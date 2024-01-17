A new Oxfam report has shown that 7 richest Africans are wealthier than half of Africa’s continent population

The report cited that billionaires' wealth has increased at a rate 3 times faster than inflation since 2020

Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote owns more wealth than the bottom half of Nigerians according to the report

An Oxfam report has stated that the 700 million people who comprise the poorest half of Africa's population are not as wealthy as the seven richest men in the continent.

The report was presented by the acting country director of Oxfam Nigeria, Hamza Tijani to journalists in Abuja.

Legit.ng earlier highlighted the 20 richest Africans to include, Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and others.

Billionaires dominate big firms

According to the report on inequality and global power, Seven out of Ten of the world’s biggest corporations have a billionaire as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or principal shareholder.

The Guardian reported that the aggregate value of these firms is $10.2 trillion, which is over four times the GDP of all of Africa.

According to the survey, billionaires' wealth has increased by $3.3 trillion since 2020, rising at a rate three times faster than inflation.

Oxfam said that since the COVID-19 epidemic, there has been a sharp rise in inequality, with the richest 1% of people on the planet owning 59% of all financial assets worldwide, including stocks, bonds, and shares in privately owned companies.

Throughout the last three years, there has been a significant increase in extreme wealth, but the level of poverty worldwide has not decreased from pre-pandemic levels.

This could be further seen by how the five richest men in the world have more than doubled their wealth to $869 billion since 2020, while the world's poorest people—roughly five billion people—have lost money.

Africa to produce the first trillionaire within a decade

The report projected that within ten years, the globe would produce its first trillionaire due to the widening wealth disparity.

The research also issued a warning, stating that it will take another 229 years to alleviate global poverty if present trends continue.

Billionaire taxes

According to the report, an equitable wealth tax on African millionaires and billionaires, with rates of two percent on net wealth exceeding $5 million, two percent on net wealth exceeding $50 million, and five percent on wealth exceeding $1 billion, could yield an annual income of $11.9 billion.

It stated that this amount is almost sufficient to cover the $12.5 billion humanitarian needs of the United Nations for Eastern and Southern Africa in 2023.

It said:

“Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, holds a ‘near-monopoly’ on cement in Nigeria. He owns Dangote Cement, which has enjoyed some of the world’s highest profit margins on cement at 45 percent, while paying a tax rate of one per cent, over 15 years.

“In Nigeria, Aliko Dangote owns more wealth than the bottom half of Nigerians (109 million people). Dangote and Abdulsamad Rabiu, the country’s second richest man, have increased their fortunes by 29 per cent since 2020, while the bottom 99 percent have become poorer.

