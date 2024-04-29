20 famous blind people: notable personalities with visual impairment
Many blind people have achieved remarkable success in various fields despite their disabilities. Their stories have proven that adversity can be overcome with determination and resilience. Here are some famous blind people who have left an indelible mark on history and demonstrated the power of talent beyond sight.
Explore some of the inspiring stories of famous blind people who defied the odds and achieved greatness.
Famous blind people
Below are some of the most famous blind people in history.
1. Stevie Wonder
- Full name: Stevland Hardaway Morris
- Date of birth: 13 May 1950
- Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, United States
- Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter, record producer
Stevie Wonder is one of the famous blind musicians from Saginaw, Michigan, United States. He is also a talented singer-songwriter and record producer. The musician is among the top GRAMMY winners of all time, with 25 awards. Some of his famous songs include Boogie on Reggae Woman, Isn’t She Lovely and Superstition.
2. Ray Charles
- Full name: Ray Charles Robinson
- Date of birth: 23 September 1930
- Place of birth: Albany, Georgia, United States
- Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter, composer
Ray Charles Robinson is among the most famous blind people in history. He was an influential musician and pioneer of soul music. His famous hits include Hit the Road Jack, Unchain My Heart, I Got a Woman, and I Can't Stop Lovin' You. The singer-songwriter passed away on 10 June 2004 when he was 73 years old.
3. Helen Keller
- Full name: Helen Adams Keller
- Date of birth: 27 June 1880
- Place of birth: Tuscumbia, Alabama, United States
- Profession: Author, lecturer, political activist
Helen Keller is a renowned author and lecturer born on 27 June 1880 in Tuscumbia, Alabama, United States. She became deaf and blind as a result of an illness during infancy but overcame these challenges to become an influential advocate for people with disabilities.
4. Louis Braille
- Full name: Louis Braille
- Date of birth: 4 January 1809
- Place of birth: Coupvray, France
- Profession: Inventor, Educator, Organist
Louis Braille is among the most famous blind people in history. If you are looking for an inspiring story of a blind person, Louis Braille’s story is a perfect example. He developed a revolutionary system of raised dots representing letters, which enabled blind individuals to read and write independently. His innovative Braille system has since become a universal method for tactile communication worldwide.
5. Jacob tenBroek
- Full name: Jacobus Franciscus tenBroek
- Date of birth: 6 June 1911
- Place of birth: Moore Township, Michigan, United States
- Profession: Lawyer, professor, Activist
Jacobus Franciscus tenBroek was born on 6 June 1911 in Moore Township, Michigan, United States. He was a distinguished scholar, lawyer, and advocate for the rights of blind people. The late American activist founded the National Federation of the Blind in 1940.
6. Harriet Tubman
- Full name: Araminta Ross
- Date of birth: March 1822
- Place of birth: Dorchester County, Maryland, United States
- Profession: Abolitionist, humanitarian
Harriet Tubman, whose birth name is Araminta Ross, was born in March 1822 in Dorchester County, Maryland, United States. He was a courageous abolitionist and humanitarian. The humanitarian’s bravery and resilience gave her the nickname "Moses of her people." She made around 13 missions, leading about 70 enslaved people to freedom, including her family and friends.
7. John Milton
- Full name: John Milton
- Date of birth: 9 December 1608
- Place of birth: London, England
- Profession: Poet, polemicist, civil servant
John Milton was a renowned poet, polemicist, and civil servant. He was born on 9 December 1608 in London, England. The poet was widely recognised for his epic poem, Paradise Lost, which elevated his reputation as one of the greatest poets in history.
8. Claude Monet
- Full name: Oscar-Claude Monet
- Date of birth: 14 November 1840
- Place of birth: Paris, France
- Profession: Painter
Claude Monet was born on 14 November 1840 in Paris, France. He was a French painter and founder of the Impressionist movement. Despite facing vision problems later in life, Monet painted prolifically and created some of his most famous works, including his Water Lilies series.
9. Thomas Gore
- Full name: Thomas Pryor Gore
- Date of birth: 10 December 1870
- Place of birth: Webster County, Mississippi, United States
- Profession: Lawyer, politician
Thomas Pryor Gore was born on 10 December 1870 in Webster County, Mississippi, United States. He was a prominent American lawyer and politician. Despite being blind since childhood due to an illness, Gore overcame adversity to become one of the first senators from the state of Oklahoma after it gained statehood.
10. Nicholas Saunderson
- Full name: Nicholas Saunderson
- Date of birth: 20 January 1682
- Place of birth: Thurlstone, Yorkshire, England
- Profession: Mathematician, professor
Nicholas Saunderson is among the most famous blind people in history. He was a notable mathematician and professor born on January 20, 1682, in Thurlstone, Yorkshire, England. Despite being blind from infancy due to smallpox, his remarkable mathematical abilities made him a highly respected academic figure.
11. Galileo Galilei
- Full name: Galileo Galilei
- Date of birth: 15 February 1564
- Place of birth: Pisa, Duchy of Florence, Italy
- Profession: Astronomer, physicist, engineer
Unlike many blind people, Galileo Galilei became blind at the age of 72 from a combination of cataracts and glaucoma. He is one of the most famous people in history. Galileo was an astronomer, physicist, and engineer. One of his famous inventions was a powerful telescope that allowed him to make important astronomical discoveries.
12. John Stanley
- Full name: John Stanley
- Date of birth: 17 January 1712
- Place of birth: London, England
- Profession: Composer, organist
John Stanley was born on 17 January 1712 in London, England. He was a notable composer and organist of the Baroque era. The composer was known for his improvisatory performances of voluntaries in church, and his three volumes of organ voluntaries are his most famous legacy.
13. Leonhard Euler
- Full name: Leonhard Euler
- Date of birth: 15 April 1707
- Place of birth: Basel, Switzerland
- Profession: Mathematician, physicist
Leonhard Euler, born on 15 April 1707 in Basel, Switzerland, was one of the most prolific mathematicians and theoretical physicists of the 18th century. His contributions to numerous areas of mathematics, including calculus, number theory, and graph theory, are foundational to modern mathematics.
14. Maria Theresa Paradis
- Full name: Maria Theresia von Paradis
- Date of birth: 15 May 1759
- Place of birth: Vienna, Austria
- Profession: Pianist, composer
Maria Theresia Paradis was a talented pianist and composer from Vienna, Austria. She performed for prominent figures such as Emperor Joseph II and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who composed music for her.
15. Marla Runyan
- Full name: Marla Runyan
- Date of birth: 4 January 1969
- Place of birth: Santa Maria, California, United States
- Profession: Former Paralympic athlete, marathon runner
Marla Runyan is one of the most famous blind women from the United States. She is a former Paralympic athlete and marathon runner. The former legendary athlete became visually impaired due to Stargardt's disease at a young age but did not let it hinder her athletic pursuits. In 2000, she was the first legally blind athlete to compete in the Olympic Games.
16. Geraldine Lawhorn
- Full name: Geraldine Jerrie Lawhorn
- Date of birth: 31 December 1916
- Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States
- Profession: Performer, actress, pianist
Geraldine Jerrie Lawhorn was a famous blind actress from Dayton, Ohio, United States. She was also a performer, pianist, and instructor at the Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Geraldine was the first deaf-blind African American to earn a college degree in the USA.
17. Daredevil from Marvel Comics
- Full name: Matthew Michael Murdock
- Date of birth: 10 May 1986
- Place of birth: Hell's Kitchen, New York City
- Profession: Marvel Comics superhero, blind lawyer
Daredevil from Marvel Comics is among the famous blind characters. He was born on 10 May 1986. As Daredevil, he battles against various villains and criminals by utilising his enhanced senses, acrobatic skills, and martial arts prowess.
18. Jose Feliciano
- Full name: José Montserrate Feliciano García
- Date of birth: 10 September 1945
- Place of birth: Lares, Puerto Rico
- Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter
José Montserrate Feliciano García is among the most famous blind musicians from Lares, Puerto Rico. He was born on 10 September 1945. The singer-songwriter is best known for releasing hit songs such as Feliz Navidad and Light My Fire.
19. Thando Hopa
- Full name: Thando Hopa
- Date of birth: 1989
- Place of birth: Sebokeng, Gauteng, South Africa
- Profession: Model, activist, and lawyer
Thando Hopa is one of the famous blind women from Sebokeng, Gauteng, South Africa. She is a model, activist, and lawyer. The South African lawyer has made significant strides in challenging beauty standards and advocating for inclusivity within the fashion industry. She gained international recognition for being the first woman with albinism to grace the cover of Vogue.
20. Andrea Bocelli
- Full name: Andrea Bocelli
- Date of birth: 22 September 1958
- Place of birth: Lajatico, Italy
- Profession: Tenor, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist
Andrea Bocelli was born on 22 September 1958 in Lajatico, Italy. He is a world-renowned Italian tenor, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Some of the singer-songwriter’s songs of all time include Fall on Me, Because We Believe, and Time to Say Goodbye/Con te partirò.
What is an inspiring story of a blind person?
One of the most inspiring stories about a blind person is that of Louis Braille. Despite being blind at three, he invented a revolutionary system of raised dots representing letters, enabling blind people to read and write independently. He invented the Braille system.
Who is the most famous blind person in the world?
Some of the most famous blind people in the world include Helen Keller, Stevie Wonder, Louis Braille, and Ray Charles Robinson.
What celebrity is blind?
Some famous blind celebrities include the South African model Thando Hopa, American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder and musician José Feliciano.
Who are the famous blind actors?
Some blind actors include Callan Mulvey (known for Rush and Batman Vs Superman movies), Jack Birkett (known for The Incredible Orlando and Derek films), and S. Robert Morgan, who played a recurring role in The Wire.
These famous blind people serve as powerful reminders of the boundless potential of the human spirit. Their legacies continue to inspire millions, proving that anything is possible with determination, resilience, and talent.
