Meet Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick’s long-time girlfriend

Linda Holliday is a well-known American former beauty queen, TV correspondent, and businesswoman. She is widely recognised as the long-time girlfriend of Bill Belichick, a successful NFL coach and a powerhouse in American professional football. Bill is currently serving as the head coach and general manager of the New England Patriots.

Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick attend the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Linda Holliday, as a former beauty queen, competed in several beauty pageants and fashion shows and won Miss Arkansas pageants as runner-up twice in her career. She has dated Bill Belichick since 2007.

Profile summary

Full name Linda Kay Greene Famous as Linda Holliday Gender Female Date of birth 5 June 1963 Age 60 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Jupiter, Florida, United States Current residence Nantucket, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Greene Mother Barbara Stern Sibling 1 Relationship status Dating Partner William Stephen Belichick Children 2 Education Franklin High School, Vanderbilt University Profession Former beauty queen, businesswoman, TV personality Net worth $1 million Instagram @lindaholliday

Linda Holliday's biography

Where was Linda Holliday born? Linda was born in Jupiter, Florida, United States, to Greene and Barbara Miller Stern. Holliday grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, alongside her brother, Jay Greene.

How old is Linda Holliday?

Linda Holliday is 60 years old as of 2023. The American businesswoman was born on 5 June 1963. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Linda Holliday enter the arena during pre-game warmups. Photo: Barry Chin

The model graduated from Franklin High School in 1981. Linda then joined Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, earning a bachelor of science in radiography in 1986.

Career

Despite having a background in medicine, Linda had a passion for fashion and beauty. The beauty queen began her career by competing in various beauty contests and was crowned as the runner-up twice in the Miss Arkansas pageant.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend later transitioned from pageantry to modelling. In 2006, she started a clothing line called Blue Indigo Boutique. However, she closed down the company in 2009.

Afterwards, she began working as a TV correspondent for WBZ-TV and myTV38. As per her LinkedIn page, she works as a sports correspondent on StyleBoston since 2009.

Linda is also the CEO of the Bill Belichick Foundation. The charitable institution aims to assist underprivileged players, teams, and communities. She supports The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The famous entrepreneur is also popular on Instagram, where she shares many posts and stories regarding her personal, professional, and love life. Holliday has more than 63 thousand followers on her Instagram account as of this writing. She has also worked as a real estate broker in Florida.

Did Bill Belichick get married to Linda Holliday?

Linda has been rumoured to be Bill Belichick's wife, with some sources alleging that the two tied the knot secretly in 2021. However, the two are not married, despite moving in together and being in a relationship for over 15 years.

Belichick and Holliday first met in 2007 in a nightclub in Palm Beach, Florida. At the time, the NFL coach had just divorced his ex-wife, an American businesswoman Debby Clarke Belichick. Linda was also dating someone else. She ended the relationship after falling in love with Belichick.

They started dating soon after the NFL coach sent her a thank you note with a bouquet. The duo have been together ever since. Linda is frequently seen supporting her long-time boyfriend at New England Patriots games alongside her children.

On 14 February 2022, the TV correspondent shared her photo together with her partner on her Instagram account with the caption,

Happy Valentine’s Day to the man that still melts my heart and makes me laugh after 15 years! You stole my heart a long time ago! I found love when I found you!

How many times has Linda Holliday been married?

Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick speak on stage during Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Boston Hot Pink Party at InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Paul Marotta

Source: Getty Images

Linda has reportedly been married thrice. She first tied the knot with Dennis Hess from Georgia, with whom she has twin daughters. Her other ex-husbands include Vaughn Corder and Eugene Holliday. Linda Holliday's daughters are Ashley and Katie Hess. They are famous DJs and have secured gigs with international and local brands, including Vibram, Nike, Bulgari, and Equinox.

FAQs

Linda Holliday is a famous businesswoman, former beauty pageant, and TV correspondent. She is best known as the longtime girlfriend of the head coach of the New England Patriots, Bill Belichick.

