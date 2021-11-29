Nate Garner’s biography: age, birthday, net worth, relationship

Social media has increased the popularity of most of its users such as Nate Garner. He is an American social media influencer and model who has garnered a huge following on his Instagram account.

A photo of the social media personality. Photo: @nategarner

Source: Instagram

Nate Garner has taken social media by storm through his videos. He posts unique content and is mainly known for his attractive photos taken during his modelling shoots. His biography highlights all you need to know about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Nathaniel Kirk Garner

: Nathaniel Kirk Garner Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 22 December 1996

: 22 December 1996 Age : 25 years (as of 2021)

: 25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Brea, California, USA

: Brea, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'1"

: 6'1" Height in centimetres : 185

: 185 Weight in pounds : 187

: 187 Weight in kilograms : 85

: 85 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Mother : Laura Garner

: Laura Garner Siblings : 2

: 2 Sister : Bella

: Bella Brother : Benji

: Benji Relationship status : Single

: Single School : Pulaski Robinson High School

: Pulaski Robinson High School Profession : Model

: Model Instagram: @nategarner

Who is Nate Garner?

Garner in a black hood. Photo: @nategarner

Source: Instagram

He is a social media influencer and model born in 1996 in Brea, California, to Wayne and Vicki Garner.

How old is Nate Garner?

As of 2021, Nate Garner's age is 24 years old. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

When is Nate Garner's birthday?

The Instagram star celebrates his birthday on 22nd December every year.

Does Nate Garner have a twin?

The former YouTuber does not have a twin. Instead, he has two siblings named Benji (brother) and Bella (sister).

What nationality is Nate Garner?

He is an American national.

Rise to fame

Nate started his career by posting videos on Vine, where he flaunted his car with the hashtag #natefromhiscar. He also reposted the same videos on his Instagram account, and within a few weeks, he had amassed a sizable following.

On 3rd October 2018, he started a YouTube channel and posted his first video, The Resurrection of Nate Garner... He continued to post more videos featuring his friends and family members.

Later, he began releasing more videos with his ex-girlfriend, Instagram model and YouTuber Karissa Duncan. The ex-couple collaborated on more than 290 videos.

Their last video together, which is also Nate's last video, on the channel was titled Our last video together... goodbye. They revealed in the video how they were both going on various projects, with Karisaa debuting her own YouTube channel. On the other hand, Nate announced that he would not be making any more videos.

What happened to Nate Garner?

Nate in a blue suit holding a glass with a drink. Photo: @nategarner

Source: Instagram

Did Nate Garner quit YouTube? Did he create another channel? These are just a few of the questions that most of his fans ask. Unfortunately, Nate has not started a new channel since his previous video on 15th September 2020.

It appears that he has entirely abandoned YouTube and is now concentrating on his modelling career, as evidenced by his frequent uploading of modelling images on his Instagram account. He has over 580 posts and 2 million followers on Instagram.

Personal life

As of 2021, the social media personality is single and enjoys a good time with his dog named Max, but he was previously in a relationship with Karissa Duncan, a social media star.

Nate Garner and Karissa Duncan's relationship began in 2018, and the ex-couple got engaged in September 2019. They later broke up in May 2020.

Body measurements

The YouTuber's height is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres and weighs 187 pounds or 85 kilograms. Nate has green eyes and brown hair.

What is Nate Garner's net worth?

According to Net Worth Spot, his net worth is estimated to be $100 thousand. This information is, however, not verified.

Nate Garner's modelling career has earned him more fame, particularly on social media platforms. He shares captivating content on his social media accounts. Currently, he is single, but he was previously in a relationship with Karissa Duncan.

Source: Legit.ng