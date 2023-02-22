Morgan Harvey’s bio: age, height, birthday, parents, children

Morgan Harvey is a chef, food blogger, and cookbook author from the United States of America. She came into the spotlight as the step-daughter of Steve Harvey, a prominent television personality and multiple award-winning talk show presenter.

Morgan Harvey is a famous food blogger and cookbook author. She is the creator of the blog I Need Some Mo, which features culinary tips and recipes. She has also written an e-book titled Party Heart. Morgan currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Full name Morgan Harvey Gender Female Date of birth 14 May 1988 Age 34 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight kin pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Donnell Woods, Steve Harvey (step-father) Mother Marjorie Elaine Harvey Siblings 6 Marital status Married Husband Kareem Hawthorne Children 2 Education Spelman College, Culinary Institute of America Profession Chef, cookbook author, food blogger

Morgan Harvey’s biography

The celebrity child was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America, but currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is an American national of American-African heritage. She grew up alongside two siblings named Jason and Lori and has four step-siblings named Brandi, Karli, Broderick, and Wynton.

Who are Morgan Harvey’s parents?

Her parents are Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Donnell Woods. Her mother is a designer and fashion blogger and runs a non-profit organization for youth named The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Steve Harvey is Morgan’s step-father. He is a prominent American television host, producer, actor, and comedian. Steve adopted Morgan and her two siblings Jason and Lori after he married Marjorie in 2007.

She attended the Culinary Institute of America, where she graduated with a degree in Baking and Pastry in 2011. She also graduated from Spelman College, Atlanta, in 2006.

How old is Morgan Harvey?

The American food blogger is 34 years old as of March 2023. When is Morgan Harvey’s birthday? She was born on 14 May 1988. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Morgan Harvey do for a living?

Morgan Hawthorne is a professional chef, cookbook author, and food blogger. After graduating, she worked for numerous notable bakeries and special events companies in Atlanta.

She began sharing her cooking recipes on social media. She created her own culinary brand titled I Need Some Mo, which features kitchen hacks and recipes. She has also made numerous appearances on The Steve Harvey Show, showcasing her delicious recipes and hosting cooking classes.

Besides being a professional chef and food blogger, Morgan is also an author. She’s authored an e-book, Party Heart, which contains 20 simple culinary tips and recipes. In addition, she runs a production company known as East One Twelve alongside her husband. She also manages Steven Harvey Global, which her step-father created in 2017.

Who is Morgan Harvey’s husband?

The American food blogger is married to her long-time boyfriend Kareem Hawthorne, popularly known as DJ Bruckup. Her husband is a DJ and CEO at T-12 Entertainment. Morgan and Kareem first met at Spelman College 2006 during Miss Black and Gold pageant organized by Kareem's fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha. They dated for a while before they tied the knot on 12 October 2013 in St. Philip Cathedral in Atlanta.

The couple have two daughters named Elle Monroe, born in March 2015 and Marley Jean, born on 1 September 2020.

What is Morgan Harvey’s height?

The American chef stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She weighs around 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

Fast facts about Morgan Harvey

Who is Morgan Harvey? She is an American chef, cookbook author, and food blogger best known as the step-daughter of Steve Harvey. Where is Morgan Harvey from? She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. What is Morgan Harvey’s age? The American food blogger is 34 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 May 1988. Who is Morgan Harvey’s biological father? He is called Donnell Woods. What is Morgan Harvey’s height? She stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. Who is Morgan Harvey’s mom? She is called Marjorie Elaine Harvey, an American designer and fashion blogger. How many children does Morgan Harvey have? She has two daughters named Elle Monroe and Marley Jean. Who is Morgan Hawthorne’s husband? He is called Kareem Hawthorne, popularly known as DJ Bruckup, an American DJ and CEO at T-12 Entertainment.

