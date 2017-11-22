Lara George: An in-depth biography and a glimpse into her family life

In recent years, gospel singer Lara George has won the hearts of many in Nigeria and beyond. She is known for promoting the Christian faith through music. Lara produces influential music backed by the Scriptures because her purpose is to inspire people to believe in God .Besides using lyrics deeply rooted in God's word, her captivating voice also catches people's attention. This article unveils how Lara George became an international star, her family, and her career achievements.

Lara George looks good with natural hairstyles. Photo: @LaraGeorgeNaija (modified by author)

Lara George discovered her talent at a young age but never knew she wanted to be a professional singer someday. Therefore, the US-based Nigerian singer defines her successful music career as God-given because she never planned to conquer Nigeria, let alone become famous worldwide.

Profile summary

Full name Lara George Gender Female Born 23 June 1978 Age 45 years (in 2023) Birthplace Lagos, Nigeria Residence Alpharetta, Georgia, USA Citizenship Nigerian-American Ethnicity African Parents Mr. and Mrs. Oluwole Bajomo Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Gbenga George (2004 - present) Daughter Tiaraoluwa George Son Adeoba George Alma mater Queens College and the University of Lagos Occupation Master's degree in architecture Qualification Singer, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur

Who is Lara George?

Lara George is a Nigerian gospel songwriter, singer, music producer, and entrepreneur. She is based in the United States of America and is globally famous as the vocalist for Dansaki, Ijoba Orun, and other Nigerian Christian songs.

Lara George wearing silver wristbands. Photo: @LaraGeorgeNaija (modified by author)

How old is Lara George?

Lara George is 45 years old in 2023. She was born on 23 June 1978 in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Lara George's family

Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Oluwole Bajomo, and she is the fourth child in a family of five children.

Educational background

She attended Queens College, Lagos, and obtained a master's degree in architecture from the University of Lagos.

Career history

Lara George was a member of Queens College's choir, and even though most of her peers admired her voice, she was not sure she would pursue a music career.

While studying at the University of Lagos, Lara began to perceive herself as a potential professional singer. Therefore, she joined the campus fellowship choir and the Kush music group.

The Kush group included artists like Dapo Torimiro, Emem Ema, and Ty Bello, whom Lara met on campus. Their western-influenced tunes attracted many fans countrywide.

After the group disbanded, Lara created a unique identity for her music. She began blending ethnic contemporary/urban music with salsa, soul, and hip-hop elements to create a unique sound for herself.

Lara George wearing red and black dresses. Photo: @LaraGeorgeNaija (modified by author)

Her solo career began in 2007 with her debut album, Forever in My Heart. Lara George's Ijoba Orun song became the album's hit single. On top of that, the singer bagged several awards in Nigeria in 2008 because of that track.

Lara won the Best Vocals Female at the Hip Hop World Awards, Best Gospel Act at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, and the Voice of the Year at the Nigeria Music Awards.

Following the massive success of her first album, the gospel singer released her second album, Lara George. It included a lot of hits like Kolebaje and Halleluyah.

For that album, Lara collaborated with famous Nigerian music producers Wole Adesanya and Wole On and American producer Jeff Taylor, who worked with global icons like Michael and Janet Jackson. Moreover, Nigerian artists like Lord of Ajasa and Pat Uwaje King were also featured on the album.

The album received multiple nominations at the Nigeria Music Video Awards, including Best Gospel Video, Best Use of Special Effects, and Best Use of Animation.

Lara George's Dansaki (I'm acknowledging you) comes from her third album, HIGHER – the Dansaki album in 2012. Because of that song, she was nominated for Crystal Awards Song of the Year and Female Gospel Artiste of the Year categories.

On top of that, the singer was awarded the Female Artiste of the Year at the 2012 Africa Gospel Music Awards ceremony in London. Since 2013, Lara George has received various nominations, including Nigerian Female Vocalist of the Year.

Lara George looks happy in a yellow trench coat and a maroon-green dress. Photo: @LaraGeorgeNaija (modified by author)x

She released two albums in 2014, Love Nwantintin and The Medley Album, and another in 2017, A Slice of Heaven. Her seventh album, Daddy's Girl, came out in 2021.

Moreover, apart from making original music, Lara George also does covers. For instance, the cover song she made for Adele’s hit song, Hello, performed tremendously well online.

Lara George's songs

As of September 2023, the singer has released seven gospel albums since her solo career kicked off in 2008. These albums are:

Year Album 2008 Forever In My Heart 2009 Lara George 2012 Higher - The Dansaki Album 2014 Love Nwantintin 2014 The Medley Album 2017 A Slice of Heaven 2021 Daddy's Girl

Some popular hit singles from Lara George are:

Year Song 2014 You Alone Oluwa Medley 2016 Total Surrender 2016 Lara George Praise Medley 2016 Kolebaje Medley 2016 Eyin L'oba 2016 Nobody Greater

Awards and nominations

The Nigerian gospel singer has been nominated for several awards and won seven. Below is her awards list:

Year Event Award Result 2016 KORA Awards Best Gospel Artiste Nominated 2014 BEN TV UK Award Best Gospel Artiste Won 2014 Crystal Awards Best Female Vocalist Won 2013 Africa Gospel Music Awards Trailblazer of the Year Won 2012 Gospel Music Awards Best African Female Gospel Artiste Won 2011 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Best Gospel Artist Won 2010 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Best Gospel Artist Won 2010 The Headies Best Vocal Performance (Female) Won 2010 Nigeria Music Awards Best Female Vocalist Won 2008 The Headies Best Vocal Performance (Female) Nominated

Lara George, as an entrepreneur

She is Vice President of SoForte Entertainment Distribution Ltd. in Nigeria. The company has over 250 outlets for physically distributing musical products in Nigeria. It partners with IAS/TNT courier, fast food outlets Mr. Biggs, and Sweet Sensation.

Lara George takes photos with her children and spouse. Photo: @LaraGeorgeNaija (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When did Lara George get married?

Gbenga George (a lawyer and music entrepreneur) married Lara George in 2004. The couple has two children, Tiaraoluwa (daughter) and Adeoba Alexander (son). Lara deeply cares about her family, and having faith in God has helped her to preserve rough times in her marriage.

Where is Lara George now?

The Nigerian gospel singer lives with her spouse and children in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA.

Social media presence

The singer interacts with fans on social media and shares her music videos on YouTube. Below are the links to her official accounts and the number of followers/subscribers she has obtained on each platform as of September 2023.

Platform Link Followers/subscribers X (Twitter) @Larageorge 16.9K Instagram @larageorgemusic 131K Facebook @LaraGeorgeNaija 1.6 million YouTube @LaraGeorgeInspirational 81.2K

Facts about Lara George

She was among the first Nigerian artists to appear on the BET International TV show.

Lara was a member of the BET Voting Academy for two years in a row.

She was a judge on the music TV show Airtel TRACE MUSIC Star.

Lara George's fans feel encouraged after listening to her songs. As a result, they support her greatest ambition, which is winning a Grammy Award someday. Many believe she will achieve this because she invests in high-quality audio and videos and uses heart-touching poetry in her lyrics.

