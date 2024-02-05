20 symbols of death across different cultures and media

Have you ever encountered a fallen leaf, a raven, or the colour black and asked yourself what they mean and the connection between them? These are some of the symbols that represent death, which is one of the most terrifying concepts in literature. Symbols of death are concepts associated with dying in different cultures. There are numerous symbols that different people use to describe death.

Passing away is a mystery that has fascinated many people over the years. Everyone who is born eventually dies at some point, which brings them to the end of their lives. Death means life-ending, and it's a right of passage in many cultures. Different people in different cultures have come up with symbols and euphemisms for death that help them to manage and control their emotions in the time of grief.

Top 20 symbols of death

Literature has used different objects and phenomena associated with mortality to symbolise the end of life. These symbols are used to bring out profound meanings and elicit feelings related to death in literature.

This article lists different symbols of death in literature and across cultures and their meanings. The list has been sampled based on how various communities view dying and the general literature concept of death.

1. Skulls and crossbones

These are some of the most powerful symbols of death. They are usually used to warn and instil fear into the enemies during war. Some cultures believe that wearing a skull amulet gives you power and it is a shield from the evil spirit.

In modern society, the skull is a common motif in the art that reminds us that we are mortal. The human skull is the universal symbol of death found in many cultures and religious traditions.

2. Coffins

Coffins are common symbols of death that are very vital during funeral ceremonies. They are usually used as a place to rest temporarily and help remember and honour the deceased. They generally signify the last respect, love and the final resting place.

3. Black cats

Black cats have been associated with end-of-life and bad luck for a long time. Not only are they seen as a symbol of death by most cultures, but they are also associated with evil spirits. These superstitions made people avoid black cats, for they believed they would cause loss of life by just crossing their path.

4. The colour black

This colour has been connected with dying and mourning for centuries. This is seen as the colour of darkness, grief and despair, whose association with death is due to its use in funerals and other rites of passage that bring sadness. Sometimes, it is seen as the colour of strength and power, but its association with dying is embedded in most cultures.

5. Hourglass

This device is used to measure the passage of time, and it is a common symbol of death, which represents how short and fragile life is. With a skull at the base, the hourglass symbolises death in art, which means mortality. Hourglass represents the end of all things.

6. Death at Chessboard

Chess games are usually seen as a metaphor for death and life. Dying is represented as a figure playing chess in the movie The Seventh Seal. Death on the chessboard is also one of the symbols of death in art in the form of paintings and sculptures.

7. A scythe and the Grim Reaper

Due to its association with the Grim Reaper, a scythe represents the end of life, sometimes called the "sickle of death". It is a common symbol of death in art. Scythe shows us that dying is inevitable and that we are mortal. The Grim Reaper represents the harvesting of dead souls. These are the common symbols of death in movies.

8. The crescent moon

Due to its linkage with the dark forces of the night, it is usually seen as a symbol of death. Both in art and literature, it represents dying, darkness and mystery.

9. Spiders

In ancient Egypt and Greece, spiders symbolised the end of life and darkness. Their spinning webs were believed to trap the living and the dead. They are also used to represent new beginnings and life cycles. Spiders are one of the common symbols of death in mythology.

10. Snakes

Snakes were also symbols of death in mythology. They are usually connected with the underworld and were used to symbolise dark forces and dark magic in ancient Greece and Rome. In relation to science, snakes are generally associated with poison and loss of life.

11. Ravens

Ravens' spooky call is one of the reasons why they are considered to be omens of evil. It is usually seen as being sent by the god of death and destruction, or if seen in dreams, it could mean that a loved one is trying to communicate with you. They were symbols of death for the ancient Greeks and Romans.

12. Owls

Being nocturnal, many cultures consider owls symbols of death and believe they are messengers and spirits of the dead. It is believed that they can carry the dead to heaven. Whenever they show up in a place, it is often seen as a warning of someone passing away and bad luck.

13. Vultures

Their habit of circling above dead animals and eating decaying carcasses makes vultures symbols of death in different cultures. In ancient Greece and Rome, they were believed to bring darkness and end of life due to their association with the goddess Hecate.

14. Bat

People fear dark places because they can be scary. Bats live in dark places and are used as a symbol of death due to their association with darkness, mystery, and the unknown. They are mostly considered to be bad omens in most cultures.

15. Hearse

This is a common symbol of death even in modern society. It is normally used for funeral rituals at the burial ceremony to transport the deceased. It has been used as a symbol to show respect and dignity to the dead. Even when the hearse is empty, people always see death in it.

16. The cross

The cross is the most recognised symbol of death in the world. Not only does it represent the end of life, execution and torture, but it also represents salvation and life after dying for Christians. This was after Jesus deconstructed death by embracing death and rising from the dead, signifying that there is life after dying.

17. Candles

Candles are also popular symbols of death in the modern world. They are usually lit to honour and remember the dead and to bridge the gap between the living and the dead. People mourn the deceased by burning candles in church sermons and funerals. This symbolises that the life of the deceased is continuing in spirit.

18. Clock

A ticking clock is a symbol of death that can be described as memento mori. It represents life's shortness and fragility and helps us appreciate every moment we have with our loved ones. The ticking of the clock is a reminder that time is running out.

19. Tombstone

This is a common symbol of death that many people recognise. It is where the deceased person's memory is kept alive and helps to commemorate the deceased. Tombstones typically represent mourning and are a permanent marker for remembering the dead.

20. Flowers

Flowers have been used as death symbols for their fast growth, which is later followed by quick decay. For this reason, they are used to show how fragile and brief life is.

Not only do they show love and sympathy, but they also represent eternity and immortality. Lily has been recognised as the flower symbol of death globally. Chrysanthemum flowers are also used to symbolise dying and are only used for funerals and graves.

What symbols are associated with death?

Some common symbols associated with death include crosses, graves, the colour black, coffins and, at times, yellow flowers.

What symbolises death in literature?

A scythe for the Grim Reaper and a ticking clock are some popular objects that represent death in literary works that have brought out stories in different cultures as they are deeply associated with mortality.

What is the flower of death?

Red spider lily flowers have always been associated with dying. They happen to bloom at a time when the nights are long, and people remember lost souls.

What objects represent death?

Common objects that represent death include things like coffins, the cross, tombstones used in ancient times, lighting candles and a ticking clock.

Which is a universal symbol for death?

The human skull is an obvious and frequent symbol of death. It is found in many cultures and religious traditions.

These are some of the symbols of death that you might have come across in your daily endeavours. These symbols do not always mean that death is near, but maybe you are about to experience good luck. These symbols are there always to remind you that you are mortal. The end of life can bring new beginnings and transformations, and you need to appreciate every moment you have.

