Anita Oyakhilome’s biography: age, career, where is she now?

Anita Oyakhilome, also known as Anita Schafer, is a counsellor and ex-wife of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder and president of Christ Embassy, aka Believer's Loveworld. The two were married in 1991 and had two children together. Their marriage faced challenges, and they officially divorced in 2016.

Anita is currently working as a counsellor and an integrated life solution therapist. She incorporates a combination of therapy types in her practice. Her work is counselling and helping people dealing with stress, abuse, grief, anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, loneliness, trauma, and lack of energy or motivation.

Anita Oyakhilome's profile summary

Full name Anita Schafer Gender Female Date of birth 26 February 1969Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Current residence United Kingdom Ethnicity Swedish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father John Ebhodaghe Siblings 4 Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Children 2 University Edo State University Profession Counsellor

Anita Oyakhilome's biography

Anita's father is John Ebhodaghe, who used to work as a CEO at Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation. Anita is the eldest child, and she has four siblings.

All that is known about her mother is that she has Swiss roots. She studied English language at the Edo State University, now known as Ambrose Alli University, in Ekpoma.

Early career

Anita played a crucial role as the Director of the International Office of Christ Embassy, handling the ministry's affairs in the United Kingdom. Additionally, she held a prominent position as a member of the church's governing body, the Central Executive Council.

Anita and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's relationship

Anita and Chris Oyakhilome's journey began during their college years. Anita was a campus student when she crossed paths with Chris, who was already a pastor at the Believers Loveworld campus fellowship in the 1980s. Within this fellowship, Anita experienced a spiritual transformation and became a born-again Christian.

Does Pastor Chris Oyakhilome have children?

In 1991, Anita and Chris got married in Lagos. They have two children together. On 11 August 1993, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome, and two years later, they welcomed their second child Charlene Oyakhilom.

How old is Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's first daughter?

As of 2023, Carissa Sharon Oyakhilome is 29 years old and an ardent participant in Christ Embassy. As a gospel singer, she contributes to the congregation's music ministry, the LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry, going by the stage name CSO.

Carissa passionately writes and performs gospel songs within the ministry. In October 2018, she tied the knot with Phillip Frimpong in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

The wedding was officiated by Pastor Benny Hinn, a close friend of her father. Carissa and Phillip are now proud parents to a lovely child named Arielle Rachelle-Marise. Chris Oyakhilome's son-in-law is a businessman.

Is Pastor Chris and Anita Oyakhilome still together?

Anita and Chris's marriage was relatively short-lived, as they divorced in 2014. Pastor Chris stated that the divergence in their visions for the church became a deal breaker in their relationship.

Speculation also arose about the potential impact of their geographical distance on the decision to divorce.

During their marriage, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome spent the majority of his time in Nigeria, while his now ex-wife resided in the United Kingdom for most of the year. This geographical separation may have contributed to the strain on their relationship.

Did Pastor Chris Oyakhilome remarry again?

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has not remarried. He is committed to his service in Christ Embassy. His devotion to ministry continues to inspire as he ministers, teaches, and brings healing to thousands of individuals.

Where is Anita Oyakhilome now?

Currently residing in the United Kingdom, Anita works as a counsellor and an integrated life solution therapist. Within her practice, she skillfully incorporates a combination of therapy types.

Her primary focus is counselling and assisting individuals coping with stress, abuse, grief, anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, loneliness, trauma, lack of energy, or motivation.

Having extensive experience, Anita has served in various supportive roles with communities, families, and individuals for over 20 years, both in paid and voluntary capacities.

She firmly believes that having a life solution coach by one's side can offer the necessary support to establish a profound connection with oneself, recognize personal strengths, and ultimately create transformative change in one's life.

Pastor Anita's new church

Anita does nt have a church but runs her blog, where she shares her counselling and coaching services. She has also authored two books, Thrive: Poems to Inspire and Empower You and Prayer and Healing Journal.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Anita Oyakhilome.

She posts motivational quotes and scriptures on her Instagram page.

She has an e-book, 100 Ways To Cherish Yourself and Get Back On Your Feet .

. She loves photography and travelling.

Anita Oyakhilome and the Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome were married for two decades. Presently, she dedicates herself to the role of a counsellor, extending support and inspiring hope to those who find themselves in vulnerable situations or facing specific challenges in life.

