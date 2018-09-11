Top 10 richest people in Nigeria in 2022 and their net worth

Many people are curious about the net worth and sources of wealth of the top 10 richest people in Nigeria. These people are worth at least one billion dollars. They have multiple income streams, including investments in various sectors that drive the Nigerian economy. Their financial muscle makes them influential figures in society.

Who are the top 10 richest people in Nigeria, and where did they get their monies? Read on to discover who the wealthiest people in the country are and how much they are worth.

Richest people in Nigeria in 2022 and their net worth

The top 10 richest people in Nigeria in 2022 are worth a lot of money. They have invested their money in different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

10. Pascal Gabriel Dozie - $1 billion

Date of birth: 9th April 1939

9th April 1939 Age: 83 years (as of 2022)

83 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Investments in banking

Pascal Gabriel Dozie is the founder of Diamond Bank, and his current net worth is $1 billion. He also owns shares in MTN Group, a South African multinational mobile telecommunications company.

9. Tony Elumelu - $1 billion

Date of birth: 22nd March 1963

22nd March 1963 Age: 59 years (as of 2022)

59 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Investments in financial services, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, power, oil, and gas

Tony Elumelu is the CEO of Heirs Holdings, a business conglomerate he started after retiring from the banking industry. His company has invested in financial services, real estate, hospitality, healthcare, power, oil, and gas. His current net worth is $1 billion.

8. Jimoh Ibrahim - $1.1 billion

Date of birth: 24th February 1967

24th February 1967 Age: 55 years (as of 2022)

55 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Investments in hospitality, insurance, transportation, oil, gas, and real estate

Jimoh Ibrahim is a politician, lawyer, businessman, and philanthropist with a net worth of $1.1 billion. He owns the business conglomerate called Global Fleet Group. The company has interests in various sectors, including insurance, hospitality, transport, real estate, oil, and gas.

7. Orji Uzor Kalu - $1.1 billion

Date of birth: 21st April 1960

21st April 1960 Age: 62 years (as of 2022)

62 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Businesses and political career

Orji Uzor Kalu is a successful businessman and politician with a net worth of $1.1 billion. He is the sitting senator of Abia North Senatorial District and the Chief Whip of the House of Senate in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is the CEO of SLOK Holding, a company with investments in banking, shipping, manufacturing, oil trading, and media.

6. Leo Stan Ekeh - $1.2 billion

Date of birth: 22nd February 1956

22nd February 1956 Age: 66 years (as of 2022)

66 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Investments in ICT

Leo Stan Ekeh is a businessman worth $1.2 billion. He owns Zinox Group and Konga. Zinox is a leading ICT ecosystem in Africa. It deals with computer and peripheral equipment manufacturing. On the other hand, Konga is an online electronics shop.

5. Femi Otedola - $1.8 billion

Date of birth: 4th November 1962

4th November 1962 Age: 59 years (as of 2022)

59 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Investments in petroleum, shipping, real estate, and finance

Femi Otedola is the biggest shareholder of Forte Oil, a publicly-traded company. The company has more than 500 gas stations across the nation. He also has investments in shipping, real estate, and finance. He has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

4. Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo - $6.1 billion

Date of birth: 21st May 1981

21st May 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Business investments in real estate, oil, gas, auto dealership, and entertainment

Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo is commonly known as Oil Money. The 41-year-old business tycoon was born into a poor family, but he worked hard to become a wealthy man with a net worth of $6.1 billion. The employer owns Oil Money Records, which helps upcoming artists to release music. He also has investments in real estate, oil and gas production, and vehicle dealership.

3. Abdulsamad Rabiu - $6.5 billion

Date of birth: 4th August 1960

4th August 1960 Age: 61 years (as of 2022)

61 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Cement production, sugar refining and real estate

Abdulsamad Rabiu is the third-wealthiest Nigerian in 2022, with a net worth of $6.5 billion. He is the founder of BUA Group, a company involved in cement production, sugar refining and real estate. In 1988, he started a business that imported iron, steel and chemicals. He also inherited land from his father, a late successful businessman.

2. Mike Adenuga - $6.7 billion

Date of birth: 29th April 1953

29th April 1953 Age: 69 years (as of 2022)

69 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Telecom and oil production

Mike Adenuga is the second-richest person in Nigeria, with a net worth of $6.7 billion. He owns Globacom, a mobile phone network in the country. The network is the third-largest operator in Nigeria. He also owns Conoil Producing, an oil exploration business.

1. Aliko Dangote - $15 billion

Date of birth: 10th April 1957

10th April 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

65 years (as of 2022) Source of wealth: Cement production

Is Aliko Dangote the richest man in the world? He is not the wealthiest in the world but the wealthiest in Africa. He is the founder and chairman of Africa's largest cement producer, Dangote Cement. He owns 85% of the company. Dangote's net worth in 2022 is $15 billion.

Recap of the top 10 richest people in Nigeria

Aliko Dangote - $15 billion Mike Adenuga - $6.7 billion Abdulsamad Rabiu - $6.5 billion Alafaa Kariboye-Igbo - $6.1 billion Femi Otedola - $1.8 billion Leo Stan Ekeh - $1.2 billion Orji Uzor Kalu - $1.1 billion Jimoh Ibrahim - $1.1 billion Tony Elumelu - $1 billion Pascal Gabriel Dozie - $1 billion

Who is the richest man in the world?

The richest man in the world in 2022 is Elon Musk, with a net worth of $221.5 billion.

Who is the richest man in Africa?

The wealthiest man on the continent is Aliko Dangote, the founder of Dangote Cement. He is worth $15 billion in 2022.

Who is the richest man in Nigeria in 2022?

The wealthiest Nigerian in 2022 is Aliko Dangote.

The top 10 richest people in Nigeria have amassed wealth from multiple streams of income. They inspire others to pursue their dreams because they, too, can make it.

