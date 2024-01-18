Are ladybugs good luck? The symbolism behind the insect

People have beliefs associated with different things, especially animals. They believe seeing an animal would mean something good or bad will come their way. Are ladybugs good luck? The insects have largely been associated with superstition, and seeing them may hold different meanings.

Two ladybugs on a green leaf. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ladybugs are beautiful insects with black spots and varying colours on the coats. They gained popularity in ancient times because they kept other destructive insects at bay on European farms. Many cultures have also associated them with good omen. Should you be worried when you see the insect?

Are ladybugs good luck?

The name ladybug can be traced back to ancient European farmers who prayed for the Virgin Mary’s intervention after pests infested their crops. To their relief, the ladybugs eradicated the pests, and the farmers named them Beetle of Our Lady. Later, it was shortened to ladybug, gaining popularity in other parts of the world.

The beautiful insects hold multiple meanings to different people. Here is what the ladybugs symbolise.

1. Good fortune

The spiritual meaning of a ladybug landing on you is good luck. It is a good tiding if the insect is found on you or your property as it is believed that the insect brings good fortune. The insect comes with good luck; thus, there is no need to worry if it perches on you or when you find one on your property.

A ladybug on a brown twig. Photo: pexels.com, @erikkarits

Source: UGC

2. Fertility & rebirth

The insects love warm weather and seem to multiply fast in such favourable conditions. Therefore, they are thought to be a symbol of fertility and rebirth. The insect's presence on your property could mean your family will soon welcome another member.

3. Protection

Many farmers see ladybugs as a symbol of protection. The insects are known to protect crops by eating other insects which damage them. For instance, it can eat approximately 5,000 insects in its lifetime. Therefore, for many people, they are protectors and life-givers.

4. True love

Are ladybugs good luck for love? Many people think ladybugs are beautiful animals and associate their beauty with love. Sighting the insect may mean you have found true love or love is coming your way with someone new.

5. Adaptability

Not many animals can change and adapt to different conditions as these insects do. They can hibernate and come out when conditions are favourable. Ladybugs also have different stages of life through metamorphosis. Due to their ability to hibernate and metamorphosis, they are associated with adaptability and resilience.

Ladybugs' meanings depending on their colour

Even though the insects have multiple colours, red, orange, and yellow are the most common. Besides the general symbols of the insects, the colour of a ladybug may also hold a specific meaning.

Orange : It is associated with healing and fertility.

: It is associated with healing and fertility. Red: Represents power, freedom and protection.

Represents power, freedom and protection. Yellow: Symbolises good luck and prosperity.

What should you do when you see a ladybug?

If you see ladybugs regularly, try interpreting what it means. You might see them individually or as a group. It is a personal message if you see the insects yourself, but if you see them as a group, it is a collective message.

A ladybug on a leaf. Photo: pexels.com, @lukas

Source: UGC

A ladybug may have varying meanings to different people depending on their contexts. You should assess your situation to get the correct meaning: what you are going through, thinking, or saying when you saw the insect. For instance, if the insect lands on you when you are thinking about a romantic relationship with someone, it would mean you found love.

FAQs

Why are ladybugs named after the Virgin Mary? Ancient European farmers prayed to the Virgin Mary to protect their crops from pest damage. It was previously called Beetle of Our Lady before being changed to ladybug. Is ladybug good or bad? Generally, they are good. Farmers love them on their farms because they are not destructive and eat other insects that damage crops. Many people believe they are a good luck sign. What does it mean when a ladybug visits you? If the insect lands on you or you find it in your home, it means good luck and something good is about to happen to you. Are ladybugs a sign from angels? Some believe they symbolise protection and signify that your guardian angel is watching you. Is it bad luck to kill a ladybug? While many agree that the insect symbolises good luck, some superstitions hold that bad things will likely come your way if you kill them. Are ladybugs good luck in your car? Finding the insect in your vehicle would mean that you will have a safe journey. How many colours do ladybugs have? They have numerous colours, but red, yellow, and orange are the most common.

Are ladybugs good luck? Many cultures have associated the insect with the happening of good things, such as good luck, protection, and love. Should you come across these insects, you should not worry; instead, be happy as they are unharmful and it is a s sign that good things will likely come your way.

Legit.ng recently published a list of symbols of strengths. People believe that their strengths lie somewhere or on something. They believe the symbols inspire confidence, resilience, and perseverance to overcome certain situations.

Strength is a crucial attribute everyone should have, regardless of their culture. Different things have helped people gain strength and the power to surmount any obstacle. Find out the symbols for strength for different cultures.

Source: Legit.ng