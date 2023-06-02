Bruno Gouery's height, partner, movies and television shows
Bruno Gouery is a renowned French actor and writer. He became prominent for appearing in Rose Island (2020). He gained more recognition for his roles in the 2020-2022 TV series Emily in Paris and The White Lotus (2022).
From an early age, Bruno Gouery harboured a passion for acting and pursued his dreams with determination. He made his acting debut in 2010 when he appeared in Astromaniak. He has since appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Underground Time.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Bruno Gouery
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 July 1975
|Age
|47 years old (as of June 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Paris, France
|Current residence
|Paris, France
|Nationality
|French
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'
|Height in centimetres
|183
|Weight in pounds
|174
|Weight in kilograms
|79
|Hair colour
|Greyish-white
|Eye colour
|Green
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|1
|Profession
|Actor, writer
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@brunogouery
Bruno Gouery's biography
Bruno Gouery was born and raised in Paris, France. What is Bruno Gouery's age? He is 47 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 July 1975. His zodiac sign is Cancer.
He is a French national of white ethnicity–his mother is Italian. The famous actor is multilingual and speaks French, Italian and English. However, most of the actor's work has been in French.
Career
Bruno started acting in 2010 when he was featured in the TV comedy, Astromaniak. However, he rose to fame in 2020 when he starred in Rose Island. The popular actor has appeared in several projects and has over 20 acting credits under his name as of this writing.
Bruno Gouery's movies and TV shows
Below are the movies and television shows the French actor has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.
|Year
|Movie and TV shows
|Roles
|2020-2022
|Emily in Paris
|Luc
|2022
|The White Lotus
|Didier
|2022
|Fratè
|César
|2022
|Ténor
|Enseignant compta
|2021
|A Bookshop in Paris
|Cleptomane
|2020
|Rose Island
|Council of Europe Secretary
|2020
|Zaï Zaï Zaï Zaï
|Jean-Pierre Galibert
|2020
|A Friendly Tale
|Serveur restaurant
|2019
|Platane
|Duo 1 (David)
|2019
|Place des Victoires
|Meneur groupe de parole
|2019
|Super Jimmy
|Brigadier Fred Jolin
|2017–2019
|President Alphonse
|Julien
|2019
|Losing It
|Le professeur Gerando
|2018
|Captain Sharif
|Josselin Gourvannec
|2018
|The Truk
|François
|2017
|The New Adventures of Cinderella
|Le pâtissier
|2017
|Marie-Francine
|Le bouquiniste
|2011-2015
|Doc Martin
|Romaric Groslay
|2015
|Underground Time
|Technicien de l'informatique
|2014
|Des lendemains qui chantent
|Rédacteur en chef Nouvel Obs
|2014
|That's Not What You Think!
|Reuben
|2010
|Astromaniak
Besides acting, he is also a writer. He is the writer of the Doc Martin TV series. He is also popular on Instagram, where he uses the platform to share his career-related information with his fans.
Who is Bruno Gouery's wife?
Who is Bruno Gouery's partner? The French actor does not have a wife and has never been married. Gouery has kept his relationship status under wrap despite his thriving entertainment career.
However, during an interview with Lily Collins, his co-star in Emily in Paris, the actor disclosed that he is a father to a boy. He has shared a few photos of his son on his Instagram account.
What is Bruno Gouery's net worth?
The actor's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He primarily earns his income from his acting and screenwriting career.
Frequently asked questions about Bruno Gouery
- Who is Bruno Gouery? He is a well-known actor and writer widely known for his appearance in Emily in Paris.
- What is Bruno Gouery's age? He is 47 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 July 1975.
- What is Bruno Gouery's nationality? He is French.
- Is Bruno Gouery gay? The entertainer likes to keep his love life private. However, he has never confirmed he is gay.
- What is Bruno Gouery's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million as of 2023.
- What is Bruno Gouery's height? The actor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.
Bruno Gouery is a renowned actor and writer from France. He is best known for appearing in Emily in Paris and Rose Island. Although he has been in the spotlight due to his fame in the entertainment industry, he has kept much information about his personal life private.
