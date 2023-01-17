Big Brother Titans: Marvin’s biography, age, origins, socials

Big Brother Titans' Marvin is a certified chemical engineer, reality TV star, fitness instructor, model and businessperson. He is one of the participants of the 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans season 1, dubbed Ziyakhala Wahala. He competes against 19 housemates from South Africa and Nigeria. Marvin first came into the limelight after appearing in America’s Got Talent season 17.

Marvin from Big Brother Titans describes himself as a charismatic and energetic man from humble beginnings and a well-travelled adventurer who is protective of those he loves. He is also a social media influencer with a considerable fan base on different social media platforms.

Full name Marvin Achi Gender Male Year of birth 1994 Age 28 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Houston, Texas, United States of America Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity State of origin Rivers State Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Education Lamar University Profession Chemical engineer, fitness coach, model, social media influencer, businessperson, reality TV personality Instagram @marvinachi

Marvin BBTitans’ biography

The reality television personality was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria but currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States of America. He is a Nigerian national of African heritage.

After completing his secondary education, the reality star enrolled at Lamar University, where he graduated with a degree in chemical engineering, minoring in Mathematics and Chemistry.

What is Mavin BBTitans’ age?

The Big Brother Titans contestant is 28 years old as of January 2023. He was born in 1994. His exact date of birth remains undisclosed.

What does BBTitans Marvin do for a living?

Marvin is a reality TV personality, chemical engineer, model, fitness instructor and businessperson. He first gained public attention after appearing in America's Got Talent season 17 but did not make it to the finals.

The star has been featured in a couple of reality TV shows, including the American reality series The Circle season 5. He was also initially supposed to be in Big Brother’s 24th season but was suddenly recast right after his name was announced.

He recently gained more popularity after he was announced as one of the participants in the reality TV show Big Brother Titans. He competes in the show alongside 19 housemates from Nigeria and South Africa and hopes to win the grand prize of $100 thousand. The reality TV show is co-hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Lawrence Maleka.

Besides acting, he is also a fitness enthusiast and owns a fitness app named Zindu Transform and his nutrition supplement Zindu Nutrition. He is also a businessperson who owns an online sportswear store called Elephant Sport.

BBTitans Marvin’s social media presence

The American-based fitness instructor is also a social media influencer with a considerable following across various social media platforms. He mostly uses the platforms to share workout videos and body transformation content. Below are his social media handles:

Fast facts about Big Brother Titans' Marvin

Who is Marvin from BBTitans? He is a Nigerian-born reality TV personality, chemical engineer, model, fitness trainer and businessperson. Where is Marvin from Big Brother Titans from? The reality TV star was born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. What is Marvin BBTitan's nationality? He is a Nigerian national. How old is Marvin from BBTitans? He is 28 years old as of January 2023. He was born in 1994. What is Big Brother Titans Marvin's full name? His full name is Marvin Achi. Where does BBTitans Marvin live? The fitness enthusiast currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States of America. Who is Big Brother Titans' Marvin dating? The reality star is currently single.

Marvin from Big Brother Titans is a rising American-based reality TV star, chemical engineer, model, fitness instructor and businessperson. He is one of the participants in the 2023 reality TV show Big Brother Titans. He competes against 19 housemates from South Africa and Nigeria. He is also a rising social media influencer.

