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movie and TV shows Roles 2020-2022 Emily in Paris Luc 2022 The White Lotus Didier 2022 Fratè César 2022 Ténor Enseignant compta 2021 A Bookshop in Paris Cleptomane 2020 Rose Island Council of Europe Secretary 2020 Zaï Zaï Zaï Zaï Jean-Pierre Galibert 2020 A Friendly Tale Serveur restaurant 2019 Platane Duo 1 (David) 2019 Place des Victoires Meneur groupe de parole 2019 Super Jimmy Brigadier Fred Jolin 2017–2019 President Alphonse Julien 2019 Losing It Le professeur Gerando 2018 Captain Sharif Josselin Gourvannec 2018 The Truk François 2017 The New Adventures of Cinderella Le pâtissier 2017 Marie-Francine Le bouquiniste 2011-2015 Doc Martin Romaric Groslay 2015 Underground Time Technicien de l'informatique 2014 Des lendemains qui chantent Rédacteur en chef Nouvel Obs 2014 That's Not What You Think! Reuben 2010 Astromaniak

Besides acting, he is also a writer. He is the writer of the Doc Martin TV series. He is also popular on Instagram, where he uses the platform to share his career-related information with his fans.

Who is Bruno Gouery's wife?

Who is Bruno Gouery's partner? The French actor does not have a wife and has never been married. Gouery has kept his relationship status under wrap despite his thriving entertainment career.

However, during an interview with Lily Collins, his co-star in Emily in Paris, the actor disclosed that he is a father to a boy. He has shared a few photos of his son on his Instagram account.

What is Bruno Gouery's net worth?

The actor's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He primarily earns his income from his acting and screenwriting career.

Frequently asked questions about Bruno Gouery

Bruno Gouery is a renowned actor and writer from France. He is best known for appearing in Emily in Paris and Rose Island. Although he has been in the spotlight due to his fame in the entertainment industry, he has kept much information about his personal life private.

