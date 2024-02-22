25 fascinating symbols of love in different cultures

Love is beautiful and said to make the world revolve. Different cultures express love in different ways, primarily through symbols. These symbols have existed in these cultures for centuries and have been carried forward from one generation to another. These are some of the symbols of love from different cultures.

A dove, the rose quartz, and clasped hands are common symbols of love. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay, @evabronzini, @rocketmannprod (modified by author)

Expressing your feelings to someone special is important. And there are many ways to express affection, including words, actions, and symbols. Symbols of love differ from one culture to another. However, the goal is to show affection and care to a significant other or loved ones.

25 symbols of love

Sometimes, you love someone so much that words are not enough to express your feelings. There are various romantic symbols you can share with your significant other. Below is a list of unique symbols of love from different cultures you can use.

Red roses

Cupid

Triskele

Seashells

Apple

Maple leaf

Infinity

Harp

Heart

The Ankh

Claddagh

Three-leaf clover

White swans

Doves

Planet Venus

Diamonds

Rose quartz

Triangle

Jasmine

Ribbons and frills

Love knot

Ladybird

Rings

Clasped hands

Nsoromma

1. Red roses

Red roses are among the most common symbols of love around the globe. Photo: pexels.com, @picjumbocom

A red rose is the most famous symbol of love in the world. Red is the colour of love, and roses are the flowers of love. This makes the combination a symbol of passion and romance.

These flowers are associated with love and are attributed to the Roman and Greek goddesses. People gift their loved ones red roses on Valentine's Day to celebrate love.

2. Cupid

A Cupid shooting arrow symbolises how people find the love of their life. Photo: pexels.com, @michelleleman (modified by author)

Cupid is a renowned symbol of love in the world. It is popular in the Greek and Roman art. The emblem shows a cute boy with wings using a bow and arrow.

Cupid aims to connect people's hearts and make them fall in love. In Roman culture, the goddess of love and the god of fire (Venus and Mars) gave birth to Cupid.

3. Triskele

The Triskele is one of the ancient Celtic love symbols. It consists of three interlocked spirals that represent earth, fire and water. The spirals are connected by a line representing love, unity and eternal life.

4. Seashells

Seashells represent love and strength in some cultures. Photo: pexels.com, @nietjuh

A seashell is one of the common symbols of love and strength. This symbol is prevalent in Rome, Africa, India, and ancient Greece. In these cultures, the goddesses of beauty and love are linked to shells. They include Lakshmi (Hindu), Oshun (Yoruba) and Aphrodite (Greek).

They symbolise protection in a romantic relationship. Shells have also been associated with fertility in some of these cultures.

5. Apple

An apple is not just a fruit, but it symbolises love and romance of love. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

According to ancient Chinese, Greek and Norse mythologies, an apple symbolises unconditional love. It reflects abundant and long-lasting love.

In Greek culture, men tossed an apple to their love interest, and if they caught it, they were mutually interested. An apple is also associated with lust, as seen in the religious books in the story of Adam and Eve.

In Norse mythology, there are stories of magical apples that transformed those who ate them with everlasting beauty. In ancient Chinese culture, apples were seen as a sign of unconditional love and adoration.

6. Maple leaf

Maple leaves are known to represent love and commitment. Photo: pexels.com, @lifeofpix

The maple leaf is one of the most diverse and ancient symbols of love. Like the sweet taste of maple syrup, maple leaves signify the sweet feeling of being in love.

In the Chinese and Japanese cultures, maple leaves represent beauties of love. In America, maple leaves are placed at the foot of the bed to fight evil and attract love and sexual pleasure.

7. Infinity

The infinity symbol is one of the oldest symbols of love. It is famous in India, Rome, Tibet, and Greece. It is depicted as loops that have no beginning or end. This is symbolic to mean eternal love.

8. Harp

The harp can be used to serenade a loved one. Photo: pexels.com, @ciso

The harp is one of the spiritual symbols of love. It was used in traditional love songs due to its gentle sound. In Iceland and Norway, the harp strings symbolise the progress of higher stages of love.

In the Celtic culture, the harp represents the bridge of love connecting the Earth with Heaven. In the bible, the harp was used by King David to express his love for the Lord.

9. Heart

A heart is a universally accepted symbol of love between two people. Photo: pexels.com, @rdne

The heart is a common symbol of love. This traditional symbol has existed for centuries among many cultures. The earth is associated with compassion, fidelity, faith, and charity. It symbolises love, affection, tenderness, warmth, passion, and romance.

10. The Ankh

The Ankh is among the unique symbols of love. It is also known as the Crux Ansata or The Cross of Life. This symbol was used in Ancient Egypt, and it looks like the Christian cross with a loop on top.

The Ankh represents life, immortality, and fertility. Another interpretation is that The Ankh represents the union between Osiris and Isis, and also it means the female genitalia.

11. Claddagh

The Claddagh is a love symbol that is used in the Irish culture. It consists of two hands, a crown, and a heart. The Celtic symbol is carved into a Claddagh ring and is used as a wedding or engagement ring.

12. Three-leaf clover

A three-leaf clover is one of the flowers that symbolise love and romance. Photo: pexels.com, @shvetsa (modified by author)

The three-leaf clover is another symbol of love among the Irish people. The three-leaf clover is known as Shamrock, a metaphor for the Holy Trinity.

The sacred plant is also Ireland's national symbol. It symbolises love, hope and faith. It is worn by wedding couples and is believed to bring good luck in the marriage.

13. White swans

Two white swans form a heart shape, a love sign through their necks. Photo: pexels.com, @olgaminkina (modified by author)

White swans are symbols of love in ancient Rome and Greece. They are associated with the goddesses of love. They are usually pictured as mates, with their beaks touching, forming a heart shape of their necks. The swan has been adopted as a symbol of love in the world, symbolising love, intimacy, and devotion.

14. Doves

A dove is a pure bird that symbolises peace and love. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Doves are beautiful birds and are considered to be symbols of peace and love. Two doves together symbolise eternal love. Since they mate all their life, they represent fidelity. In the Greek and Roman mythologies, doves were considered sacred and were seen hovering around images of goddesses.

15. Planet Venus

Venus is the planet between Earth and Mercury in the solar system. Venus symbolises romantic desires and longing in European cultures. In India, the planet symbolises beauty and purity. The Roman goddess Venus is said to have been the mother of Cupid.

16. Diamonds

Diamonds are used to make engagement and wedding rings and symbolise love and commitment. Photo: pexels.com, @arjivexports

Diamonds are a symbol of commitment and lasting love around the world. The stone is used for engagement rings and is regarded highly as a symbol of unconditional love. The Greeks believed Cupid used a diamond-tipped arrow to connect hearts and inspire love.

17. Rose quartz

A rose quartz is a precious stone used in rings and represents love and romance. Photo: pexels.com, @evabronzini (modified by author)

The rose quartz is a precious pink stone symbolising love in many ancient cultures. It is also referred to as an aphrodisiac or the love stone.

Since 600 B.C., the ancient Egyptians, Chinese, and Greeks consider the stone a symbol of self-love and romance. It is believed that when rose quartz is coupled with intentional work and meditation, it attracts the kind of romance you seek.

18. Triangle

A triangle represents love in different cultures. Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk (modified by author)

The triangle is a famous symbol of love among the ancient Egyptians. It represents the love between a mother, father and child. The triangle also invocs love energy among the Buddhist Shri Yantra. An inverted triangle is a representation of a vessel filled with love.

19. Jasmine

A jasmine flower is gifted to a loved one as a symbol of love and commitment. Photo: pexels.com, @sealight

Jasmine is a white flower with a beautiful fragrance that symbolises love in Hindu culture. The flower traces its origin at the foot of the Himalayas and is considered sacred. Many Hindu goddesses are depicted wearing Jasmin flower garlands. The flower also represents peace, warmth, positivity, and purity.

20. Ribbons and frills

Ribbons and frills were used in ancient times to signify love interest and romance. Photo: pexels.com, @markuswinkler (modified by author)

Ribbons and frills have been associated with love since the ancient days of the knights. They would wear the ribbon and frilled scarves given by their lady love as they went to battle. A woman would also drop her frilly handkerchief, hoping to be picked by a man interested in her.

21. Love knot

The love knot is one of the symbols of love and strength. This famous Celtic symbol has loops with no beginning or end. It symbolises eternal love and everlasting attachment.

The lover's knot has become popular and is a recurring theme in jewellery. It is a metaphor for showing commitment, an unbreakable pledge. When people get married, they are said to have 'tied the knot'.

22. Ladybird

A ladybird is a beautiful insect, and it is a symbol of love and good luck. Photo: pexels.com, @michaelwillinger

The ladybird is one of the most beautiful insects associated with good luck and a symbol of love. In Asia, it is believed that if a ladybird that has been captured is released, it will fly to your soulmate and tell them your name. Your soulmate will then come and find you, and you will live happily ever after.

23. Rings

Wedding rings are symbols of love and commitment for the married couple. Photo: pexels.com, @barnadavid (modified by author)

Rings are also a common symbol of love. When people get married or engaged, they wear rings. The circular shape symbolises eternity, as it has no beginning or end. A ring also represents the concept of continuity or a love that endures everything.

24. Clasped hands

People who love each other clasp their hands together as a sign of commitment, loyalty and love. Photo: pexels.com, @rocketmannprod (modified by author)

Clasped hands are two hands intertwined. They are associated with love between two people. The two hands also represent the beginning of a romantic relationship as two people hold hands. In the Victorian era, tombs were engraved with an image of two hands clasped together as a sign that the dead and the living were still holding onto each other.

25. Nsoromma

A star was used in ancient times to show God's love, care, and guidance for his people. Photo: pexels.com, @fotiosphotos (modified by author)

Nsoromma means a star, and it is a symbol of love and guardianship. Stars are a constant reminder of God watching over his people. Nsoromma represents faithfulness, marital bond, and unconditional love.

Love is a powerful force, and words alone cannot express this feeling. Many love symbols have been used in different cultures to represent love. The above is a list of some symbols of love from different cultures.

