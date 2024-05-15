Wigwe University is seeking exceptional Nigerians from around the globe to join its innovative institution and contribute to shaping the future of Africa

The university is said to offer state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant campus culture, with roles available for Professors, Associate Professors, Senior Lecturers, and Lecturers

Candidates must have a Ph.D., proven teaching and research experience, and a commitment to student success and academic excellence

Wigwe University is on the lookout for fearless Nigerians ready to join its global faculty and redefine higher education.

The university is calling for industry experts and distinguished scholars who are eager to inspire and mentor the next generation of leaders.

The university invites qualified Nigerians to apply for its jobs. Photo credit: Wigwe University

Wigwe university seeks visionary educators

The university is extending an invitation to candidates in Nigeria for various roles, including full-time, sabbatical, visiting, or adjunct appointments.

Emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion, Wigwe University aims to foster a community that reflects a myriad of international perspectives.

State-of-the-art facilities and vibrant culture

According to the university, faculty members will benefit from cutting-edge facilities and collaborative spaces designed to stimulate innovation and critical thinking.

The vibrant campus culture is tailored to unlock the potential of both educators and students alike.

Successful candidates will be responsible for teaching, developing engaging courses, conducting groundbreaking research, and mentoring students.

Who owns Wigwe University

Wigwe University was founded by Dr. Herbert Wigwe, a visionary leader known for his contributions to education and economic transformation in Nigeria and Africa.

The university is a testament to his commitment to using education as a catalyst for progress and change on the African continent.

Unfortunately, Dr. Wigwe, his wife, and son tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in February 2024. Despite this loss, the university continues to honour his legacy.

On Wigwe university's accommodation

