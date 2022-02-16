Montana Love’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, daughter

Montana Love is an American professional boxer, social media personality and rapper. He is best known for his boxing skills and techniques and is ranked 10th by the IBF and 15th by the WBC at Super Lightweight. Love competes in the welterweight division.

Montana Love taking a walk around Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: @montana2prettylove

Source: Instagram

Is Montana Love a real boxer? Yes, he is. He is undefeated with 17 wins, 0 losses and 1 draw. Love has participated in 18 fights and has a knock-out ratio of 53%. His fight lasts 4.5 rounds on average, and he has boxed 81 rounds.

Profile summary

Full name : Montana Colton Love

: Montana Colton Love Nickname : Too Pretty.

: Too Pretty. Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 7 January 1995

7 January 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence: Cleveland, Ohio, United States

Cleveland, Ohio, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 64

64 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Clarice Love

: Clarice Love Father : Charles Jones

: Charles Jones Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status : Single

: Single Children : 2

: 2 Profession : Boxer

: Boxer Net worth : $500k - $900k

: $500k - $900k Instagram: @montana2prettylove

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Montana Love’s bio

Where is Montana Love the boxer from? He is from Cleveland, Ohio, in the United States. Love spent his childhood in Cleveland in East 84th Street and Quincy Avenue.

Love was born to Clarice Love and Charles Jones in Cleveland, Ohio. His father, Charles, passed away while he was only three years old. He also lost his mother in 2015.

He has stated that his uncle Calvin, his mother's brother, stepped in and helped his mother raise them. Montana was raised in a family of 4 children.

Montana Love during an event rocking a checkered white sweatshirt. Photo: @montana2prettylove

Source: Getty Images

Montana's nickname is Too Pretty. He got the name in his younger years. This was because it was difficult to hit him while playing slap-box.

What is Montana Love's ethnicity?

He has a mixed Afro-American ethnic background. He is an American nationality. Love was brought up in a solid Christian family and belongs to the Christian faith.

How old is Montana Love?

As of 2022, Montana Love's age is 27 years old. He was born on 7th January. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Love developed a liking for boxing from a young age. As a kid, he was active in different sporting activities. His mother introduced him to boxing while he was 6 years old. Love's mother took him to one of the Salvation Army churches in Cleveland where he was trained.

He found success early in his career. During his junior years, the American star was a 10-time national champion and fought close to 200 bouts. However, his uncle Calvin has stated that the star did have issues maintaining his weight.

Montana was once disqualified from a match after he was found to have surpassed his weight by three ounces. This was after he and a roommate snuck sweets into their room a day before the finals. This is what Montana's uncle had to say about his nephew's habits,

He doesn’t drink or smoke, but he loves sweets. Twizzlers, Skittles, and Little Debbie Cakes. I still text him throughout the day to make sure he’s staying on track.

He made his pro debut on 11th April 2015 when he fought Willie Miller. At the time, he was 20 years old. He won the fight by disqualification. His next fight came on 26th November 2016, when he fought Cordarrius Mann. Again, he won the fight by a knockout.

To date, his most famous competitor has been Belarusian professional boxer Ivan Baranchyk. Montana fought Ivan on 29th August 2021. The fight took place in his hometown of Cleveland in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He won the fight by retirement.

At the time of writing, he has participated in 18 fights and is yet to lose. He has 17 wins and 1 draw with Kenneth Sims Jr. He has a knock-out ratio of 53%. He is a southpaw ranked 10th by the IBF and 15th by the WBC at Super Lightweight.

What is Montana Love's net worth?

It is alleged that Montana has a net worth of around $500 thousand and $900 thousand. His primary source of income is boxing.

How many kids does boxer Montana Love have?

The boxer has two kids. Montana Love's daughters' name is Londyn Love. He has a son named Montana Love Jr. He has always kept information about his love life private.

Montana Love during a practise session. Photo: @montana2prettylove

Source: Instagram

His daughter was introduced to the public during his fight with Ivan Baranchyk. He got his first child when he was only 15 years old.

Why did Montana Love go to prison?

Montana did spend time behind bars for 16 months. In July 2015, he pleaded guilty to six charges. He was arrested on multiple charges, including grand theft of motorcycles, deception to obtain prescription drugs, misuse of a credit card, and receiving stolen goods.

He has stated that going to prison was the turning point in his life. This is what he had to say about his experience and prison:

Honestly, going to prison was probably the best thing that happened to me. Before then, I had a baby at a young age, 15, and I was in the streets, wild. I felt like I couldn’t be touched, like I was invincible. I was doing what I wanted to do. I’m glad prison happened to me rather than a casket.

Montana Love's height

How tall is he? He is 5 ft 8 in (174 cm) tall. He weighs 143 lbs (64 kgs).

Montana Love is a boxer who has a winning record of 17 matches. He is yet to win a title but has shown his immense talent on the ring.

READ ALSO: Amarr M. Wooten’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Legit.ng has recently reported about the biography of Amarr M. Wooten. Amarr, whose real name is Amarr Merritt Wooten, is an American actor best known for his appearances in Splitting Adam, Knight Squad, and American Housewife, where he plays Eyo.

Amarr M. Wooten made his first appearance in Step Up 2: The Streets in 2008. He has made 22 appearances in different movies and TV shows.

Source: Legit.ng