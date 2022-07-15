100+ cute names for a boyfriend in your phone: choose the best one
Nicknaming each other adds excitement to a romantic relationship. The ideal nickname for the man you love should be catchy, mean something good, and appeal to him. If you are looking for cute names for a boyfriend in your phone, this guide has got you covered.
This article helps you find suitable nicknames when saving your man's contacts on your phone. Choose a nickname that best describes his character and matches the things he likes.
Cute names for a boyfriend in your phone
Using cute nicknames on each other might strengthen your relationship. There are hundreds of variations of romantic pet names for a boyfriend worldwide. You could try out new ones on your partner occasionally to show affection.
Unique contact names for a boyfriend
A nickname can make your boyfriend feel he is a priority in your life. Everyone else calls him by his official name, but you treat him exclusively. You have a special name for him because of the chemistry he shares with you. Below are unique contact names to give a boyfriend:
- Auric
- Boss
- Cash money
- Chief
- Daddy
- Dream machine
- Gold
- Master
- Mr. Amazing
- Mr. Spicy
- Mr. Untamed
- My love
- My heart
- Partner-in-crime
- Prize
- Sailor
- Señor
- Sturdy
- The one
- VIP
Sweet names to call your boyfriend
Sweet nicknames can help a couple get through a conflict by injecting endearment and playfulness into challenging moments. Here are some beautiful names to call your boyfriend when he is mad at you:
- Captain cool
- Dr. Love
- Handsome nerd
- Hercules
- Macho man
- My Smilemaker
- Naughty cowboy
- Night rider
- Papa bear
- Papito
- Precious
- Prince
- Prof. Luscious
- Rocketman
- Rockstar
- Snuggle bug
- Soulmate
- Sponsor
- Sugar daddy
- The god of hotness
Funny contact names for a boyfriend
You can give your boyfriend a funny nickname just for fun without attaching any meaning to it. Sometimes, nicknames shouldn't necessarily have any significance other than for fun. What matters most is whether he likes it. Below are some funny names for a boyfriend:
- All-star
- Captain forever
- Complete package
- Cozy koala
- Cuddle expert
- Dream lover
- Game genie
- Heart keeper
- Heart string
- Love therapist
- Flirt master
- Fly guy
- Muscles
- Mr. Athletic
- Silent charmer
- Six pack
- Sweet cheeks
- Sweet temptation
- Snuggles
- Squishy
- Sunshine
- Tarzan
- Treasure chest
- Trouble
- Viking
- Wonderboy
Cute contact names for your boyfriend
Besides projecting tenderness, nicknames increase attraction in a relationship. So, when picking a nickname to use when saving your boyfriend's phone number, choose a name that shows you adore him. Below are some cute contact names for a boyfriend:
- Armor
- Babes
- Baby
- Babyboy
- Bae
- Beau
- Boo
- Charm
- Charmer
- Drama king
- Firecracker
- Fitness freak
- Gentle giant
- Goal getter
- Heartthrob
- Iron fist
- Jovial joker
- Playmaker
- Show stopper
- Speedster
- Stylish dude
- Sweetheart
- Sweet talker
- My person
- My world
Food nicknames to call your boyfriend
You can use your or his favorite food as a nickname for him. Such names can be the cutest terms of endearment you can ever use in a relationship since no one else may use them when addressing your man. Below are some nicknames to choose from:
- Blueberry
- Candy
- Cheesecake
- Chocolate
- Cookie
- Cupcake
- Cutie pie
- Dumpling
- Honey bun
- Honey
- Honey pot
- Hot pot
- Hot sauce
- Jelly belly
- Jelly tots
- Marshmallow
- Milky dream
- Meatball
- Muffin
- Peanut
- Pickle
- Pumpkin
- Pudding
- Sausage
- Sugar
- Sugarplum
- Stud muffin
- Sweets
- Sweet pea
- Tasty treat
Flirty nicknames to save your boyfriend in your phone
Many call their partners by nicknames rather than by their first names because a nickname is more personal. In that case, try giving your man a flirty nickname. He might adore it when you call him anything romantic other than his official name. If you are looking for flirty names to call your boyfriend, choose from these lovely options:
- Angel
- Champ
- Cuddlebug
- Deary or dearest
- Dreamboat
- Dream boy
- Favorite
- Heart & Soul
- Heaven sent
- Hot lips
- Hotshot
- Hottie
- Hunk
- King
- Lover boy
- Love poet
- Masterpiece
- Maverick
- Mr. Dimples
- Mr. Irresistible
- Mr. Long legs
- Nature boy
- Near & Dear
- Night light
- Number one
- Smirk master
- Sprint king
- Superstar
- Tenderheart
- True love
Romantic nicknames for a boyfriend
Pop culture refers to popular culture transmitted via the mass media to the younger generation. You can get awesome nicknames for your boyfriend from trending movies, songs, sports, books, fashion, celebrities, entertainment news, video games, etc. If you are looking for cute names for you boyfriend, here are some great options.
- Albus - from The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter anime series
- Batman - from the Batman series
- Captain America - from the Captain America movie series
- Captain Marvel - from the Captain Marvel movie
- Casanova - from the Casanova film
- Daredevil - from Netflix's Daredevil series
- Dr. Fate - from the Justice League Unlimited series
- Dr. Manhattan - from the Watchmen series
- Drogo - from the Game of Thrones series or the Saint Drogo film
- Eru Ilúvatar - from The Lord of the Rings series
- Goku - from the Dragon Ball anime series
- Hal Jordan - from the Green Lantern Corps series
- Han Solo - from the Star Wars series
- Hawkman - from the Hawkman series
- He-Man - from the Masters of the Universe film
- Iron Man - from the Iron Man movie
- James Bond - from the James Bond film series
- Kal-El/Superman/Man of Steel - from the Superman & Lois series
- Kratos - from the God of War video game franchise
- Martian Manhunter - from The Manhunter from Mars story
- McDreamy - from the Grey's Anatomy medical drama series
- Mr. Big - an American rock band formed in Los Angeles in 1988
- Neo - from The Matrix franchise
- Padawan - from the Star Wars series
- Prince Charming - from the Snow White or Cinderella animated films
- Rambo - from the Rambo film series
- Reverse-Flash - from the One-Punch Man anime TV series
- Romeo - from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet novel
- Saitama - from the One Punch Man movie
- Superboy-Prime/Superman-Prime/Prime - from the Arrowverse franchise
Pet names for a boyfriend
Using nicknames on your man is an easy way to inject positive communication into your everyday life. Therefore, select a cute animal nickname that associates your boyfriend with masculine attributes like handsomeness, bravery, authority, and strength. Here are some great names for guys.
- Anaconda
- Badger
- Bear
- Bee
- Black mamba
- Cheetah
- Coyote
- Dragon
- Felidae
- Feline
- Ferret
- Harpy eagle
- Jaguar
- Lion
- Mustelidae
- Ocelot
- Otter
- Panda
- Red fox
- Shark
- Snow leopard
- Stallion
- Tiger
- Walrus
- Wolf
Aesthetic contact names for a boyfriend
You should not limit yourself to the language you or your man understand when choosing cute nicknames for him. Surprise him with unique nicknames from foreign languages and translate their meaning to him. Here are some lovely names to choose from:
- Amorzinho (Portuguese) - sweetheart
- Aşkım (Turkish) - my love
- Bambino (Italian) - baby
- Bello (Italian) - handsome
- Cara Mia (Italian) - my beloved
- Canım (Turkish) - my soul
- Cariño (Spanish) - honey
- Chang noi (Thai) - little elephant
- Dolce metà (Italian) - my better half
- Elskede (Denmark) - beloved
- Guapo (Spanish) - handsome
- lskede (Danish) - my beloved
- Kokoro (Japanese) - heart
- Kuschelbär (German) - cuddle bear
- Liebling (German) - darling
- Mea aloha (Hawaiian) - loved one
- Miele (Italian) - honey
- Mi héroe (Spanish) - my hero
- Mi rey (Spanish) - my king
- Mon Ange (French) - my angel
- Mo Chuisle (Gaelic) - my pulse
- Nefesim (Turkish) - my breath
- Neshama Sheli (Hebrew) - my soul
- Obim (Igbo) - my heart
- Papi chulo (Spanish) - attractive
- Rodnoy (Russian) - soulmate
- Rudo (Shona) - love
- Snoepje (Dutch) - little candy
- Tesoro (Italian) - treasure
- Zucchero (Italian) - sugar
What is a romantic name to call a man?
Call your man these unique and romantic nicknames:
- Love therapist
- My person
- My world
- Naughty cowboy
- Night rider
- Number one
- Papa bear
- Papito
- Rambo
- Silent charmer
- Sweet temptation
What word do men like to be called?
Men love being called romantic words like darling, honey, babe, boo, and sweetheart. You can also call your man a unique nickname that matches his character, physique, hobbies, etc. For instance, call him:
- Armor
- Charmer
- Fitness freak
- Flirt master
- Gentle giant
- Goal getter
- Macho man
- My Smilemaker
- Six pack
- Treasure chest
How do you name your boyfriend in contacts?
These are some of the nicknames you can use when saving your boyfriend's contacts on your phone:
- Auric
- Bae
- Candy
- Daddy
- Gold
- Iron fist
- Prof. Luscious
- Six pack
- Treasure chest
- Wonderboy
What names do guys like being called?
Some men like it when their spouses or partners calls them flirty names like:
- Angel
- Captain America
- Dream boy
- Mr. Irresistible
- Prince Charming
- Romeo
- Snow leopard
- Stallion
- Superboy
- Tiger
What do men like being called?
Men like being called romantic names like:
- Complete package
- Dream boy
- Dream lover
- Dream machine
- McDreamy
- Mr. Amazing
- Mr. Athletic
- Mr. Dimples
- Mr. Spicy
- Mr. Untamed
How to flirt in text?
You can flirt with your man by calling him such names in your text messages:
- Boss
- Cash money
- Chief
- Daddy
- King
- Master
- Prize
- Sponsor
- Sugar daddy
- VIP
What do you call a guy besides handsome?
Instead of calling a man handsome, call him these flirty names:
- Cutie
- Elegant
- Hot lips
- Hotshot
- Hottie
- Hunk
- Gorgeous
- Good-looking
- The god of hotness
- Muscles
When choosing cute names for a boyfriend in your phone, select those that suit his personality, hobbies, favorite food, beloved movie, etc. This guide has classified men's nicknames to make it easier for you to find a suitable one for him.
