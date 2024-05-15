Mohbad's wife's sister Karimot buzzed the internet with new allegations against her immediate family members

The woman who had earlier spoken up for the young widow following the singer's death is not against her and their mother

In a viral video that caught the attention of many, Karimot was visibility pained as she narrated her ordeal to Nigerians

Karimot, Mohbad's wife's sister, has brazenly proclaimed that she no longer wants to share blood ties with the young widow Wunmi.

She stated that she had disowned both Wumi and their mother. And revealed that despite standing by her sister's side throughout the trying times of Mohbad's sudden death, the mother of one was stabbing her in the back.

She claimed that Wunmi had misled many about specific issues surrounding her husband's death.

Karimot accused her sister of being a user and mentioned that she enjoys using people and discarding them.

However, she promised to share more details on what is going on in their family with Nigerians.

"You lied to people. I wasn't the one that made you know Falana, it shall not be well with you. You are a user. You use people and throw them away when you are done with them.

"I will expose everything I have been enduring to Nigerians. I have disowned you and your mother. She is no longer my mother. She is not a good mother."

Netizens react to Wumi's sister's video

babamessi_me:

"Mohbad don talk say una no go rest."

tunmyray_entertainment:

"MOHBAD is that you??? Don’t sleep oooooooo."

balogunidayataderonke:

"Sprit of Mohbad is at work. The truth must be Mohbad you must give them pressure."

_wfromeo:

"God Abeg when u bless me with a good wife Don’t forget to bless me with a Good family too ."

ojutohjawo_jewelries:

"How Were You Even There For Your Sister????Each Time U Come Outside To Support Her In Your Own Nonsense Wats,Lead To Premium Dragging For Her ...God Forbid This Type Of Person As A Relative."

mhiz_omolade14:

"Which kind blood sister be this? Abi kin ni Gbogbo palapala bayi don’t u hav har contact ni any small thing u will come online ti a ba ta ara ile eni ni opo (cheat) o le rira ni owon lo won."

foluke676:

"This is not ordinary,this people are under samlarry and nairamarley spell oooo."

drey_natty_clothing:

"You ladies r abusing her abi,but you really want justice to prevail,una never ready,what if they have been hidden something together."

Mohbad's sister-in-law wades into DNA controversy

Legit.ng had reported that Wunmi's sister, Karimot, lent her voice to the DNA saga between Joseph Aloba (father of the deceased) and Omawunmi Aloba (wife of the deceased).

Karimot lambasted Mohbad's dad for his constant demand for DNA test. She also took to Instagram to chastise Nigerians for requesting DNA tests.

