Top 12 biggest motivational speakers in Nigeria: who are they?

Motivational speakers are gifted and talented people like comedians and singers, and they strongly desire to inspire, challenge, encourage and give hope to people through motivation. Nowadays, the motivational speaking industry in Nigeria is a fast-growing one. Here are the top motivational speakers in Nigeria.

Biggest motivational speakers in Nigeria. Photo: @fela Durotoye, @mistermotivatorcsp, @jumokeadenowo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Motivational speakers often share personal stories of overcoming challenges, achieving success, and embracing a positive mindset. The aim is to encourage listeners to set and achieve their goals, develop self-confidence, and make positive life changes.

Top 12 biggest motivational speakers in Nigeria

Various motivational speakers in Nigeria possess strong communication skills and have greatly influenced the lives of many. Here are some of the most popular motivational speakers in Nigeria today.

1. Vincent Anigbogu

Portrait of Professor Vincent Anigbogu. Photo: @profvincentanigbogu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Vincent Anigbogu is a professor of Analytical Chemistry. Vincent Anigbogu returned to his native country Nigeria to fulfil his passion for transforming lives after a bright lecturing career in the US.

In accordance with his vision, the professor established the famous Institute for National Transformation in 2007, one year after his return to the country. The institute, his platform for carrying out his life transformation vision, has training centres in Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, South Africa, and even London in the UK and Atlanta in the United States.

His mission is to develop over 20 million leaders worldwide. Also, Vincent Anigbogu is a consultant for churches, government, various institutions of higher learning, and business establishments.

2. Ubong Essien

Ubong is known to be the first motivational speaker in West Africa to have been awarded a Certified Speaking Professional. Ubong Essien has touched many lives in Nigeria and worldwide with his passion for helping people discover and improve themselves.

Ubong Essien is the author of Dare to Dream and Succeed, The Complete Speaking Course, and The Gateway to Riches. He is also the dean of The Public Speaking Training Center of the School of Eloquence based in London and Lagos. He has served as a consultant to big companies like Nigerian Tribune, NLNG, May and Baker, UAC PLC, and many others.

3. Oluwafeolami Durotoye

Oluwafeolami Durotoye smiling. Photo: @fela DUROTOYE (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Oluwafeolami Durotoye also known as Fela Durotoye is one of the youth motivational speakers in Nigeria. He is well-known as a talented motivational speaker passionate about reaching Nigerian youths. With a clear mission to “build the people that will build the nation”, Fela has engaged in many projects to help make Nigeria realise its dream.

Also, he is the C.E.O of Visible Impact, one of the avenues through which he is reaching his mission. He also has projects like GEMSTONE (Generation that will be Empowered, Motivated, and Stirred to operate with Natural Excellence), RAISE, etc.

In 2012, Fela Durotoye broke the record for the highest number of books signed in one sitting by a single author. At the time, he signed over 10,000 of his book, 17 Secrets of High-Flying Students, in 8 hours and 49 minutes.

4. Sam Adeyemi

Sam Adeyemi is the founder and senior pastor of the Daystar Christian Centre. Sam is a honey-mouthed motivator who has touched many lives through motivational speaking, using the Christian religion as his platform.

He anchors television and radio programmes and is also the president of the non-profit organisation Success Power. It is an avenue he uses to fulfil his vision of impacting lives. Sam Adeyemi has authored many books, including Parable of Dollars, Who You Are, and Second Revolution.

5. George Essien

George Essien is the first motivational speaker in Nigeria to be designated PPC (Peak Performance Consultant). He is a young, vibrant speaker who started his career in 1995 and became a professional speaker in 2005.

Due to his self-determination and persistence, George has reached the top and is now determined to inspire and encourage young people by using his story. George speaks at workshops and conferences nationwide and is the PowerMinds Community organiser.

6. Niyi Adesanya

Niyi Adesanya posing for a photo during an event. Photo: @niyi ADESANYA (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Niyi Adesanya is an expert on leadership and human capital development who started his professional speaking career in 2005. He is the president of Niyi Adesanya Mass Empowerment Initiative (NAME-IT), Alliance of Change Empowerment Speakers (ACES), and Fifth Gear Consulting Firm.

He has offered his services to such prominent companies as Etisalat, Chevron, and Texaco. Niyi Adesanya published several books, including The Speaker, The Politics of Career and Business, and Individual Competitiveness.

7. Steve Harris

Steve Harris is also a growing force in the motivational speaking industry. Steve Harris is the managing director of EdgeEcution, an organisation of management consultants.

He is also a certified member of such respected organisations as the International Certified Consultants Association, Canada, the Life Coaches Association of Nigeria, and the International Coach Federation (ICF).

Steve has written his motivational books, one of which is titled The Shortest Distance Between Where You Are And Where You Want To Be.

8. Uju Onyechere

Another top Nigerian motivational speaker and consultant is Uju Onyechere. His aim to help people explore themselves made him take up freelance writing for newspapers. He tried to reach out to more people during the early years of his speaking career.

He was once quoted to have said that he “mentored professors even as a first-degree holder”. Uju is the C.E.O of Edwards and Benson Group and has authored books like Models and Mentor and Managing Executive Stress.

9. Patricia Omoqui

Patricia Omoqui during graduation and also giving a speech. Photo: @Patricia Omoqui (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patricia Omoqui is a global citizen married to a Nigerian and mom of 3 daughters. The Princeton graduate has been a huge impact on the lives of many people all over the world.

She is also popularly known as The Thought Doctor. Patricia Omoqui has a passion for Nigeria and expresses this passion through her space as a columnist in various Nigerian newspapers and magazines like Allure, Vanguard, etc.

You can see Patricia on different TV stations in various countries, where she motivates people with her enriching video clips.

10. Olakunle Soriyan

Nigerian speaker Olakunle Soriyan. Photo: @olakunlesoriyan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Olakunle Soriyan is a mentor and executive coach. Holding the position of Chief Knowledge Officer at Kenneth Soriyan Research and Ideas LLC, he revitalises leaders, encouraging them to embrace their unique qualities to uphold their personal and professional significance.

Olakunle has a powerful life story of how he went from somebody to nobody and then turned back from nobody to somebody. To encourage other Nigerians and give them hope, Olakunle Soriyan talks about his many mistakes and wrong decisions in life and how he rose above them.

11. Olajumoke Adenowo

Olajumoke Adenowo is a prominent Nigerian architect, entrepreneur, and public speaker. She is one of the prominent female motivational speakers in Nigeria renowned for her eloquence and insightful messages. Olajumoke Adenowo has graced numerous stages nationally and internationally.

Her public speaking engagements often centre around leadership, entrepreneurship, women empowerment, and personal development. Through her speeches, she has inspired countless individuals to pursue their passions, overcome challenges, and strive for excellence.

12. Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin

Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin attends the 12th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Abisoye is a Nigerian social entrepreneur and human development expert. Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin founded Pearls Africa Youth Foundation, a non-profit organisation that educates young girls and women in underserved communities.

She founded the organisation in 2012 to assist girls in developing technology skills through various programs, including; GirlsCoding, G.C Mentors, GirlsInSTEM and Empowered Hands.

Summary table of the top motivational speakers in Nigeria

No Name 1 Vincent Anigbogu 2 Ubong Essien 3 Oluwafeolami Durotoye 4 Sam Adeyemi 5 George Essien 6 Niyi Adesanya 7 Steve Harris 8 Uju Onyechere 9 Patricia Omoqui 10 Olakunle Soriyan 11 Olajumoke Adenowo 12 Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin

How do I register as a motivational speaker?

You can look for any motivational speakers association in Nigeria. Such association provide a platform for motivational speakers to connect, share insights, and collaborate with each other

Motivational speakers in Nigeria inspire and empower individuals by sharing their stories of overcoming adversity, success, and personal growth. This encouragement can help people believe in their potential and take proactive steps towards their goals.

Legit.ng recently published an with the richest pastors in Nigeria. Most affluent Nigerian preachers have megachurches with branches and a considerable following globally.

These pastors own mansions, jets, posh cars, and properties worth thousands and millions of US dollars. They have established lucrative businesses to support their luxurious lifestyles. Read on to find out who they are.

Source: Legit.ng