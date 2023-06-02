Global site navigation

Bruno Gouery's height, partner, movies and television shows
Bruno Gouery's height, partner, movies and television shows

by  Peris Wamangu

Bruno Gouery is a renowned French actor and writer. He became prominent for appearing in Rose Island (2020). He gained more recognition for his roles in the 2020-2022 TV series Emily in Paris and The White Lotus (2022).

Bruno Gouery
Bruno attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle
Source: Getty Images

From an early age, Bruno Gouery harboured a passion for acting and pursued his dreams with determination. He made his acting debut in 2010 when he appeared in Astromaniak. He has since appeared in several movies and TV shows, including Underground Time.

Profile summary

Full name Bruno Gouery
GenderMale
Date of birth 11 July 1975
Age 47 years old (as of June 2023)
Zodiac sign Cancer
Place of birth Paris, France
Current residenceParis, France
Nationality French
Ethnicity White
Religion Christianity
Sexuality Straight
Height in feet 6'
Height in centimetres 183
Weight in pounds 174
Weight in kilograms 79
Hair colour Greyish-white
Eye colour Green
Relationship status Single
Children1
Profession Actor, writer
Net worth $1 million
Instagram @brunogouery

Bruno Gouery's biography

Bruno Gouery was born and raised in Paris, France. What is Bruno Gouery's age? He is 47 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 July 1975. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

He is a French national of white ethnicity–his mother is Italian. The famous actor is multilingual and speaks French, Italian and English. However, most of the actor's work has been in French.

Career

Bruno Gouery's age
Bruno is seen in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall
Source: Getty Images

Bruno started acting in 2010 when he was featured in the TV comedy, Astromaniak. However, he rose to fame in 2020 when he starred in Rose Island. The popular actor has appeared in several projects and has over 20 acting credits under his name as of this writing.

Bruno Gouery's movies and TV shows

Below are the movies and television shows the French actor has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.
YearMovie and TV shows Roles
2020-2022Emily in ParisLuc
2022The White LotusDidier
2022FratèCésar
2022TénorEnseignant compta
2021A Bookshop in ParisCleptomane
2020Rose IslandCouncil of Europe Secretary
2020Zaï Zaï Zaï ZaïJean-Pierre Galibert
2020A Friendly TaleServeur restaurant
2019PlataneDuo 1 (David)
2019Place des VictoiresMeneur groupe de parole
2019Super JimmyBrigadier Fred Jolin
2017–2019President AlphonseJulien
2019Losing ItLe professeur Gerando
2018Captain SharifJosselin Gourvannec
2018The TrukFrançois
2017The New Adventures of CinderellaLe pâtissier
2017Marie-FrancineLe bouquiniste
2011-2015Doc MartinRomaric Groslay
2015Underground TimeTechnicien de l'informatique
2014Des lendemains qui chantentRédacteur en chef Nouvel Obs
2014That's Not What You Think!Reuben
2010Astromaniak

Besides acting, he is also a writer. He is the writer of the Doc Martin TV series. He is also popular on Instagram, where he uses the platform to share his career-related information with his fans.

Who is Bruno Gouery's wife?

Who is Bruno Gouery's partner? The French actor does not have a wife and has never been married. Gouery has kept his relationship status under wrap despite his thriving entertainment career.

However, during an interview with Lily Collins, his co-star in Emily in Paris, the actor disclosed that he is a father to a boy. He has shared a few photos of his son on his Instagram account.

What is Bruno Gouery's net worth?

Bruno Gouery's net worth
Gouery (L) attends as the Emily in Paris Cast visits The Empire State Building in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris
Source: Getty Images

The actor's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He primarily earns his income from his acting and screenwriting career.

Frequently asked questions about Bruno Gouery

  1. Who is Bruno Gouery? He is a well-known actor and writer widely known for his appearance in Emily in Paris.
  2. What is Bruno Gouery's age? He is 47 years old as of 2023. He was born on 11 July 1975.
  3. What is Bruno Gouery's nationality? He is French.
  4. Is Bruno Gouery gay? The entertainer likes to keep his love life private. However, he has never confirmed he is gay.
  5. What is Bruno Gouery's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million as of 2023.
  6. What is Bruno Gouery's height? The actor is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Bruno Gouery is a renowned actor and writer from France. He is best known for appearing in Emily in Paris and Rose Island. Although he has been in the spotlight due to his fame in the entertainment industry, he has kept much information about his personal life private.

