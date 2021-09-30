Taylor Alesia's biography: age, height, sister, boyfriend, net worth

Taylor Alesia is an American YouTube content creator, musician and Instagram star. She is also an up-and-coming entrepreneur with her own line of fragrances and lipsticks.

Taylor Alesia has a vast following on Instagram and TikTok. Here are interesting facts about the American star, including her net worth, age and personal life.

Profile summary

Birth name: Taylor Alesia Compton

Taylor Alesia Compton Nickname: Alesia

Alesia Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 13, 1996

October 13, 1996 Taylor Alesia’s age: 25 years (as of 2021)

25 years (as of 2021) Birth sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America

Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America Current residence: Tampa, Florida, US

Tampa, Florida, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’

5’ Height in centimetres: 152

152 Weight in lbs: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 34-23-34

34-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-58-86

86-58-86 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Mary Anne Compton

Mary Anne Compton Father: Mr. Compton

Mr. Compton Sister: Alli Compton

Alli Compton Marital status: Unmarried

Unmarried Occupation: YouTuber, Instagram star, musician

YouTuber, Instagram star, musician YouTube: tayloralesia

tayloralesia Instagram: @tayloralesia

@tayloralesia TikTok: @tayloralesia

Taylor Alesia’s bio

On October 13, 1996, Taylor Alesia Compton was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States of America. Alesia's parents are Mary Anne Compton (mother) and Mr. Compton (father).

Alesia has a sister named Alli Compton. Taylor Alesia’s sister is seven years older than her. Alesia is of American nationality, and she belongs to the white ethnicity. What religion is Taylor Alesia? She is a Christian.

How old is Taylor Alesia?

She is 25 years old as of 2021. The YouTube star celebrates her birthday on the 13th of October each year.

Career

Taylor Alesia began her journey with the platform YouNow in 2015, where her livestreams grew in popularity with each new video.

Taylor launched her YouTube channel on May 26, 2015. She has grown to be influential on the site, mainly due to her varying content. She uploads make-up tutorials, challenges, vlogs, storytime videos and topics related to health. Currently, she has over 2.3 million subscribers.

Alesia has earned a significant following on social media over the years. She posted her first photo in 2014, and has since then garnered almost two million followers on her Instagram page. Her TikTok has 2.6 million followers and 30 million likes.

The social media personality has released several songs. The first song she released is titled Stay The Night (2017), which has reached 11 million views currently. The following is a list of some of Alesia's songs.

Born again (2021)

(2021) We Did It Worst (2019)

(2019) Honest (2018)

One of her recent Instagram photos shows her in the studio, so her fans should expect new music coming soon.

Personal life

The online personality has dated Mikey Barone, Taylor Caniff, Tanner Fox and Matt Freeman.

Back in the early days of her social media fame, Alesia was involved with Taylor Caniff. The whole relationship was riddled with drama from the get-go, and Caniff denied ever being in a relationship with her.

After that, Alesia dated Mikey Barone for a while, but it did not last, and the two broke up in 2015.

For a while, Taylor dated fellow YouTube star Tanner Fox. The duo met in Arizona and started courting in 2017. They both shared snippets of their relationship on their YouTube channels, so the fans were able to follow their love story.

Are Tanner Fox and Taylor still dating? No, they broke up in April 2018. Tanner Fox and Taylor Alesia are, however, still friends.

According to Alesia herself, she quickly jumped into another relationship after the breakup. This time, she was involved with Matt Freeman. Taylor Alesia’s boyfriend often appeared in her videos, and she loved talking about him. That said, the two broke up in early 2019.

Alesia released a video titled Surviving My Ex Boyfriend, where she talked about one of her past relationships and how unhealthy it was. However, she did not name any names to avoid her fans going after the person in question.

Who is Taylor Alesia dating now? Judging from her social media, she seems to be single at the moment.

Taylor Alesia’s height

How tall is Taylor Alesia? She is approximately 5 feet tall (152 centimetres). Tanner Fox's ex-girlfriend has a body weight of 110 pounds (50 kg).

What happened to Taylor Alesia?

On the 10th of November 2019, the actress shocked her followers on Instagram, saying that she wanted to disable her Instagram page. The reason behind her decision was that she wanted to start afresh. According to her, she was taking the wrong path, and she felt like she needed to have Jesus in her life.

Since then, she has returned to the platform, where she continues posting frequent photos.

After a brief absence, on August 10, 2021, she returned to YouTube with a video titled Heart to Heart. According to it, she left because she needed to work on some things. She further stated that she is back but will not be posting the videos she used to upload but something different. She said;

"I wanna do big projects with you guys...projects that I feel you guys deserve...life has taken me somewhere else."

Taylor Alesia’s net worth

Alesia draws a sizeable amount of wealth from her social media career. In 2019, she launched her own company called Alesia Amore. Under that name, she released a line of liquid lipsticks, as well as two fragrances, Royal and Loyal.

The star allegedly has a net worth of $10.6 million. However, there is no official information on the subject.

Taylor Alesia is an online personality, famous for her YouTube videos, TikToks and Instagram posts. She started her career at a young age, and now she has become a recognisable figure on social media.

