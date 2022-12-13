Mikhaila Peterson's biography: Who is Jordan Peterson's daughter?

Mikhaila Peterson is a Canadian podcaster, lifestyle and diet blogger, YouTuber and social media influencer. She is best recognized for hosting The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast. She tackles health, cultural phenomena, politics, and other topics. She is also famous for being the daughter of Jordan Peterson, a Canadian media personality, clinical psychologist, and author.

Mikhaila Peterson is a social media influencer based in the United States. She boasts a considerable following on YouTube and Instagram. She is also the CEO of Luminate Enterprises Company and the host of The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast.

Real name Mikhaila Peterson Gender Female Date of birth 4 January 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Toronto, Canada Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Jordan Peterson Mother Tammy Roberts Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Jordan Fuller Children 1 Education Concordia University, George Brown College Continuing Education, Ryerson University Profession Social media influencer, podcaster, and blogger YouTube Mikhaila Peterson Instagram @mikhailapeterson Twitter @MikhailaFuller

Mikhaila Peterson’s biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Toronto, Canada but currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States. She is a Canadian national of white ethnicity. Her parents are Jordan and Tammy Roberts.

Mikhaila Peterson’s father is a Canadian social media personality, clinical psychologist, author, and former professor at the University of Toronto. Her mother is also a psychologist. She grew up alongside her younger brother, named Julian.

Mikhaila Peterson's education

After completing her high school education, she enrolled at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, where she pursued psychology and classics. Later, she proceeded to George Brown College Continuing Education and majored in make-up art and specialist.

She also attended Ryerson University in Ontario, Canada, where she earned a bachelor's degree in biological and biomedical sciences.

How old is Mikhaila Peterson?

The Canadian podcaster is 30 years old as of 2022. She was born on 4 January 1992. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What is Mikhaila Peterson’s profession?

Mikhaila is a Canadian lifestyle and diet blogger, podcaster, YouTuber and social media influencer. She began her career as a media assistant working at Ryerson University. Currently, she is the chief executive officer at Luminate Enterprises Company.

After dealing with many medical conditions since childhood, she become a fitness blogger and health expert and began experimenting with her diet. She founded The Lion Diet, which reportedly cured her depression, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic illnesses. The Lion Diet is an elimination diet that allows the gut to heal.

She has a YouTube channel created on 10 July 2009, with over 791 thousand subscribers. She mostly uploads vlogs, podcasts, and health and diet tips. She created a podcast named The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast, where she hosts a wide range of experts to discuss health, cultural phenomena, politics, and other topics that are often shied away from.

Aside from YouTube, the Canadian podcaster is also active on other social media platforms. She is an active Instagram user with over 634 thousand followers, sharing health and fitness tips and promoting various products.

Her TikTok account boasts almost 363 thousand followers and 8.9 million likes as of now. She mainly shares health and fitness advice. She also has a verified Twitter account with almost 308 thousand followers.

Who is Mikhaila Peterson's husband?

The social media influencer is married to Jordan Fuller. The two reportedly began dating in early 2022. They got engaged in March 2022 and exchanged their wedding vows in June 2022.

She was previously married to a Russian-born businessman Andrey Korikov. The two tied the knot on 16 July 2017. However, in 2021, Mikhaila confirmed, via social media, that she was getting a divorce. She and her ex-husband have a daughter named Elizabeth Scarlett. Mikhaila Peterson's daughter was born on 6 August 2017. She is five years old.

What is Mikhaila Peterson's height?

Jordan Peterson’s daughter stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She weighs around 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

FAQs

Mikhaila Peterson is a Canadian podcaster, fitness blogger, and social media influencer with a significant following on social media. She is gained public attention for hosting The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast. She is also famous for being Jordan Peterson's daughter.

