Forbes has predicted that Davido will earn over N9 billion in 2023 through different sources

The latest magazine featuring Davido on the front page celebrated his business acumen and achievements

Davido has a streaming record of over N2 billion and endorsement deals with different brands globally

Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke (Davido), has received high praise from Forbes magazine for his musical talent and business acumen.

According to Forbes, Davido is set to have a very fantastic 2023, with earnings exceeding $20 million( N9.21 billion).

Davido is one of the biggest musicians in Africa Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido is projected to earn over N9 billion in 2023, with the earnings stemming from a mix of revenue streams such as royalties, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and profitable tour performances.

His latest album release, Timeless, has received widespread critical acclaim and generated significant digital plays.

Legit.ng revealed that two days after releasing the album, it was viewed 4.5 million times, earning him millions.

Report also has it that within the first ten days of its release, the album hit number two on Billboard’s World Album chart after it was streamed over 133 million times — with more than 43 million streams in the U.S. market alone.

More accolades for Davido

Davido is undoubtedly one of Africa's biggest music acts with a streaming record of over N2 billion.

Forbes's latest magazine has him on his front page and also expects him to headline the American business magazine’s 30 Under 30 Africa Summit in Gaborone.

Davido also has endorsement deals with Pernod Ricard’s Martell Cognac, smartphone maker Infinix Mobile, and Puma, among others.

His music represents a modern fusion of African and international influence.

Davido background

In addition to his music career, Davido comes from a family with notable political and business influence.

Adedeji Adeleke, his father, established Pacific Holdings Limited in 1983, which has since expanded into a conglomerate with power plants that generate substantial electricity in West Africa.

Davido's grandfather was a senator, and his uncle Ademola Adeleke currently serves as the governor of Osun State, a southwestern state in Nigeria.

