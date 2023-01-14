Mercy Chinwo's biography: age, net worth, is she married?

Who is Mercy Chinwo? She is a Nigerian gospel artist, minister, songwriter and actress. She is among the best Nigerian female vocalists. Her biggest hits include Excess Love, Bor Ekom, and Akamdinelu. The gospel artist was featured in the 2013 House of Gold film alongside Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, and Omawumi.

Mercy Chinwo started singing in her church choir when she was only eight years old. The gospel artist has bagged various awards, including the 2019 Africa’s Gospel Female Artiste of the Year in Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST). The gospel artist resides in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full name Mercy Nnenda Chinwo Popular as Mercy Chinwo Gender Female Date of birth 5 September 1990 Age 32 years (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-28-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-86 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Eno Jerry Father Peter Chinwo Siblings 5 Marital status Married Partner Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa School Godswill international school University University of Port Harcourt Profession Gospel artist, minister, songwriter, actress Net worth $900 thousand Instagram @mercychinwo

Mercy Chinwo’s biography

What is Mercy Chinwo’s state of origin? The Nigerian musician hails from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. She is of Nigerian nationality and is of black ethnicity. Her real name is Mercy Nnenda Chinwo. She was raised alongside five siblings in Port Harcourt.

Who is Mercy Chinwo’s mother? Her mother is Eno Jerry, while her father is Peter Chinwo. Chioma Jesus is Mercy's spiritual mother, and they are not related by blood.

What did Mercy Chinwo study in school?

The gospel artist joined the University of Port Harcourt, where she graduated with a degree in Linguistics and Communication Studies.

What is Mercy Chinwo’s age?

The Nigerian songwriter is 32 years as of January 2023. She was born on 5 September 1990. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

The gospel musician garnered massive recognition in the entertainment industry in 2012 after winning Season 2 of the Nigerian Idol acting competition. She released her first single, Testimony, in 2015. She is currently signed under the Eezee Conceptz record label. Below are some of her songs.

Songs Year Igwe 2018 No More Pain 2020 Omekannaya 2018 I Serve a Living God 2022 Power Belongs To Jesus 2019 Excess Love 2018 Incredible God 2018 Manifesting the Kingdom 2022 Responsibility 2020 Jesus Never Fails 2021 Love Expression 2020 Chinedum 2020 Amazing God 2021 Tasted Of Your Power 2020 Regular 2018 Oh Jesus! 2019 Come and See 2022 Inhedinma 2020 With All My Heart 2020

Her talent in the music industry has enabled her to win several accolades. She has bagged awards, such as the 2018 Best Gospel Artiste in the CLIMAX Awards, the 2019 Africa Gospel New Artiste of the Year in the Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST), and the 2019 Africa Gospel Song of the Year “Excess Love” in Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST).

What is Mercy Chinwo’s net worth?

The Nigerian gospel artiste has an alleged net worth of $900k. Her net worth is primarily attributed to earnings from her music career.

Is Mercy Chinwo married?

Yes, the gospel artiste’s partner is Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa. The couple tied the knot on 13 August 2022 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Mercy Chinwo’s husband is a Microsoft Certified IT Professional. He also works with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals.

How tall is Mercy Chinwo?

The Nigerian songwriter is t 5 feet 6 inches or 172 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Mercy Chinwo

Who is Mercy Chinwo? She is a successful gospel artist, songwriter and actress from Nigeria. How old is Mercy Chinwo? The Nigerian songwriter is 32 years as of January 2023. What did Mercy Chinwo study in school? The gospel artiste graduated with a degree in Linguistics and communication studies from the University of Port Harcourt. Who is Mercy Chinwo’s father? Her father is Peter Chinwo. Is Mercy Chinwo in a relationship? No. She is married. The gospel artiste is married to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa. Where is Mercy Chinwo from? The Nigerian songwriter hails from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. What tribe is Mercy Chinwo? Her tribe is Ikwerre, and she can speak both Igbo and Calabar languages. Who are Mercy Chinwo’s siblings? She has five siblings, but she has not revealed their names. How tall is Mercy Chinwo? The award-winning gospel artiste stands 5 feet 6 inches or 172 centimetres tall. Is Chioma Jesus related to Mercy Chinwo? The duo is not related biologically, but Chioma Jesus is Mercy's spiritual mother. What is Mercy Chinwo’s net worth? Her net worth is approximated to be around $900k.

Mercy Chinwo is a top-ranked gospel artist and songwriter from Nigeria. She boasts several awards in the music industry, and her Excess Love song was the 2019 Africa Gospel Song of the Year.

