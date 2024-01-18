Forbes has named Tope Awotona as the richest Nigerian immigrant residing in the United States of America

Tope Awotona, a Nigerian-born entrepreneur, has risen to become the richest immigrant and Nigerian American residing in the United States.

According to Forbes, the 42-year-old, born in Lagos, Nigeria, and who relocated to the US during his teenage years, holds a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Who is Awotona?

Forbes reports that Awotona is the founder and CEO of Calendly, a company specialising in scheduling software, that helped him become a billionaire.

He started the company to address the challenges he faced with time-consuming email exchanges required for meeting schedules, having previously worked as a salesman for tech firms like EMC (now Dell EMC).

For years, Awotona is said to have self-funded Calendly before successfully securing a significant $350 million investment in 2021, propelling the company’s valuation to $3 billion.

Background of Awotona

Before establishing Calendly, Awotona ventured into other businesses, such as a projector-selling venture and a garden tools enterprise, which did not succeed. The majority of his wealth, however, comes from the software he created.

A graduate with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia, Awotona resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his family.

Calendly, the software company he founded, specialises in a business communication platform designed for teams to schedule, prepare, and follow up on external meetings efficiently.

