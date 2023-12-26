The federal government has launched a new monetary intervention initiative in Cross River for the less privileged and vulnerable Nigerians

This was as the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation gifted 5,000 beneficiaries N20,000 each on Christmas Day, Monday, December 25

The Minister, Betta Edu, urged the beneficiaries to be prudent with their money and ensure they invest it

Calabar, Cross River - The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation has commenced disbursement of N20,000 to 5,000 vulnerable individuals, including People With Disabilities (PWDs) and those in extreme poverty in Cross Rivers State and other parts of the country.

This distribution of financial aid aligns with the broader relief initiatives introduced by the President to support Nigerians during this period.

The federal government empowered 5,000 Nigerians with N20,000 on Christmas day. Photo Credit: Betta Edu

Source: Twitter

Recall that the Renewed Hope conditional cash transfer has already reached over 3.5 million households in Nigeria, and an additional 4.5 million households are currently undergoing enrollment and banking processes in various villages and communities across the country, even during the holiday season.

The disbursement to these households is expected within the next two weeks.

Tinubu directs payments of 400k N-Power beneficiaries

Additionally, the clearance of outstanding payments for NPower Beneficiaries is currently in progress, and nearly 400,000 recipients have already received one month's fee during the festive season.

Grants for individuals in the Very Poor and Vulnerable categories have been disbursed to residents in various states, including Kogi, Cross River, Lagos, Imo, Akwa Ibom, and others, both in anticipation and during the Yuletide season.

The occasion, a first of its kind in the state, brought joy to beneficiaries, particularly those with physical disabilities who participated in the Christmas celebrations event in Calabar.

During the gathering at Millennium Park in Calabar, the state capital, the Minister highlighted that the singular grant is part of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu's commitment to uplifting vulnerable Nigerians from the depths of poverty nationwide.

She said:

"Here in Cross River, we are flagging off the grant for vulnerable groups in Cross River. So far, we've been able to reach 5,000 very poor and vulnerable persons at the grassroots in this state with plans to expand in the coming year.

"We have checked and confirmed that these people are very poor and they deserve to benefit from the scheme in line with President Tinubu's commitment to lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty in 2024 through the various social protection programmes."

Dr Edu to beneficiaries: Invest your money

Dr Edu encouraged the recipients to channel the grants into viable economic endeavours and assured them that eligible residents of Cross River would reap the benefits of the federal government's social intervention initiatives, overseen by her ministry and affiliated agencies in the sector.

In the preceding ceremony, Senator Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, initiated the event and handed over a symbolic check to the beneficiaries.

His wife, Reverend Mrs Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, thanked President Tinubu for leading efforts to support the underprivileged and prioritising the populace's well-being.

Otu emphasised that the "Grants for the Vulnerable" Program is poised to affect numerous individuals in Cross River State significantly and positively.

NASIMS provides positive update on N-Power stipend payment

Meanwhile, N-Power beneficiaries owed from the last government are being paid, handlers of the famed scheme have revealed.

Betta Edu, minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, assured owed N-Power beneficiaries across the nation that they would see their money in their accounts.

Edu stated that the famed scheme is being restructured to ensure that the APC administration reduces unemployment and creates jobs for Nigerians.

