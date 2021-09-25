Catharine Daddario’s biography: who is the youngest Daddario sibling?
Catharine Daddario is a successful actress and social media personality. She touted to stardom as the younger sibling to famous American actors Matthew and Alexandra Daddario. The actress is known for appearing in several films, including Lake Artifact and Donna: Stronger Than Pretty.
Profile Summary
- Full name: Catharine Daddario
- Nickname: Cat
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: December 16, 1992
- Age: 28 years (as of October 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, United States
- Current residence: New York, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christian
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’5”
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 34-26-39
- Body measurements in centimetres: 86-66-99
- Shoe size: 6 (US)
- Dress size: 6 (US)
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Mother: Christina Daddario
- Father: Richard C. Daddario
- Siblings: 2
- Brother: Matthew Daddario
- Sister: Alexandra Daddario
- Relationship status: Dating
- Partner: Jeremy Cohen
- College: City University of New York-Hunter College
- Profession: Actress, social media personality
- Net worth: $5 million
Catharine Daddario's bio
Cat was born on December 16, 1992, in New York, USA. Therefore, Catharine Daddario’s age is 28 years as of October 2021. Her ethnicity includes Italian, Hungarian, English, Slovak, German, and Irish roots. Her birth sign is Sagittarius.
Her mother, Christina Titus, is a lawyer based in the USA, whereas her father, Richard C. Daddario, is a Federal Prosecutor in New York City. He is also a former head of the NYPD Counter-terrorism unit under Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Where did Catharine Daddario go to college?
She graduated from City University of New York-Hunter College in 2015 with a specialization in English, Linguistics, and Rhetoric.
The Daddario siblings
Catharine Daddario’s parents welcomed their first child, a daughter Alexandra Daddario on March 16, 1986. She is an actress known for Baywatch and the Percy Jackson movies.
Alexandra Daddario’s siblings were born not long after. On October 1, 1987, Christina and Richard had their second kid named Matthew. Like his elder sister, Matthew is also an actor, famous for his role on Shadowhunters.
Christina and Richard welcomed their third child Catharine Daddario in 1992. Cat is the last-born in her family.
Career
Catharine is an actress by profession. Her debut screen appearance was in the 2008 TV series documentary Primetime. Upon graduation, she was hired by a Talent Management firm, The Sole Agency. She has been working as an assistant in the fashion, beauty, and branding sector since 2015.
Cat has appeared in several films. She started getting serious in her career in 2017 when she took part in the short film Wilde Eastern as Scarlet Redd.
Movies
Below is a list of Catharine Daddario’s movies.
- Wilde Eastern (2017) as Scarlet Redd
- Lake Artifact (2019) as Grace
- Donna (2020) as Sybil
- Monstrous (2020) as Haley
- After Life (2020) as Lucy
- The Retreat (2020) as Frieda
- White Whale (2020) as Snob
- Alia’s Birth (2020) as Kelly
- Donna: Stronger Than Pretty (2021) as Sybil
- My Best Friend’s Dead (2021) as Amanda
TV shows
- Primetime (2008) as Victim of Bullying / Girl in Park
- The Whole Truth with Sunny Hostin (2019)
- The Good Fight (2020)
Personal life
Currently, Catharine is in a romantic relationship with a fellow New Yorker. Catharine Daddario’s boyfriend is called Jeremy Cohen. The two have been dating since 2016.
Body measurements and statistics
Catharine Daddario’s height is 5 feet 5 inches, which is equivalent to 165 centimetres. The actress weighs 121 pounds (55 kg). Catharine Daddario’s measurements in inches are 34-26-39.
Catharine Daddario’s net worth
The actress is alleged to be worth around $5 million. However, there is no official information on the matter.
Catharine Daddario is an American-born actress and social media personality. She is youngest Daddario sibling. Like her two siblings, Cat has been making waves in the film industry as an actress.
