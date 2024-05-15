Nyesom Wike has received major backing as he continued with his fight to take over the leadership of Rivers state

Senator Magnus Abe disclosed in an interview on Wednesday that he and Rivers APC would stand firm behind Wike because he is working for Bola Tinubu's government

The former governorship aspirant also noted that Wike will get all the needed support "to unite the Rivers APC and support Tinubu's agenda"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A former lawmaker, Senator Magnus Abe, and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state has cleared the air on Nyesom Wike's move to the ruling party.

Senator Magnus Abe made this statement weeks after he reconciled with Wike and returned to the APC. Photo credit: Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Abe, who was a guest on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, said he would support Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), because he is working in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's renewed hope agenda.

The former senator representing Rivers south-east, Abe, also discloed that Wike is the link that will connect the dot for the unity of the APC in Rivers state.

He said:

"The decision to show support for former governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike was a chance to unite the APC in the state and support President Tinubu's renewed hope agenda."

Is Wike is now APC member? Magnus Abe speaks

Speaking further, Magnus Abe clarified Wike's allegiance to the APC despite insisting he is still a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC chieftain disclosed that Wike is working for the APC government hence it is the responsibility of the ruling party to protect Wike's interests and also support him.

Magnus Abe stated thus:

"I'm not saying he is a member of the APC, but he is a minister in our government and we cannot ignore the president's appointee from our own state. It makes no sense.

"So he does not have to be a member of the APC but he is an influential figure in the APC government and it is in the interest f the party to work with him.

''Wike is a minister in the APC government and not a member of the APC, he is a minister in our government and we cannot with all proper sense of responsibility as a party ignore the president's appointee from our own state''

Rivers crisis: Magnus Abe, Wike settle differences

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Magnus Abe, announced making peace with FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Abe, who had been embroiled in a feud with Wike due to their different positions on political issues, expressed his commitment to ending the rift, The Punch reported on Thursday, May 2.

Emphasising the importance of unity, Abe added that he accompanied Wike to Chief Tony Okocha’s thanksgiving ceremony, a gesture he described as “showing that my commitment to end the rift in our party is total.”

Source: Legit.ng