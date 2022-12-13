Josie Alesia's biography: age, height, real name, family, net worth

Josie Alesia is a YouTube star, model, entrepreneur and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is well known for posting fashion, beauty and modelling videos on her Instagram. The internet sensation started her content creation career in 2018. She mainly uploads comedic twists, lip-syncs and dance videos on her social media platforms.

The American celebrity attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Something from Tiffany's" at AMC Century City. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Josie Alesia is a model who boasts a considerable following on various social media platforms. She is a pet lover, especially cats. The model has worked with popular modelling agencies such as Fashion Nova. The YouTuber currently resides in San Bernardino, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Josie Alesia Also known as Josie Ortega Gender Female Date of birth 17 December 2003 Age 19 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth San Bernardino, California, United States Current residence San Bernardino, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5” Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 31-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-61-86 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Shoe size 6 (US) Mother Alesia Tess Father Jose Ortega Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession YouTuber, TikTok star, model, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million

Josie Alesia's bio

The social media sensation was born in 2003 in San Bernardino, California, United States of America. She is an American national. The TikToker was raised by her parents alongside her two siblings. Josie Alesia’s siblings are Nathaniel and Tessa. Her mother is Alesia Tess and her father is Jose Ortega. Josie Alesia’s family resides in San Bernardino, California, USA.

How old is Josie Alesia?

The American TikToker attends Brooklyn Queen's Sweet 16 held at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

She is 19 years old as of 2022. When is Josie Alesia's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 17 December. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What does Josie Alesia do for a living?

She is a YouTuber, TikTok star, model and social media influencer. She started her YouTube career in 2019. The content creator uploads vlogs, comedic twists and fashion videos on her YouTube channel. The YouTuber has garnered global popularity with over 93 thousand subscribers.

Currently, she has amassed over 1.4 million followers and upwards of 113 million likes on TikTok. Her fame on TikTok and YouTube has extended to other social media platforms like Instagram. There, she boasts a substantial following of over 546 thousand followers.

The model is currently a member of the creative agency specializing in influencer marketing, Hustle Division. The entrepreneur also owns an online merchandise store, the Poshmark clothing line, where she sells fashion hoodies and T-shirts.

What is Josie Alesia’s net worth?

Her alleged net worth is $1 million. She primarily earns her income from her social media endeavours and from paid promotions as a model.

Who is Josie Alesia dating?

The American model is currently single. However, she was previously in a relationship with the prominent rapper and hip-hop artist, Bryan Mendoza, popular as Bryozoa. The pair went separate ways after dating for two months.

Later, she hooked up with the well-known Instagram star, Diego Martir. The TikToker and Diego parted ways in December 2018.

How tall is Josie Alesia?

The American TikToker's height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 31-24-34 (81-61-86 centimetres).

Josie Alesia's fast facts

Who is Josie Alesia? She is an American YouTuber, model, entrepreneur, TikTok star and social media influencer. What is Josie Alesia’s real name? Her real name is Josie Alesia. What is Josie Alesia’s ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity. Who is Josie Alesia’s mom? The American model’s mother is Alesia Tess. Who is Josie Alesia’s brother? Her brother is named Nathaniel Alesia. What is Josie Alesia’s age? She is 19 years as of 2022 and was born on 17 December 2003. What show is Josie Alesia in? She was featured in the Crown Lake television series in 2019 where she portrayed a character named Electra. What is Josie Alesia’s height? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Josie Alesia is an American YouTuber, model, entrepreneur and TikTok star. She graces media headlines by uploading funny clips, lip-sync, vlogs, and fashion and dance videos on social media. She owns and manages Poshmark clothing-line merchandise.

