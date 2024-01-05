Tom Cruise is a renowned American actor and film producer. Among his best movies is the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. Due to the film's success, Tom Cruise's age in the two movies has been debated for a while. How old was Tom Cruise in Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick?

Tom Cruise attends the Royal Performance of "Top Gun: Maverick" at Leicester Square on May 19, 2022, in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise has worked as an actor and film producer in Hollywood for over 40 years. He has received numerous awards, including four MTV Movie & TV Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Producers Guild of America Awards. The actor's most recent film, Top Gun: Maverick, was a box-office success. What is Tom Cruise's age in Top Gun?

How old was Tom Cruise in Top Gun?

Top Gun is an American classic film directed by Tony Scott and produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer. The film revolves around a hotshot Lieutenant Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a United States Naval Aviator pilot played by Cruise.

Lieutenant Maverick is sent to Top Gun, an elite fighter weapon training centre. There, he trains alongside Lieutenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, portrayed by Anthony Edwards, and Lieutenant Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, portrayed by Val Kilmer. At the school, Maverick begins a fierce rivalry with Iceman. They must, however, work together to complete the mission.

The film performed well, grossing $357 million from a budget of $15 million. It was praised and awarded for its soundtrack, action and aerial footage. It was the most successful movie of 1986, box office-wise, but the critics were mostly lukewarm about it.

Top Gun, Tom Cruise as Lt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell Initial theatrical release May 16, 1986. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

How old was Tom Cruise in the first Top Gun? The film premiered in May 1986, and the actor was born in July 1962, making him 23 years old during production.

How old was Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick?

Top Gun: Maverick, also called Top Gun 2, is a 2022 American action film written by Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr. and Peter Craig. Joseph Kosinski directed it, and it is one of Tom Cruise's best movies. The film is a sequel to the original Top Gun film released in 1986.

Top Gun: Maverick also revolves around Peter Mitchell, who is now the instructor to a team of the best Top Gun graduates for a dangerous assignment. They have to bomb an unnamed country's uranium facility, which poses a threat to the US and its allies. Among Captain Maverick's pilots is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Goose, who died in the original film.

How old was Tom Cruise when he made Top Gun, the sequel? The actor finished filming the movie in early 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film premiered in 2022. Tom Cruise was 56 when he was shooting the film and 59 when Top Gun: Maverick was released.

What is Tom Cruise's age now?

Tom Cruise poses upon arrival for the UK premiere of the film "Top Gun: Maverick" in London on May 19 2022. Photo: Justin Tallis

Source: Getty Images

Tom Cruise was born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV on 3 July 1962 in Syracuse, New York, United States. He is 61 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

FAQs

Who is Tom Cruise? He is an American actor and producer. Where is Tom Cruise from? He was born in Syracuse, New York, but resides in Clearwater, Florida, United States. How old is Tom Cruise? He is 61 years old as of 2023. He was born on 3 July 1962. How old was Tom Cruise in the original Top Gun? The actor was 23 years old during the filming. How old was Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick? He was 56 years old when shooting the movie and 59 when the film premiered in 2022. Why did it take so long to make Top Gun 2? The director's death led to several years of searching for another director. Eventually, American director Joseph Kosinski was picked. How does Tom Cruise look so young? The acter looks so young 36 years after the first Top Gun because of regular workouts, skincare routines, and a good diet.

How old was Tom Cruise in Top Gun? Tom Cruise is one of the best actors and producers in Hollywood. He has played Maverick in Top Gun movies 36 years apart. The American actor was 23 years old in the original 1986 movie and 56 in its 2022 sequel.

Legit.ng published an article about SpongeBob's age. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most popular animation shows. It premiered in 1999 on Nickelodeon, and the lead character, SpongeBob, has stayed the same since. How old is SpongeBob?

SpongeBob SquarePants anime has been around for over 20 years. The animation revolves around a sea-living creature named SpongeBob. The character seems ageless despite being on the show for long leading to questions about his age. Find out how old SpongeBob is on the show and in human years.

Source: Legit.ng