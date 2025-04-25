Big Blow: Victor Osimhen, 7 Other Super Eagles Stars to Miss Crucial Unity Cup Tournament
- Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen and several key players are reportedly set to miss the Unity Cup next month
- The absence of the Napoli striker during Nigeria’s first four World Cup qualifiers coincided with a winless run for the team
- Coach Eric Chelle is expected to face challenges as he looks to assemble a new squad, including foreign-based players who have pledged their loyalty to Nigeria
Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to face a crucial test ahead of the Unity Cup, with reports indicating that several key players will miss the tournament.
The Malian tactician is expected to be without about eight players who featured in last month’s double World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.
Nigeria currently sit fourth in CAF Qualification Group C with seven points.
Osimhen, Lookman, others set to miss Unity Cup
Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is likely to miss the upcoming four-nation Unity Cup, scheduled to take place in London from May 27 to 31.
According to ScoreNigeria, the Turkish Super Lig will still be ongoing during the tournament, with Osimhen playing a crucial role in Galatasaray’s title race. The league is expected to conclude just three days after Nigeria's clash with Ghana in the highly anticipated Jollof Derby.
Meanwhile, the English Premier League wraps up on May 25, which could also rule out Fulham’s Alex Iwobi and Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi for the first match of the Unity Cup.
This is due to a FIFA regulation requiring a minimum three-day rest period for players after their final club match.
In Serie A, reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio) are set to miss the clash against West African rivals Ghana, as the league concludes on May 25.
A similar fate awaits Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge) and Tolu Arokodare (Genk), whose Belgian Pro League commitments extend beyond the start of the Unity Cup.
Teams Nigeria will face at the Unity Cup
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the Super Eagles' participation in the 2025 Unity Cup in London.
According to an official statement, Nigeria will face Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica in the tournament scheduled to take place from May 27 to 31 at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford.
The Caribbean nations will kick off the competition with the first-ever Trini-Jam derby on UK soil in the opening semi-final on May 27. The highly anticipated clash between African rivals Nigeria and Ghana will follow on May 28.
The tournament will conclude on May 31, with a third-place playoff preceding the final match. Nigeria previously won the Unity Cup when it was last hosted in 2004 per BBC.
Chelle says no to imposition of players
Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has firmly stated that he will not tolerate any interference from officials within the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) when it comes to player selection.
The Malian tactician remains firm in his stance and is unwilling to compromise on his principles.
Chelle also made history as the first non-Nigerian African to manage the national team.
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.