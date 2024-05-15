Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance.

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Lokoja, Kogi state - Ahmed Usman Ododo, the governor of Kogi, was at the presidential villa on Wednesday, May 15, to brief President Bola Tinubu about happenings in the state.

According to a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, the Kogi commissioner for information and communications, President Tinubu expressed satisfaction with how Ododo handled the security situation in the state.

President Tinubu and Governor Ododo reportedly discussed about the security situation in Kogi state. Photo credit: @KingsleyFanwo

Source: Twitter

The Kogi governor also reportedly confirmed that the meeting was quite "fruitful".

Furthermore, Fanwo stated that the meeting between the two All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains also touched areas such as education, welfare of the civil servants, primary healthcare delivery and sundry other issues of interest.

Ododo also discussed efforts at curbing the crisis in Omala local government area (LGA) with President Tinubu.

More to follow…

Source: Legit.ng