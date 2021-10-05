Tokyo Toni’s biography: what is known about Blac Chyna’s mom?

Tokyo Toni is known to the wide public as Blac Chyna's mother. She has appeared in her daughter's reality show and is also a prominent businesswoman. What is there to know about the famous reality TV star's mother?

Tokyo Toni (L) and Blac Chyna attend "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Fans of the reality show The Real Blac Chyna had a chance to watch Blac Chyna's relationahip with her mom.

Since then, some people have wanted to know more about the socialite's mother. Who is Tokyo Toni? And what is Tokyo Toni known for?

Profile summary

Full name: Shalana Jones-Hunter

Shalana Jones-Hunter Nickname: Tokyo Toni

Tokyo Toni Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 12, 1969

October 12, 1969 Age: 52 years (as of 2021)

52 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Santo Domingo, The Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo, The Dominican Republic Current residence: Washington DC, United States

Washington DC, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caribbean

Caribbean Sexuality: Bisexual

Bisexual Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'5

5'5 Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 60

60 Weight in kilograms: 132

132 Measurements in inches: 34-24-34

34-24-34 Measurements in cm: 86-60-86

86-60-86 Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Marcellus Hunter (2012-2017; 2020-present)

Marcellus Hunter (2012-2017; 2020-present) Occupation: Businesswoman, reality TV star

Tokyo Toni's bio

Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, is most famous as Blac Chyna's mother. Her daughter Blac Chyna is a reality TV star who used to be Rob Kardashian's partner and is the mother of his child.

How old is Tokyo Toni?

This celebrity mother's age is a subject of interest. Tokyo Toni's birthday was on October 12, 1969.

Therefore, Tokyo Toni's age is currently 52 years, as of 2021. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Tokyo Toni's nationality?

Shalana was born in Santo Domingo, The Dominican Republic, and raised by parents who had African roots. Her nationality is American, although her ethnicity is Caribbean.

Education

She graduated from high school in 1977 and later got her Bachelor degree in a university in 1981. After that, she started working to support herself financially.

Was Tokyo Toni in the military?

There is a lot of information circulating about this woman being a part of the US Army in the past. These facts are true - Shalana indeed joined the Army in 1991 and was part of the army for a few years before moving on and starting her own businesses.

What is Tokyo Toni famous for?

Today, she is known as a businesswoman who has her own talent firm, On My Grind Entertainment. In 2014, she also founded Promotions LLC, where she is a CEO.

However, most of the fame came to her on reality TV, when her daughter started appearing on various shows about her life and got engaged to Rob Kardashian. In 2016, Toni became a part of Rob & Chyna, a show about the daily life of Chyna and her famous fiance.

In 2019, she became a part of the reality TV series The Real Blac Chyna, which followed the life, business and personal affairs of her daughter.

On the show, it quickly emerged that the relationship between mother and daughter was not perfect, as there was constantly some controversy between them. Additionally, they also had a few public fights on social media.

However, they seem to have buried the hatchet later since Chyna has been supporting her mother through her Instagram and was happy for her when she got married.

Is Tokyo Toni in a relationship?

In the past, Shalana was in a few different relationships. Her most prominent one was in her young years when she was dating Eric Holland. She and Eric later became Blac Chyna's parents. The reality TV star's birth name was Angela Renee White.

However, the relationship did not work out. It is also known that Eric was frequently engaging in criminal activities.

It is known that Toni dated other people after that. In 2019, she was a part of a reality dating show on the Zeus network, titled Finding Love ASAP!, where she revealed she was bisexual and had both men and women compete for her love.

Is Tokyo Toni married?

Tokyo Toni's husband is Marcellus Hunter. They first got married in 2012, but in 2017, they got divorced, and Marcellus got a restraining order against Toni for threatening him with physical violence.

With time, they patched things up and decided to get married for the second time. They celebrated their reunion with a lavish wedding.

Shalana only has one child, Blac Chyna. She is also a grandmother to Chyna's son, King Cairo, who Chyna shares with Tyga, and her daughter Dream, whose father is Rob Kardashian.

Tokyo Toni is currently in the spotlight due to her daughter's fame in the last couple of years.

