Luiza Barros' biography: age, height, net worth, is she married?

Luiza Barros is an angler, YouTuber, and social media influencer who shares fishing content on her channels alongside her husband. She also hosts the fishing show Livin' the Dream With Captain Jimmy Nelson on television.

Luiza Barros is a rising YouTuber and angler who spends most of her time fishing, diving, and sharing her outdoor adventures with her subscribers. She is married to Captain Jimmy Nelson, with whom they share the same passion.

Full name Luiza Barros Gender Female Current residence Florida, United State Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Sibling 1 Marital status Married Partner Captain Jimmy Nelson Profession YouTuber, angler Net worth $1.5 million YouTube Fishing with Luiza Website Fishing with Luiza

Luiza Barros' bio

The angler was born and raised in Brazil by her grandparents alongside her sister. She was brought up on fishing escapes. She discovered she loved fishing at a young age and has kept the fire burning since then.

Career

Barros spends most of her time exploring different coastlines worldwide, spearfishing and scuba diving. Most of the time she is in the company of her husband.

Even though she loves all forms of fishing, she prefers saltwater fishing. She has been fishing in many areas such as the Cayman Island, Bahamas, Brazil, Panama, Mexico and the Turks & Caicos.

Over the past few years, she has written for and appeared in numerous articles in fishing magazines. She also proudly belongs to the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA).

Is Luiza Barros married to Jimmy Nelson?

Luiza Barros' husband is Captain Jimmy Nelson. The couple shares a passion for the seas. He is also the presenter and owner of Extreme Fishing Adventures, a famous fishing television program.

How much is Luiza Barros' net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. She earns her income through her work as a content creator on YouTube.

Luiza Barros' measurements

The Brazilian YouTuber stands at an average height. She is 5 feet 6 inches equivalent to 167 centimetres tall

FAQs

Who is Luiza Barros? She is a Brazilian angler and YouTuber who shares most of her fishing adventures on her YouTube channel alongside her husband. Where was Luiza Barros born? The YouTuber was born and raised in Brazil. How old is Luiza Barros? The YouTuber has not revealed details bout her exact date of birth hence it is hard to tell how old she is. Who is Luiza Barros' husband? The YouTuber is married to Captain Jimmy Nelson. What is Luiza Barros' net worth? Her net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million. Where does Luiza Barros live? She currently resides in Florida, United States. What is Luiza Barros' height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.

Luiza Barros is an angler and YouTuber who enjoys fishing. She has a slew of followers on social media, where she posts videos of her fishing adventures. Additionally, she is a member of the Coastal Conservation Association (CCA).

