100+ cute names for a boyfriend in your phone: choose the best one

Nicknaming each other adds excitement to a romantic relationship. The ideal nickname for the man you love should be catchy, mean something good, and appeal to him. If you are looking for cute names for a boyfriend in your phone, this guide has got you covered.

Nicknaming your boyfriend can add excitement to your romantic relationship. Photo: pexels.com, @West Osee (modified by author)

This article helps you find suitable nicknames when saving your man's contacts on your phone. Choose a nickname that best describes his character and matches the things he likes.

Cute names for a boyfriend in your phone

While nicknames often sound cheesy, they can help a couple build a healthy relationship. Pet names are a sign of comfort in a relationship. They show you know each other well enough to develop a private love language. This article comprises:

Unique contact names for a boyfriend

Sweet names to call your boyfriend

Cute contact names for your boyfriend

Food nicknames to call your boyfriend

Flirty nicknames to save your boyfriend in your phone

Romantic nicknames for a boyfriend

Pet names for a boyfriend

Aesthetic contact names for a boyfriend

Using cute nicknames on each other might strengthen your relationship. There are hundreds of variations of romantic pet names for a boyfriend worldwide. You could try out new ones on your partner occasionally to show affection.

A nickname can make your boyfriend feel he is a priority in your life. Photo: pexels.com, @Anna Shvets (modified by author)

A nickname can make your boyfriend feel he is a priority in your life. Everyone else calls him by his official name, but you treat him exclusively. You have a special name for him because of the chemistry he shares with you. Below are unique contact names to give a boyfriend:

Auric

Boss

Cash money

Chief

Daddy

Dream machine

Gold

Master

Mr. Amazing

Mr. Spicy

Mr. Untamed

My love

My heart

Partner-in-crime

Prize

Sailor

Señor

Sturdy

The one

VIP

Sweet names to call your boyfriend

Sweet nicknames inject endearment and playfulness in a relationship. Photo: pexels.com, @PICHA (modified by author)

Sweet nicknames can help a couple get through a conflict by injecting endearment and playfulness into challenging moments. Here are some beautiful names to call your boyfriend when he is mad at you:

Captain cool

Dr. Love

Handsome nerd

Hercules

Macho man

My Smilemaker

Naughty cowboy

Night rider

Papa bear

Papito

Precious

Prince

Prof. Luscious

Rocketman

Rockstar

Snuggle bug

Soulmate

Sponsor

Sugar daddy

The god of hotness

Romantic nicknames increase attraction in a relationship. Photo: pexels.com, @RDNE Stock project (modified by author)

You can give your boyfriend a funny nickname just for fun without attaching any meaning to it. Sometimes, nicknames shouldn't necessarily have any significance other than for fun. What matters most is whether he likes it. Below are some funny names for a boyfriend:

All-star

Captain forever

Complete package

Cozy koala

Cuddle expert

Dream lover

Game genie

Heart keeper

Heart string

Love therapist

Flirt master

Fly guy

Muscles

Mr. Athletic

Silent charmer

Six pack

Sweet cheeks

Sweet temptation

Snuggles

Squishy

Sunshine

Tarzan

Treasure chest

Trouble

Viking

Wonderboy

Romantic nicknames increase attraction in a relationship. Photo: pexels.com, @Hector Peralta (modified by author)

Besides projecting tenderness, nicknames increase attraction in a relationship. So, when picking a nickname to use when saving your boyfriend's phone number, choose a name that shows you adore him. Below are some cute contact names for a boyfriend:

Armor

Babes

Baby

Babyboy

Bae

Beau

Boo

Charm

Charmer

Drama king

Firecracker

Fitness freak

Gentle giant

Goal getter

Heartthrob

Iron fist

Jovial joker

Playmaker

Show stopper

Speedster

Stylish dude

Sweetheart

Sweet talker

My person

My world

Food nicknames to call your boyfriend

Calling your man by your or his favorite food is romantic. Photo: pexels.com, @Askar Abayev (modified by author)

You can use your or his favorite food as a nickname for him. Such names can be the cutest terms of endearment you can ever use in a relationship since no one else may use them when addressing your man. Below are some nicknames to choose from:

Blueberry

Candy

Cheesecake

Chocolate

Cookie

Cupcake

Cutie pie

Dumpling

Honey bun

Honey

Honey pot

Hot pot

Hot sauce

Jelly belly

Jelly tots

Marshmallow

Milky dream

Meatball

Muffin

Peanut

Pickle

Pumpkin

Pudding

Sausage

Sugar

Sugarplum

Stud muffin

Sweets

Sweet pea

Tasty treat

Flirty nicknames to save your boyfriend in your phone

Your boyfriend might adore it when you call him anything romantic other than his official name. Photo: pexels.com, @Jasmine Carter (modified by author)

Many call their partners by nicknames rather than by their first names because a nickname is more personal. In that case, try giving your man a flirty nickname. He might adore it when you call him anything romantic other than his official name. If you are looking for flirty names to call your boyfriend, choose from these lovely options:

Angel

Champ

Cuddlebug

Deary or dearest

Dreamboat

Dream boy

Favorite

Heart & Soul

Heaven sent

Hot lips

Hotshot

Hottie

Hunk

King

Lover boy

Love poet

Masterpiece

Maverick

Mr. Dimples

Mr. Irresistible

Mr. Long legs

Nature boy

Near & Dear

Night light

Number one

Smirk master

Sprint king

Superstar

Tenderheart

True love

Romantic nicknames for a boyfriend

Get nicknames from movies, songs, sports, books, fashion, celebrities, entertainment news, video games, etc. Photo: pexels.com, @Andres Ayrton (modified by author)

Pop culture refers to popular culture transmitted via the mass media to the younger generation. You can get awesome nicknames for your boyfriend from trending movies, songs, sports, books, fashion, celebrities, entertainment news, video games, etc. If you are looking for cute names for you boyfriend, here are some great options.

Albus - from The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter anime series

- from anime series Batman - from the Batman series

- from the series Captain America - from the Captain America movie series

- from the movie series Captain Marvel - from the Captain Marvel movie

- from the movie Casanova - from the Casanova film

- from the film Daredevil - from Netflix's Daredevil series

- from Netflix's series Dr. Fate - from the Justice League Unlimited series

- from the series Dr. Manhattan - from the Watchmen series

- from the series Drogo - from the Game of Thrones series or the Saint Drogo film

- from the series or the film Eru Ilúvatar - from The Lord of the Rings series

- from series Goku - from the Dragon Ball anime series

- from the anime series Hal Jordan - from the Green Lantern Corps series

- from the series Han Solo - from the Star Wars series

- from the series Hawkman - from the Hawkman series

- from the series He-Man - from the Masters of the Universe film

- from the film Iron Man - from the Iron Man movie

- from the movie James Bond - from the James Bond film series

- from the film series Kal-El/Superman/Man of Steel - from the Superman & Lois series

- from the series Kratos - from the God of War video game franchise

- from the video game franchise Martian Manhunter - from The Manhunter from Mars story

- from story McDreamy - from the Grey's Anatomy medical drama series

- from the medical drama series Mr. Big - an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1988

- an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1988 Neo - from The Matrix franchise

- from franchise Padawan - from the Star Wars series

- from the series Prince Charming - from the Snow White or Cinderella animated films

- from the or animated films Rambo - from the Rambo film series

- from the film series Reverse-Flash - from the One-Punch Man anime TV series

- from the anime TV series Romeo - from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet novel

- from Shakespeare's novel Saitama - from the One Punch Man movie

- from the movie Superboy-Prime/Superman-Prime/Prime - from the Arrowverse franchise

Pet names for a boyfriend

Using nicknames on your man is an easy way to inject positive communication into your everyday life. Photo: pixabay.com, @huoadg5888 (modified by author)

Using nicknames on your man is an easy way to inject positive communication into your everyday life. Therefore, select a cute animal nickname that associates your boyfriend with masculine attributes like handsomeness, bravery, authority, and strength. Here are some great names for guys.

Anaconda

Badger

Bear

Bee

Black mamba

Cheetah

Coyote

Dragon

Felidae

Feline

Ferret

Harpy eagle

Jaguar

Lion

Mustelidae

Ocelot

Otter

Panda

Red fox

Shark

Snow leopard

Stallion

Tiger

Walrus

Wolf

Surprise your boyfriend with unique nicknames from foreign languages. Photo: pexels.com, @PNW Production (modified by author)

You should not limit yourself to the language you or your man understand when choosing cute nicknames for him. Surprise him with unique nicknames from foreign languages and translate their meaning to him. Here are some lovely names to choose from:

Amorzinho (Portuguese) - sweetheart

- sweetheart Aşkım (Turkish) - my love

- my love Bambino (Italian) - baby

- baby Bello (Italian) - handsome

- handsome Cara Mia (Italian) - my beloved

- my beloved Canım (Turkish) - my soul

- my soul Cariño (Spanish) - honey

- honey Chang noi (Thai) - little elephant

- little elephant Dolce metà (Italian) - my better half

- my better half Elskede (Denmark) - beloved

- beloved Guapo (Spanish) - handsome

- handsome lskede (Danish) - my beloved

- my beloved Kokoro (Japanese) - heart

- heart Kuschelbär (German) - cuddle bear

- cuddle bear Liebling (German) - darling

- darling Mea aloha (Hawaiian) - loved one

- loved one Miele (Italian) - honey

- honey Mi héroe (Spanish) - my hero

- my hero Mi rey (Spanish) - my king

- my king Mon Ange (French) - my angel

- my angel Mo Chuisle (Gaelic) - my pulse

- my pulse Nefesim (Turkish) - my breath

- my breath Neshama Sheli (Hebrew) - my soul

- my soul Obim (Igbo) - my heart

- my heart Papi chulo (Spanish) - attractive

- attractive Rodnoy (Russian) - soulmate

- soulmate Rudo (Shona) - love

- love Snoepje (Dutch) - little candy

- little candy Tesoro (Italian) - treasure

- treasure Zucchero (Italian) - sugar

What is a romantic name to call a man?

Call your man these unique and romantic nicknames:

Love therapist

My person

My world

Naughty cowboy

Night rider

Number one

Papa bear

Papito

Rambo

Silent charmer

Sweet temptation

What word do men like to be called?

Men love being called romantic words like darling, honey, babe, boo, and sweetheart. You can also call your man a unique nickname that matches his character, physique, hobbies, etc. For instance, call him:

Armor

Charmer

Fitness freak

Flirt master

Gentle giant

Goal getter

Macho man

My Smilemaker

Six pack

Treasure chest

These are some of the nicknames you can use when saving your boyfriend's contacts on your phone:

Auric

Bae

Candy

Daddy

Gold

Iron fist

Prof. Luscious

Six pack

Treasure chest

Wonderboy

Men love being called romantic names. Photo: pexels.com, @Klaus Nielsen (modified by author)

What names do guys like being called?

Some men like it when their spouses or partners calls them flirty names like:

Angel

Captain America

Dream boy

Mr. Irresistible

Prince Charming

Romeo

Snow leopard

Stallion

Superboy

Tiger

What do men like being called?

Men like being called romantic names like:

Complete package

Dream boy

Dream lover

Dream machine

McDreamy

Mr. Amazing

Mr. Athletic

Mr. Dimples

Mr. Spicy

Mr. Untamed

How to flirt in text?

You can flirt with your man by calling him such names in your text messages:

Boss

Cash money

Chief

Daddy

King

Master

Prize

Sponsor

Sugar daddy

VIP

What do you call a guy besides handsome?

Instead of calling a man handsome, call him these flirty names:

Cutie

Elegant

Hot lips

Hotshot

Hottie

Hunk

Gorgeous

Good-looking

The god of hotness

Muscles

When choosing cute names for a boyfriend in your phone, select those that suit his personality, hobbies, favorite food, beloved movie, etc. This guide has classified men's nicknames to make it easier for you to find a suitable one for him.

