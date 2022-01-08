Melina Goransson’s biography: age, height, nationality, relationship

Melina Goransson is a US-based Swedish social media celebrity. She is popular on Twitch, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, where she is known for sharing pictures and videos about her travel adventures and lifestyle.

The social media star stands next to a stone wall as she strikes a pose for a picture.

Source: Instagram

Melina did not get famous overnight, but it took some time to catch the attention of social media users who currently love her content. Learn more in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name : Melina Goransson

: Melina Goransson Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 17 August 1998

: 17 August 1998 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Sweden

: Sweden Current residence : California, USA

: California, USA Nationality : Swedish

: Swedish Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’5”

: 5’5” Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 117

: 117 Weight in kilograms : 53

: 53 Body measurements in inches : 31-24-34

: 31-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres : 79-61-86

: 79-61-86 Shoe size : 7 (US)

: 7 (US) Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Steven Kenneth Bonnell II

: Steven Kenneth Bonnell II Profession : Social media celebrity

: Social media celebrity Twitch: @melina

Melina Goransson’s bio

She was born and raised in Sweden but later relocated to the USA. Her birthdate is 17 August 1998.

How old is Melina?

Melina Goransson’s age is 23 years old.

When is Melina Goransson’s birthday? She marks her birthday on 17 August every year, and her birth sign is Leo.

The Swedish star smiles as takes an outdoor moment to relax.

Source: Instagram

What is Melina Goransson’s nationality?

The renowned Twitch streamer is Swedish of white ethnicity. However, she currently resides in California, USA.

What is Melina Goransson’s profession?

She is a Twitch star and social media celebrity. Goransson is well known for sharing her travel and lifestyle pictures on various social media platforms.

Even though Goransson was not famous when she joined Instagram, her audience gradually grew due to her captivating photos. The celebrity also loves artwork and has another Instagram account displaying her art collection.

The Swedish star is not the usual Twitch streamer because she does not play games on the platform but prefers chatting and IRL streams to engage with her audience. Additionally, she is a YouTuber and likes sharing her travel adventure videos on the platform.

Is Melina Goransson in a relationship?

Yes. She is married to fellow Twitch streamer Steven Kenneth Bonnell II, popularly known as Destiny.

So, are destiny and Melina together? The couple had been dating since 2019 before getting married in December 2021, and since then, they have been together.

Steven Kenneth and Goransson enjoy their time together.

Source: Instagram

What is Melina Goransson’s height and weight?

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II’s partner stands at 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds (53 kg). Moreover, her body measures 31-24-34 inches (79-61-86 cm). The social media celebrity has a slim body type.

How much is Melina Goransson’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the celebrity has an estimated net worth ranging between $650,000 and $700,000. However, it is not a verified source of such information and, thus, unreliable.

Is Melina Goransson active on social media?

She is active on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Twitch. From her social media photos, it is no doubt that she loves travelling around the world. She has 791k followers on Twitch, where she uploads lots of funny videos, lifestyle videos and travel vlogs. Her Instagram and Twitter accounts have 276k and 64k followers, respectively.

As Melina Goransson continues to tour the world and share her experiences with fans on social media, her audience on various platforms keep increasing, and she is getting more famous.

