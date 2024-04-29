20 famous blind people: notable personalities with visual impairment

Many blind people have achieved remarkable success in various fields despite their disabilities. Their stories have proven that adversity can be overcome with determination and resilience. Here are some famous blind people who have left an indelible mark on history and demonstrated the power of talent beyond sight.

Stevie Wonder (L), Marla Runyan (C), and Andrea Bocelli (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, David Madison, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Many assume that blind individuals cannot care for themselves or live independently. This is not the case, as there are various tools and techniques visually impaired individuals use to navigate the world easily. Explore some of the inspiring stories of famous blind people who defied the odds and achieved greatness.

Famous blind people

The stories of prominent visually impaired individuals are powerful reminders of the human spirit's resilience and prove that talent can transcend physical limitations. Below are some of the most famous blind people in history.

Name Profession Stevie Wonder Musician, singer-songwriter, record producer Ray Charles Musician, singer-songwriter, composer Helen Keller Author, lecturer, political activist Louis Braille Inventor, Educator, Organist Jacobus tenBroek Lawyer, professor, activist Harriet Tubman Abolitionist, humanitarian John Milton Poet, polemicist, civil servant Claude Monet Painter Thomas Gore Lawyer, politician Nicholas Saunderson Mathematician, professor Galileo Galilei Astronomer, physicist, engineer John Stanley Composer, organist Leonhard Euler Mathematician, physicist Maria Theresia Paradis Pianist, composer Marla Runyan Former Paralympic athlete, marathon runner Geraldine Jerrie Lawhorn Performer, actress, pianist Matthew Michael Murdock (Daredevil) Marvel Comics superhero, lawyer José Feliciano Musician, singer-songwriter Thando Hopa Model, activist, and lawyer Andrea Bocelli Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist

1. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder speaks onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name: Stevland Hardaway Morris

Stevland Hardaway Morris Date of birth: 13 May 1950

13 May 1950 Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, United States

Saginaw, Michigan, United States Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter, record producer

Stevie Wonder is one of the famous blind musicians from Saginaw, Michigan, United States. He is also a talented singer-songwriter and record producer. The musician is among the top GRAMMY winners of all time, with 25 awards. Some of his famous songs include Boogie on Reggae Woman, Isn’t She Lovely and Superstition.

2. Ray Charles

American R&B and Soul musician and band leader Ray Charles plays the piano as he performs during a JVC Jazz Festival concert. Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Full name: Ray Charles Robinson

Ray Charles Robinson Date of birth: 23 September 1930

23 September 1930 Place of birth: Albany, Georgia, United States

Albany, Georgia, United States Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter, composer

Ray Charles Robinson is among the most famous blind people in history. He was an influential musician and pioneer of soul music. His famous hits include Hit the Road Jack, Unchain My Heart, I Got a Woman, and I Can't Stop Lovin' You. The singer-songwriter passed away on 10 June 2004 when he was 73 years old.

3. Helen Keller

Helen Keller holding a Braille volume and surrounded by shelves containing books and decorative figurines. Photo: Hulton Archive

Full name: Helen Adams Keller

Helen Adams Keller Date of birth: 27 June 1880

27 June 1880 Place of birth: Tuscumbia, Alabama, United States

Tuscumbia, Alabama, United States Profession: Author, lecturer, political activist

Helen Keller is a renowned author and lecturer born on 27 June 1880 in Tuscumbia, Alabama, United States. She became deaf and blind as a result of an illness during infancy but overcame these challenges to become an influential advocate for people with disabilities.

4. Louis Braille

The American educator Louis Braille holding a book. Photo: @SuffolkArchives on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Louis Braille

Louis Braille Date of birth: 4 January 1809

4 January 1809 Place of birth: Coupvray, France

Coupvray, France Profession: Inventor, Educator, Organist

Louis Braille is among the most famous blind people in history. If you are looking for an inspiring story of a blind person, Louis Braille’s story is a perfect example. He developed a revolutionary system of raised dots representing letters, which enabled blind individuals to read and write independently. His innovative Braille system has since become a universal method for tactile communication worldwide.

5. Jacob tenBroek

American lawyer Jacob tenBroek. Photo: @SuffolkArchives on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Jacobus Franciscus tenBroek

Jacobus Franciscus tenBroek Date of birth: 6 June 1911

6 June 1911 Place of birth: Moore Township, Michigan, United States

Moore Township, Michigan, United States Profession: Lawyer, professor, Activist

Jacobus Franciscus tenBroek was born on 6 June 1911 in Moore Township, Michigan, United States. He was a distinguished scholar, lawyer, and advocate for the rights of blind people. The late American activist founded the National Federation of the Blind in 1940.

6. Harriet Tubman

Full name: Araminta Ross

Araminta Ross Date of birth: March 1822

March 1822 Place of birth: Dorchester County, Maryland, United States

Dorchester County, Maryland, United States Profession: Abolitionist, humanitarian

Harriet Tubman, whose birth name is Araminta Ross, was born in March 1822 in Dorchester County, Maryland, United States. He was a courageous abolitionist and humanitarian. The humanitarian’s bravery and resilience gave her the nickname "Moses of her people." She made around 13 missions, leading about 70 enslaved people to freedom, including her family and friends.

7. John Milton

The legendary British poet John Milton. Photo: @EnglishRadical on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: John Milton

John Milton Date of birth: 9 December 1608

9 December 1608 Place of birth: London, England

London, England Profession: Poet, polemicist, civil servant

John Milton was a renowned poet, polemicist, and civil servant. He was born on 9 December 1608 in London, England. The poet was widely recognised for his epic poem, Paradise Lost, which elevated his reputation as one of the greatest poets in history.

8. Claude Monet

The French painter Claude Monet. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Full name: Oscar-Claude Monet

Oscar-Claude Monet Date of birth: 14 November 1840

14 November 1840 Place of birth: Paris, France

Paris, France Profession: Painter

Claude Monet was born on 14 November 1840 in Paris, France. He was a French painter and founder of the Impressionist movement. Despite facing vision problems later in life, Monet painted prolifically and created some of his most famous works, including his Water Lilies series.

9. Thomas Gore

The late Senator Thomas P. Gore of Oklahoma in his office in Washington, DC. Photo: Bettmann

Full name: Thomas Pryor Gore

Thomas Pryor Gore Date of birth: 10 December 1870

10 December 1870 Place of birth: Webster County, Mississippi, United States

Webster County, Mississippi, United States Profession: Lawyer, politician

Thomas Pryor Gore was born on 10 December 1870 in Webster County, Mississippi, United States. He was a prominent American lawyer and politician. Despite being blind since childhood due to an illness, Gore overcame adversity to become one of the first senators from the state of Oklahoma after it gained statehood.

10. Nicholas Saunderson

Full name: Nicholas Saunderson

Nicholas Saunderson Date of birth: 20 January 1682

20 January 1682 Place of birth: Thurlstone, Yorkshire, England

Thurlstone, Yorkshire, England Profession: Mathematician, professor

Nicholas Saunderson is among the most famous blind people in history. He was a notable mathematician and professor born on January 20, 1682, in Thurlstone, Yorkshire, England. Despite being blind from infancy due to smallpox, his remarkable mathematical abilities made him a highly respected academic figure.

11. Galileo Galilei

Italian physicist, mathematician and astronomer Galileo. Photo: Stock Montage

Full name: Galileo Galilei

Galileo Galilei Date of birth: 15 February 1564

15 February 1564 Place of birth: Pisa, Duchy of Florence, Italy

Pisa, Duchy of Florence, Italy Profession: Astronomer, physicist, engineer

Unlike many blind people, Galileo Galilei became blind at the age of 72 from a combination of cataracts and glaucoma. He is one of the most famous people in history. Galileo was an astronomer, physicist, and engineer. One of his famous inventions was a powerful telescope that allowed him to make important astronomical discoveries.

12. John Stanley

The prominent English composer John Stanley. Photo: @SuffolkArchives on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: John Stanley

John Stanley Date of birth: 17 January 1712

17 January 1712 Place of birth: London, England

London, England Profession: Composer, organist

John Stanley was born on 17 January 1712 in London, England. He was a notable composer and organist of the Baroque era. The composer was known for his improvisatory performances of voluntaries in church, and his three volumes of organ voluntaries are his most famous legacy.

13. Leonhard Euler

A painting of the Swiss mathematician and physicist Leonard Euler. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Full name: Leonhard Euler

Leonhard Euler Date of birth: 15 April 1707

15 April 1707 Place of birth: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Profession: Mathematician, physicist

Leonhard Euler, born on 15 April 1707 in Basel, Switzerland, was one of the most prolific mathematicians and theoretical physicists of the 18th century. His contributions to numerous areas of mathematics, including calculus, number theory, and graph theory, are foundational to modern mathematics.

14. Maria Theresa Paradis

The legendary pianist and composer Maria Theresia von Paradis. Photo: @80MillonesOnce on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Maria Theresia von Paradis

Maria Theresia von Paradis Date of birth: 15 May 1759

15 May 1759 Place of birth: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Profession: Pianist, composer

Maria Theresia Paradis was a talented pianist and composer from Vienna, Austria. She performed for prominent figures such as Emperor Joseph II and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who composed music for her.

15. Marla Runyan

Marla Runyan during the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on 22 June 2002 at Cobb Track & Angell Field. Photo: David Madison

Full name: Marla Runyan

Marla Runyan Date of birth: 4 January 1969

4 January 1969 Place of birth: Santa Maria, California, United States

Santa Maria, California, United States Profession: Former Paralympic athlete, marathon runner

Marla Runyan is one of the most famous blind women from the United States. She is a former Paralympic athlete and marathon runner. The former legendary athlete became visually impaired due to Stargardt's disease at a young age but did not let it hinder her athletic pursuits. In 2000, she was the first legally blind athlete to compete in the Olympic Games.

16. Geraldine Lawhorn

American actress Geraldine Lawhorn. Photo: @MayorLightfoot on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Geraldine Jerrie Lawhorn

Geraldine Jerrie Lawhorn Date of birth: 31 December 1916

31 December 1916 Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, United States

Dayton, Ohio, United States Profession: Performer, actress, pianist

Geraldine Jerrie Lawhorn was a famous blind actress from Dayton, Ohio, United States. She was also a performer, pianist, and instructor at the Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Geraldine was the first deaf-blind African American to earn a college degree in the USA.

17. Daredevil from Marvel Comics

Daredevil from Marvel Comics. Photo: @collectsideshow on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Matthew Michael Murdock

Matthew Michael Murdock Date of birth: 10 May 1986

10 May 1986 Place of birth: Hell's Kitchen, New York City

Hell's Kitchen, New York City Profession: Marvel Comics superhero, blind lawyer

Daredevil from Marvel Comics is among the famous blind characters. He was born on 10 May 1986. As Daredevil, he battles against various villains and criminals by utilising his enhanced senses, acrobatic skills, and martial arts prowess.

18. Jose Feliciano

José Feliciano sings the National Anthem before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022. Photo: Megan Briggs

Full name: José Montserrate Feliciano García

José Montserrate Feliciano García Date of birth: 10 September 1945

10 September 1945 Place of birth: Lares, Puerto Rico

Lares, Puerto Rico Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter

José Montserrate Feliciano García is among the most famous blind musicians from Lares, Puerto Rico. He was born on 10 September 1945. The singer-songwriter is best known for releasing hit songs such as Feliz Navidad and Light My Fire.

19. Thando Hopa

Thando Hopa during the Royal Soapie Awards at MGG Production in Linbro Park on 5 September 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images

Full name: Thando Hopa

Thando Hopa Date of birth: 1989

1989 Place of birth: Sebokeng, Gauteng, South Africa

Sebokeng, Gauteng, South Africa Profession: Model, activist, and lawyer

Thando Hopa is one of the famous blind women from Sebokeng, Gauteng, South Africa. She is a model, activist, and lawyer. The South African lawyer has made significant strides in challenging beauty standards and advocating for inclusivity within the fashion industry. She gained international recognition for being the first woman with albinism to grace the cover of Vogue.

20. Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli attends the Remembering Pavarotti Benefit Concert at The Music Center on 25 September 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson (modified by author)

Full name: Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli Date of birth: 22 September 1958

22 September 1958 Place of birth: Lajatico, Italy

Lajatico, Italy Profession: Tenor, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist

Andrea Bocelli was born on 22 September 1958 in Lajatico, Italy. He is a world-renowned Italian tenor, singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Some of the singer-songwriter’s songs of all time include Fall on Me, Because We Believe, and Time to Say Goodbye/Con te partirò.

What is an inspiring story of a blind person?

One of the most inspiring stories about a blind person is that of Louis Braille. Despite being blind at three, he invented a revolutionary system of raised dots representing letters, enabling blind people to read and write independently. He invented the Braille system.

Who is the most famous blind person in the world?

Some of the most famous blind people in the world include Helen Keller, Stevie Wonder, Louis Braille, and Ray Charles Robinson.

What celebrity is blind?

Some famous blind celebrities include the South African model Thando Hopa, American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder and musician José Feliciano.

Who are the famous blind actors?

Some blind actors include Callan Mulvey (known for Rush and Batman Vs Superman movies), Jack Birkett (known for The Incredible Orlando and Derek films), and S. Robert Morgan, who played a recurring role in The Wire.

These famous blind people serve as powerful reminders of the boundless potential of the human spirit. Their legacies continue to inspire millions, proving that anything is possible with determination, resilience, and talent.

