Inspirational good luck quotes, sayings, wishes and messages

Word of encouragement goes a long way when trying to achieve a milestone. Everyone appreciates being encouraged, no matter how strong they seem to be. Wishing someone the best of luck in their endeavours will go a long way in motivating them to stay positive.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everyone needs to be motivated as they manoeuvre through different phases of life. One way to get motivated is through good luck messages and quotes. You can send your loved ones these good luck quotes and messages to encourage and inspire them.

Good luck quotes

Having the right words for your loved ones will help promote positivity and boost their self-confidence. Below are some good luck quotes on everything for your special person.

Good luck beats early rising.

May good luck come your way to help you move to your next chapter of life. Good luck, friend.

Diligence is the mother of good luck. — Benjamin Franklin

If you believe in luck, always let it be good luck. Always choose to be lucky rather than luckless. Be happy rather than hapless. — Donald L. Hicks

As you start a new chapter in life, may the future bring you all the good things you have ever dreamed of.

The amount of good luck coming your way depends on your willingness to act. — Barbara Sher

The best luck of all is the luck you make for yourself. — Douglas Macarthur

There is no formula for success. All you need to do is put in your best and be blessed with some good luck as well. — Sudeep

Success is simply a matter of luck. Ask any failure. — Earl Wilson

It's hard to detect good luck- it looks like something you've earned. — Frank A. Clark

Good luck wishes

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A person becomes braver and more inspired to face challenges when they receive best of luck wishes. Below are the best success good luck wishes for your loved ones.

Luck is a matter of preparation meeting opportunities.

There is nothing that can stop you; believe in yourself. You have all it takes to be successful. Good luck!

Have faith that you can make it! You can emerge as a victor. Just give it your best shot! Good luck!

Each opportunity is a learning moment. Make sure you seize it. Good luck, and may you grow better and better each day.

You can only succeed if you give it a try. Take that first step, and everything will fall into place. Good luck with your new venture.

Success comes only to those who believe in themselves and are prepared to win. Good luck!

Luck is what happens to you when fate gets tired of waiting. Good luck!

Have the focus, courage, and determination to chase your dreams. Surely success will come knocking on your door. Good luck and all the best in your future endeavours.

You were born a conqueror! You are unstoppable! Good luck, and may you achieve everything you desire in life.

Believe in yourself. Do not forget that many believe in what you can do, too! Good luck, and enjoy every moment of this journey.

Best luck wishes for future

Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wishing your loved ones the best of luck when starting a new journey in life will motivate them. Here are the best quotes to wish your loved one luck in the future as they start a new journey in life.

Tomorrow is a new day, a new beginning; don't be consumed with what you didn't achieve today. Look forward to a new beginning in life. Best wishes!

Tomorrow may be uncertain, but your courage to take each day and challenge is the key to success, no matter what tomorrow may bring. All the best to you!

Invest in great deeds today to make the future bright! Best wishes of prosperity to you every day!

No one knows what tomorrow holds in store for us, but I am sure there is success, peace, joy, and lots of happiness for you. Good luck.

You are a person with a determined spirit; you would never give up on things. We all love you. Good luck.

Wishing that the future will grant you luck in life. Live each day with grace and elegance.

The future looks bright because of the hopes that it brings! So, leave your worries behind and embrace what is coming to you! Good luck!

You have proved how dedicated and patient you are. You deserved this promotion. Good luck to you and your new life.

May the things you are doing now make you stronger to take on the next day. I am looking forward to the new and stronger you!

We pray for a great future ahead of you. Just tackle each day with hope, wisdom, and determination; success will follow!

Good luck inspirational quotes

Every human needs to be motivated to be positive and have a better perspective on life. These good luck inspiring quotes show how much you care for them.

Prayers for victory in your life. Good luck, and may you be filled with positivity and blessings as you make a difference one day at a time.

Do your best and forget the rest. Good luck!

Determination will bring luck to those who have it. Undoubtedly, you are a strong-willed and determined person who makes things happen!

I believe that you can conquer Mount Everest in your life. Keep sight of your goals, and have faith in yourself. Good luck!

Every step you take makes a mark on this word, a successful mark. Good luck changing the world today.

Let each day bring you hope and the energy to pursue the great things in life! Good luck!

Good luck messages

Photo: pexels.com, @akosszabo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to show your loved ones that they are always in your mind, wish them luck in achieving things in life. You can send them any of these messages to encourage them to keep pushing.

Let the sunshine be the way to your success, and the wind propel you faster to your goal. I wish you good luck!

May good and inspiring thoughts come to you every time you need them, and may all bad and depressing ones go away and never turn up! Think positively, and good luck!

Narrow paths are the way to beautiful destinations. May you begin your journey with excitement, joy, and good luck.

Wishing you all the best of luck, and may you always find the right and perfect opportunity for you.

Everything can be passed with time. If you give it 100% and the best shot, you will win it. Good luck!

The courage to swim the tides is needed to do great things and overcome challenges. Good luck!

May your magical charisma get you loads and loads of success. I wish you Good luck.

As you journey this life, I pray that you find everything you seek. Best wishes on your new journey.

Make the most of every little opportunity. It will prepare you to tackle the bigger ones! All opportunities will help you achieve victory and success! Make each effort count!

People become amazing not because of successes alone but the ability to overcome challenges. Please continue to be amazing!

Funny good luck quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @shivammitra (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Life can be hard but a sense of humour can makes it bearable. Share these funny good luck sayings to inspire someone and crack them up.

Exams are like exes. Their thoughts haunt you all night, turning your life upside down and cutting you off from the world. All you can do is get over them as quickly as you can. Good luck.

May your life shines like your bald head and win big as your belly! Good luck to you in the future!

It is dumb to wait for luck to happen. You seem to be patient in waiting for it. Best of luck in everything you do.

May God give you the courage to face all challenges with a smile!

May you have all the luck you can get today. Care to share? I could use some of that, too!

Whether you have profits or losses, you will always have my hugs and kisses when you come home. Good luck with the business says your Mrs.

Nothing should stop you from doing your best; nothing can pull you down if you work hard and stop joking around. Good luck.

All life is an experiment. The more experiments you make, the better.

I find my heart singing a chorus at your happy news. Good luck to you during this joyous time.

Life is a lottery that we've already won. But most people have not cashed in their tickets.

Motivation is essential, and any encouragement in life is always welcome. Wishing your friends and family the best of luck to inspire their day-to-day activities will go a long way. Share the above good luck quotes, sayings, wishes and messages and bring positivity to your loved ones.

READ ALSO: 55 quotes of losing a friend to help you heal your heartbreak

Legit.ng recently published a post about quotes of losing a friend. The only thing that is certain in this life is death. It is, however, very painful to lose a close friend, and the agony of it cannot be explained. These quotes of losing a friend will help you heal from the pain.

Some friends are so close they become like family members, and losing one of your close friends is heartbreaking. The pain comes from the fact that you and your friend may have gone through a lot. Accepting your friend is gone is hard, and sometimes words are not enough. Use these quotes for yourself or a loved one who has lost a close friend.

Source: Legit.ng