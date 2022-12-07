Marlene Wilkerson’s biography: who is Kyrie Irving's partner?

Who is Kyrie Irving dating? He is currently in a romantic relationship with Marlene Wilkerson. She is a digital content creator, fashion model and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is best known for posting content on Instagram and YouTube, where she uploads beauty tips, fashion advice, and fitness routines.

Marlene Wilkerson is a social media influencer with a significant following across various social media platforms. She has worked for notable clothing brands such as Fenty Beauty and PrettyLittleThing. Her patner, Kyrie Irving, is a professional American basketball player.

Profile summary

Full name Marlene Wilkerson Gender Female Date of birth 18 August 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 34-25-38 Body measurements in centimetres 86-64-97 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Alaine Lee Lugo Siblings 1 Relationship status Engaged Partner Kyrie Irving Children 1 School San Jacinto High School University California State University Profession Instagram model, social media influencer, YouTuber Net worth $2 million

Marlene Wilkerson’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in California, United States of America. She is an American national of African-American heritage. Her mother is called Alaine Lee Lugo, a registered nurse who worked at Bethany Home Care as an administrator. Marlene has a brother.

The Instagram model completed her high education at San Jacinto High School. She later enrolled at California State University, where she studied business marketing.

What is Marlene Wilkerson’s age?

The American internet personality is 29 years old as of 2022. She was born on 18 August 1993. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Marlene Wilkerson’s profession?

Marlene is an Instagram model, YouTuber and social media influencer. She began working for Victoria’s Secret while studying at California State University. After graduating, she started working as a server in the Hillstone Restaurant Group. She also worked for the marketing firm Crystal Clean LA.

Marlene created her YouTube channel on 6 September 2015, which has amassed 782 thousand followers as of now. She used to upload beauty tips, fashion advice, and fitness routines, but she has been inactive in 2022. She is also known on Instagram for sharing modelling, fashion and lifestyle content. Currently, the account boasts over 421 thousand followers.

She also promotes various brands, such as Nama, Fenty Beauty and PrettyLittleThing, on her social media pages.

Marlene Wilkerson and Kyrie Irving's relationship

The pair reportedly started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2019. The pair welcomed their first child in July 2021.

Marlene's partner is an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the National Basketball Association. He was named the Rookie of the Year after being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft. He has a daughter named Azurie with his ex-girlfriend Andrea Wilson.

What is Marlene Wilkerson’s height?

Kyrie Irving’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs approximately 117 pounds or 52 kilograms. Her measurements are 34-25-38 inches or 86-64-97 centimetres.

Fast facts about Marlene Wilkerson

Who is Marlene Wilkerson? She is an American Instagram model, YouTuber and social media influencer. Where is Marlene Wilkerson from? She was born in California, United States of America. What is Marlene Wilkerson's age? She is 29 years old as of 2022. She was born on 18 August 1993. What is Marlene Wilkerson's race? The Instagram model is African-American. Is Kyrie Irving married to Marlene Wilkerson? No, the famous basketball player is yet to marry. However, they are engaged. Does Marlene Wilkerson have a baby? Yes, she has a son born in 2021. Who are Marlene Wilkerson's parents? Her mother is called Alaine Lee Lugo. What is Marlene Wilkerson’s height? She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Marlene Wilkerson is an American Instagram model, online content creator and social media influencer. Her engaging content has earned a considerable fan base on her social media platforms. She is also recognized for being Kyrie Irving’s girlfriend.

